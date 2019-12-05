Funko: Everything Moving Along

Even in this raging bull market, Funko (FNKO) hasn't done well, dropping over 50% from all-time highs despite strong revenues and earnings growth. Every cloud has a silver lining though, and we think this drop represents a good opportunity to pick up a few shares, which is what we have done.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

What is Funko?

Funko creates whimsical, fun and unique products that enable fans to express their affinity for their favorite “something” - whether it is a movie, TV show, video game, musician or sports team. Funko currently sells mostly figures but also sells other merchandise, as described below.

Figures. This category includes figures that celebrate pop culture icons in the form of stylized vinyl, blind-packed miniatures and action figures. These figures combine the pop culture properties we license with our own distinctive designs to create pop culture figures that appeal to a broad range of consumers at an affordable price point, often under one of our proprietary brands, such as Pop!, Mystery Minis, 5 Star and Pint Size Heroes.

Other. The other category includes plush products that are soft-sculpt figures that blend licensed content with the company's distinctive designs to create an array of product lines and are intended for consumers of all ages; accessories products that mix pop culture fandom with functionality and feature everything from pens and pins to buttons and keychains, all based on pop culture icons; apparel (including t-shirts and hats); homeware (including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories); and stylized bags, purses and wallets.

The company has an interesting capital structure in which the actual operations of the company are owned partially by common stockholders and partially by an LLC, similar to the structure of Shake Shack (SHAK) and Carvana (CVNA). Each LLC unit is represented by a B share, so by adding up the total number of A and B shares, you can get the total outstanding share count.

Investment case

We think that the most recent selloff in Funko has more to do with the massive insider selling than anything fundamental about the company. Recently, large holders ACON Investments and Funko's CEO filed a prospectus to sell 4 million Funko shares at much higher prices. Other shareholders have also been selling a substantial amount of shares over the past few months. While we are usually wary of insider selling, we think these shareholders were just taking profits after a 3x-4x increase since the IPO, especially considering they own most of the company. We believe this heavy selling has pushed the stock down unfairly over the past few months.

The fundamentals, meanwhile, are doing great. First of all, the content market is growing rapidly with the streaming wars between Disney (DIS), Netflix (NFLX), and the other major content creators heating up. Secondly, Funko has generated strong growth by signing many new content licenses and by generating more revenue per license.

As more and more companies begin to generate their own IP, Funko should continue to benefit substantially by getting to sign more licenses. The company is also monetizing its licensed IPs in new ways by selling different products. For example, Funko bought Loungefly, a company selling a variety of licensed products, and grew sales by 3x since it bought the company. Recently, it launched a board game called Funkoverse, which has seen great reviews online.

As I mentioned earlier, within the quarter we began shipping Funkoverse, which is our first foray in the board games. Funkoverse is a great example of us creating new and exciting ways for fans to connect their favorite characters and properties, and combining our own IP with licensed content. While it's still at early days, we are very excited about the initial reaction that we have received from retailers and from our consumers. We plan to continue to invest and grow the board game business in 2020 with the release of additional Funkoverse offerings as well as licensed and non-licensed games.



Source: FNKO Q3 2019 call

Anyway, Funko had a great Q3 with strong revenue growth and profit growth, and we think the momentum can continue as the amount of original content continues to grow and the company continues to find more ways to monetize this original content.

Valuation

Funko's is trading at just 6x EV/EBITDA, which is extraordinarily low for such a fast-growing company. It does have $200 million of debt, but considering strong FCF generation, we don't think liquidity is an issue.

We also note that a director, Charles Denson, has recently bought a $500k worth of shares, and that the rapid insider selling in the past few months seems to have stopped once the stock plunged past $18. We believe this means that selling pressure from insiders has stopped.

Risk

The main risk we see regarding Funko is competition. In recent years, YouTube has become very popular for people of all audiences, including children, and is rapidly becoming a part of pop culture. While Funko hasn't taken advantage of this, another company, Youtooz, is making miniature versions of YouTube celebrities and selling them at a rapid pace. What the company does is so similar to Funko that it has been called the "Funko of YouTube" in media articles.

(Source: tubefilter)

While we don't see Youtooz as a major threat to Funko currently due to its higher prices and limited selection, it could potentially take up a substantial portion of the consumer's merchandise wallet, reducing Funko's TAM, especially if it signs up more creators.

Another risk is that one of Funko's licensing partners drops out of the licensing agreement. Its largest partner, Disney, accounts for over 30% of sales and the top 10 partners account for over 70% of sales. If these partners decide to shift production and distribution in-house, that could be bad for Funko. We see this as unlikely, though, as it would take a lot of resources and time to replicate the company's operations and distribution network.

Takeaway

Overall, Funko is a fast-growing, high-margin collectible company unfairly penalized by the market because a few insiders wanted to reduce their position. Anyway, the company continues to grow fast and generate substantial profits, and the overhang seems to be mostly gone, so we think Funko has substantial upside going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNKO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.