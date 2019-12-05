Noble Corp. Will Get $59 Million From Shell, Marking The End Of Bully I And Bully II Joint Ventures

Noble Bully II

Noble Corp. (NE) has just announced that it has completed the transaction with Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) related to the Bully I and Bully II joint ventures. As a reminder, drillship Noble Bully I is currently cold stacked, while Noble Bully II was on contract with Shell until April 2022, but Shell wanted to get rid of this contract. In the transaction, Shell bought out the remaining term of the Bully II contract while Noble Corp. acquired Shell’s stake in Bully I and Bully II joint ventures. This is how it looks financially:

Source: Noble Corp. 8-K

The two key things to watch here are the “amount attributed to the remaining value of the JV Interests acquired by Noble” and “Final cash settlement from Shell.”

The first one clearly shows the real value of the two drillships. As expected, they are both valued at scrap price. When Noble Corp. reported that it was working on this transaction, it stated that it would be free to market Bully II worldwide. I expressed my skepticism regarding the rig’s chances to get a new job as it belongs to the low tier of the world drillship fleet. The rig’s valuation shown in the deal clearly confirms this view.

For quite some time now, the Bassoe Offshore database has been making downside corrections to the valuation of both Noble Bully I and Noble Bully II. However, the rigs are still valued at $17 million-$24 million and $57 million-$67 million respectively. This brings us to the point that I raised in my articles on the valuation of drillers’ cold stacked fleets – the real value of cold stacked rigs (or rigs that are about to become cold stacked, like Bully II) could be much lower than their theoretical valuation that you can see in a database.

The next important item in the news is the size of the final cash settlement that Noble Corp. will receive from Shell - $59 million. At the end of the third quarter, Noble Corp. had $136 million of cash and $362 million of current maturities of long-term debt. The additional $59 million is, of course, good news for the company which had an operating cash flow of -$31 million in the first nine months of this year, but it cannot change the big picture materially. Noble Corp. will continue to rely on the credit facility to try and bridge itself to better times.

Shares of Noble Corp. are trading near $1.00 for a reason – the company has an uncomfortable capital structure due to the debt size and is now dependent on the speed of the offshore drilling recovery, which is currently lagging expectations. The OPEC meeting is coming, and the market is digesting rumors that deeper cuts may be on the table. For a one-dollar stock, positive oil price momentum based on potential (or, better, real) OPEC cuts may mean an increase in speculative activity and some short-term upside.

However, I’d reiterate that the fundamental picture remains highly challenging, and Noble Corp. is dealing with significant problems. Getting “money now” in the deal with Shell is definitely better than getting the money that is spread across the term of the original contract, but the size of the cash settlement is not sufficient enough to provide material help for Noble Corp.’s finances and will not serve as an upside catalyst for the stock which will remain in the tight grip of investor mood towards the offshore drilling industry.

