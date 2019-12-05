Collar The Market With Innovator's Buffer ETFs

Innovator introduced their Defined Outcome Buffer ETFs in August of 2018. Hemmerling (2018) gives a nice synopsis in a previous Seeking Alpha article. These ETFs are based on a modified collar type strategy using Flexible Exchange Options (FLEX). A standard collar strategy writes out-of-the-money covered calls to finance put options on an underlying long position which limits downside risk. Innovator replicates this type of payoff using an option only portfolio.

The long position in equity is replaced by purchasing deep-in-the-money call options. These options have deltas very close to 1, meaning the option price moves dollar for dollar with the index. Purchasing deep in the money call options instead of the underlying index creates leverage. The cost for this leverage is the sacrifice of the dividend yield. The rest of the portfolio is very similar to a standard collar position combined with writing deep out-of-the-money puts to further finance the purchased put options. This results in a limited buffer as the put option protection ends when the written put option’s strike prices are reached.

Table 1 shows the December 2020 Buffer ETF (BDEC) is composed of the following as of Dec. 2, 2020:

In words, approximately 79% is invested in deep-in-the-money call options with 25% in purchased puts. This is partially financed with 1% in written calls and 4% in written puts. Both SPX and SPX mini-options are used with the majority in SPX options. Note these are European Style options (can only be exercised at expiration). Figure 1 shows the payoff at expiration for this portfolio.

With the S&P 500 initially at 3141, the downside would be limited at 2859 in the example above, but the deeper out-of-the-money put options are written to help finance the long put options. Thus, the buffer is limited to only a set decline in the market and losses re-engage as the index falls below 2859. The Power and Ultra Buffer ETFs are variations on this theme by sacrificing more upside potential to increase the amount of buffer.

Although the payoffs are known with certainty for a given index value at the option expiration date, how these ETFs are likely to perform over time is not clear. Thus, it is informative to see what the likely payoff will be based on historical market returns.

Simulating Future Payoffs

To attain an idea of how often this strategy works and what you can expect relative to just buying the index, rolling monthly annual market returns are calculated using The Center for Research in Security Price's (CRSP) 500 value-weighted index not including dividends from 1926 to 2018. This is because the S&P 500 index does include dividends, nor will the payoffs to the options. Using rolling monthly data results in 1,104 separate annual returns, albeit any subsequent return shares 11 months of returns with the previous annual return. To avoid this correlation issue, 10,000 of these returns are bootstrapped, (re-sampled with replacement) and each sampled return is applied to the December 2, 2019, market index value of 3141.

As of December 2, the December 2020 BDEC has an initial cap of 13.35%, 0% downside before buffer, and a 9% outcome period buffer. The latter means the value will not decline until after the market declines 9%, but this only holds on expiration day one year hence. The cap can vary but 14% has been the approximate initial cap since the July 2020 BJUL was issued. The higher the cap, the greater the possible payoff. Although the caps vary by day for each buffer ETF, the initial cap also varies based on the underlying price of the options when the collar is created. For example, the June 2020 BJUN had an initial cap of 16.45%. Results reported here are based on the BDEC 2020 Buffer ETF and a one-year holding period.

Statistics are presented in Table 2 after accounting for the 0.79% expense ratio along with the returns from investing 100% in the S&P 500 index only, and the S&P 500 including dividends.

At first glance, the average returns do not look particularly attractive when compared to a buy-and-hold index portfolio. The BDEC ETF gives up almost 8% annually (but does attain more than half the index only return) while the Power and Ultra Buffer ETFs give up even more. However, the median returns look more attractive, standard deviations are cut in half, and Value at Risk (VAR) is much improved. Note, there is only a 5% probability of doing worse than the VaR. The minimums are reduced, but not as significantly as one may first assume. This is due to the fact the buffer only holds to a set loss. Recall the out-of-the-money written puts that are used. When the buffer “runs” out, losses will start to accumulate with further declines in the market.

Average underperformance going forward may also be mitigated as dividend yields have fallen from an overall average of 4% since 1926 to approximately 2% over the last 20 years. However, the truncated upside will continue to hamper the overall average returns for the buffer ETFs.

To attain a better understanding of what these ETFs provide, Figure 2 shows the distribution of returns for BDEC relative to the S&P 500 for the 10,000 simulations. Figure 2 shows there is a 48% chance of earning 10% to 15% for the BDEC. Strictly speaking, this is 10% to 12.6% after expenses as that is the upper bound to BDEC at the introduction date. Note, this does change depending on when purchased and the remaining cap. The probability of experiencing significantly negative returns is reduced as the buffer engages. If the market does not fall more than the buffer, the downside is limited.

The return distributions for the Power Buffer (PDEC) and Ultra Buffer (UDEC) look similar with smaller upsides but greater downside protection.

Investors should be aware these return payoffs are only guaranteed if the ETF is held until the maturity of the options. Innovator updates the remaining cap, remaining buffer, and downside before buffer daily. This does not mean the buffer cannot be breached during an interim holding period. For example, Figure 3 shows the BOCT 2019 (now expired) breached its buffer in Dec. 2018. Although the downside before buffer was zero, more than a 10% interim loss was experienced. Thus, to realize the buffer results, one must hold the ETF until the options expire.

Conclusions

Innovator’s Defined Outcome Buffer ETFs provide a unique distribution for investors to consider. On average, one should expect these buffer ETFs to underperform an index fund by up to 6% or more depending on which one is purchased, remaining cap, etc. However, average returns can be misleading as median returns are much more attractive and the probability of reaching or getting close to the barrier is approximately 50% for the standard buffer ETFs and 58% for the Power or Ultra Buffer ETFs. Again, these results are contingent on remaining cap, remaining buffer, and downside before buffer. Those investing when the options are initially purchased are likely to see results similar to shown in this study.

All the Buffer ETFs reduce the probability of suffering significant loss and if the market loss does not exceed the buffer provided, losses will be significantly reduced. The caps, remaining buffer, and downside before the buffer engages changes daily, but the results above provide guidance for those purchasing the ETFs close to when they roll over. If the market has increased dramatically since the option position is created, close attention should be paid to the remaining cap as the upside has been reduced along with greater downside until the buffer engages. The same diligence should be used if the market has decreased significantly. Although the remaining cap will increase, there may not be much if any remaining buffer.

Innovator’s Buffer ETFs are an interesting product. They were awarded Most Innovative New ETF of 2018 at ETF.com industry awards. Be that as it may, the payoff dynamics are unique and investors should be aware the buffers do not eliminate losses, they mitigate them, and the cost is limited upside during large market rallies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.