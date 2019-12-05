The Very Difficult Position Of The Federal Reserve

This is a unique time for the Fed, one that has never been experienced before, accompanied by problems related to trade talks present a lot of uncertainty to deal with.

The US economy looks good with very low unemployment and low rates of inflation, but many would like the economy to grow faster and world economies to avoid recession.

Federal Reserve officials are facing a time of very difficult decision making, a time that makes the previous events of the current economic recovery look trite.

The Federal Reserve is experiencing some very difficult times. They are going to be facing some major decisions in the near future and they are very much in the spotlight as far as the press is concerned.

The US Congress has given the Federal Reserve two objectives to follow. The first objective is to achieve a high level of employment in the economy. Second, to see that inflation does not become a problem.

Looking at the current data, one could argue that the Federal Reserve is doing an exceptional job! The unemployment rate is at a fifty-year low and the inflation rate, for most of the last ten years or so, has remained below the Fed’s target rate of 2.0 percent. What more could people want?

Well, looking at newspapers or listening to the evening news report on television, one could certainly draw a different conclusion. Economic growth remains low, by historical standards, at 2.1 percent, but growth has been steady and continuous.

The growth of labor productivity is not strong, but is positive, but wage increases are also small. The US dollar remains relatively strong in international markets. All-in-all, if one could be given the opportunity to choose an overall economic performance, one could not be criticized for choosing the one we now have.

So, what is wrong? What is Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other members of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors so tense and glum about?

Well, one could argue, the past ten years have not really been that great and the near-term future does not look all that good. Even the Federal Reserve sees the highest rate of growth over the next four years to be 2.2 percent this year and declining after that to 1.8 percent.

And, there is a feeling that things could “go south” any time. China’s economy is not doing very good. European economic growth is mediocre, at best. And, other parts of the world are not doing that well. So, “glum and tense” covers the situation.

In 2018, the Federal Reserve raised its policy rate of interest four times, trying to bring short-term interest rates back up toward a “more normal” level. This year, Federal Reserve officials reduced their policy rate three times. The basic reason given for these reductions has been the international situation.

As explained by Chairman Powell, foreign central banks were cutting their policy rates, so as to avoid being further out-of-line with these other central banks and causing even more foreign money to flow into the United States, the Fed cut its policy rate to maintain international balance. And, the United States economy continued to creep along.

The Federal Reserve, during the entire recovery from the Great Recession, has always taken the position that it would make sure that the economy always had sufficient monetary ease to avoid any mistakes that might send the economy back into another recession.

The Federal Reserve has continued to act in this way since September of this year as it has attempted to avoid a liquidity crisis and keep pressure off of short-term interest rates so as to maintain the current policy level.

But, even though the inflation rate has remained so low, which may seem to be a good thing, the Federal Reserve is concerned that the inflation rate has not, or, will not rise to the target level or higher.

And, this fact is the argument begin presented for not raising the Fed’s policy rate of interest again for some time.

As Paul Kiernan writes in the Wall Street Journal: “Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently set a high bar for raising interest rates, one that looks unlikely to be met for a long while.”

Quoting Mr. Powell: “We would need to see a really significant move-up in inflation that’s persistent before we could consider raising rates.”

Mr. Kiernan continues, “Annual U. S. inflation has been running below 2 percent for most of the past decade and was just 1.3 percent in October, according to the Fed’s preferred gauge. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was 1.59 percent in October.”

Investors in the financial markets seem to believe that the Fed will not move anytime soon. In the government bond market, the inflationary expectations built into US Treasury securities remain very low… and, for extended periods of time.

For example, the yield on the five-year US Treasury note includes an expectation for inflation of only about 1.55 percent for the next five years. The inflationary expectation the next ten years built into the yield on the ten-year US Treasury note is 1.65 percent.

So, what do you do if you are the Fed? The current approach seems to be, don’t shake things up by too much going in either direction. The economy has grown at a compound rate of growth of 2.2 percent over the past ten years. This is tolerable. The unemployment rate is at 3.6 percent. The value of the US dollar remains strong.

It would be nice, according to the Fed, if the inflation rate rose to 2.0 percent or more, so the Fed will continue to err on the side of too much monetary ease so as to protect the economy from the downside as well as possible, but also to provide the money to produce more inflation if that can happen.

This is all well and good, as long as there is not an international financial problem. Which raises one other issue… the cloud being created by the tariff war that is now being waged out of Washington. The uncertainty created by the trade war negotiations has resulted in more volatile markets and produced a market risk that is beyond Federal Reserve influence.

Federal Reserve officials are in a very difficult position. For the time being, caution and incremental moves are called for. The Fed does not want to be the cause of a disruption. And, if the Fed does its job in this situation, investors can then concentrate on the ups and the downs of the market created by the latest to be announced on the trade talks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.