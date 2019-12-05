Donaldson Company: 'Uneven Demand' To Start 2020, But Strong Financial Position

Donaldson Company (NYSE:DCI) is a leading manufacturer of air and liquid filtration systems, along with dust, fume, and mist collectors. The company serves a diverse range of markets including construction, mining, agriculture, trucking, along with other specialized applications with a focus on engine products. Donaldson has a long history of steady growth through a global expansion and acquisition strategy while also recognized for its 60-year history as a dividend payer. The stock has rallied in recent months, but we highlight a weaker-than-expected fiscal Q1 quarterly report with some soft operational trends which may pressure sentiment going forward. This article takes a look at recent developments and our view on where the stock is headed next.

(Source: Finviz.com)

Q1 Earnings Recap

Donaldson reported its fiscal 2020 Q1 earnings with non-GAAP EPS of $0.51 which was $0.02 below consensus estimates while the GAAP EPS of $0.51 missed by $0.04. More disappointing was revenue in the quarter of $672.7 million, down 4.1% year over year which was less than market estimate of $700 million. Management highlighted some favorable trends, including a higher gross margin and a record net income for the quarter but acknowledged the softer overall operating environment in the press release.

As expected, demand in the first quarter was uneven. The market for new equipment was soft, sales of replacement parts were more stable, and growth businesses like Process Filtration were up notably from last year.

Sales decreased on a year-over-year basis for nearly every product segment with the exception of Aerospace and Defense although this business only represents 5% of the total. EBITDA margin declined to 16.7% from 17.1% as operating expenses increased beyond the decline in sales. Some of the results here were based on timing but from a macro perspective it comes in the context of what has been weak industrial production data. both in the United States and globally over the past year, impacting commercial customer orders.

(Source: Company IR)

One of the trends the company likes to highlight as securing its long-term stability is a shift towards replacement parts as a larger proportion of its revenues, currently representing about 62% of all sales, up from 50% 2012. The idea here is that all "first-fit" and new engine product sales create a cohort for future recurring revenue streams of eventual replacement and maintenance parts. Management sees this dynamic as supporting margins going forward as one of the main factors towards an optimistic outlook for the year ahead.

(Source: Company IR)

Despite the weak operational and financial numbers this quarter, one favorable metrics has been a higher rate of cash conversion. Free Cash flow reached $49.0 million in the quarter, up from $35.1 million in the period last year. The takeaway here is that despite the decline in sales and near-term earnings pressure, there is a broader sense of stability with trends in cash flow suggesting the company can navigate the current environment.

(Source: Company IR)

Full-Year 2020 Guidance

Management reiterated its fiscal 2020 guidance announced back in September with the Q4 2019 earnings release. In summary:

The company expects 2020 GAAP EPS between $2.21 and $2.37, compared with 2019 GAAP and adjusted EPS of $2.05 and $2.21 each respectively.

Sales in a range between 2% decline and a 4% increase. Engine sales down between 4% and a 2% increase with strength in the Aerospace and Defense segment balanced by continued weakness from on-road and off-road businesses.

Operating margin between 13.9% and 14.5%, compared with 13.6% in 2019. The improvement based on a projected higher gross margin from product mix.

The company expects fiscal 2020 CAPEX between $110 million and $130 million, and cash conversion is forecast between 80% and 95%.

Data by YCharts

DCI Forward-Looking Commentary and Analysis

Based on valuation metrics including a P/E ratio of 26.3x, and price to free cash flow at 36x, we believe the stock is trading at a relatively high growth premium based on the expectations of the earnings growth outlined above. Ideally, we'd like to see the higher EPS outlook to be accompanied by top-line momentum which is not the case here with DCI. Simply, the company is benefiting from operational efficiencies including cost control measures, product-mix and pricing trends. Still, considering the weaker Q1 trends we don't see enough in this growth story to suggest the stock has significant upside in the near term which would require a multiples-expansion.

(Source: data by YCharts/ table by author)

DCI Dividend

What we do like about DCI is its long history as a dividend grower including the last 10.5% rate hike in May of 2019 to a new quarterly rate of $0.21 per share for fiscal 2019. While dividend increases have been volatile over the past decade and the company is not quite an 'Aristocrat' given some years of holding the dividend rate flat as recently as 2009, we recognize the ongoing commitment to dividend growth and outlook for more increases going forward. It's expected that future increases to the dividend proceed in line with earnings.

(Source: Company IR)

The current yield at 1.5% is modest at best and this is for a stock that is highly cyclical and continues to be exposed to global macro trends. DCI dividend has yielded between ~2.5% and 0.8% over the past decade, so the current level is about average. The payout ratio to earnings based on an annualized dividend rate of $0.84 is approximately 37% to the consensus 2020 EPS estimate of $2.26.

Overall, the dividend is well supported, considering a strong liquidity based on a current ratio of 2.3x and a low leverage position with net long-term debt to EBITDA at 0.8x. The quarterly dividend represents a payout of $27 million compared to $49 million in free cash flow generated this last quarter.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

Recognizing Donaldson as an industry leader, investors here must reconcile what was a particularly weak fiscal Q1 with a still positive outlook from management. DCI is up 25% in 2019 and the market right now is betting that the positive trends in free cash flow can sort of grow into the current valuation and indeed it's possible, in our view, if the forward estimates for earnings are correct. We like the balance sheet position and see the dividend as well supported.

We are taking a more cautious approach and rate shares of DCI as a hold, giving the company the benefit of the doubt with another quarter into 2020 to prove it can stabilize the operating environment. The potential for favorable developments in the U.S.-China trade dispute with expected resurgence of global growth exception represents upside for the company's outlook. To the downside, risks beyond a global cyclical slowdown are trends in the company's margins which remain a key monitoring point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.