Seadrill-Managed Rigs Are Being Spun Off By Northern Drilling

The last month of this year comes with an interesting spin-off: Northern Drilling, whose harsh-environment semi-subs West Mira and West Bollsta are managed by Seadrill (SDRL), is spinning these rigs off into a new entity called Northern Ocean. As a reminder, Northern Drilling is another venture of John Fredriksen, whose company Hemen is a major shareholder in Seadrill. This topic is very interesting both from the harsh environment market point of view as well as in the light of Seadrill’s Angolan joint venture, which could include Seadrill or Seadrill–managed (Northern Drilling’s) drillships.

Northern Drilling presentation

Here’s what is going to happen. The new company, Northern Ocean, will become an owner of two harsh environment semi-subs, while Northern Drilling will retain the ownership of drillships West Libra and West Aquila (I discussed the cancellation of drillship West Cobalt here). Northern Ocean will raise $100 million in equity and increase bank debt with $50 million. Current Northern Drilling shareholders will be able to exchange a portion of their Northern Drilling shares into Northern Ocean shares. After all this, Northern Ocean will apply for listing on Oslo Stock Exchange or Oslo Axess. In simple words, this is another John Fredriksen venture that uses the playbook familiar to those investors who watched his past endeavors.

The reason for the move is that West Mira and West Bollsta required a $126 million investment to put them into the ready-to-drill state, while balloon payments of $155 million on the debt tied to each rig were coming in 2021 and 2022. The offshore drilling recovery is not proceeding as fast as John Fredriksen hoped, so this is an attempt to separate the good apples (harsh environment rigs that have contracts) from the less good ones (drillships that haven’t been delivered yet into what remains an oversupplied market).

Here are the practical conclusions from the move:

Chances for Seadrill to put its own drillships into the Angolan joint venture increase again. As of the latest fleet status report, drillship West Saturn was warm stacked in Trinidad while the contract of drillship West Jupiter was set to end in December 2019. It remains to be seen whether actual work exists for two additional rigs in the joint venture. The fact that Northern Drilling decided to spin off its harsh-environment rigs right now points to problems with employing the drillships and/or raising financing for their delivery. As of the latest quarterly report, Northern Drilling had $51 million of cash on the balance sheet, while the current portion of long-term debt was $35 million – hardly a situation where the company was able to activate additional rigs. West Mira and West Bollsta will continue to work as set out in their contracts so nothing will change for Seadrill on the operational side – the company will still receive management fees. As I showed in my recent article on floater fundamentals, there are 18 drillships under construction right now, and they are having obvious problems with the route to their maiden contracts. This increases the chances for some day-rate upside for top-tier rigs during the next re-contracting wave. At the same time, it’s too early to become optimistic since the market remains focused on spot work rather than on long-term contracts, which are required for sustainable day-rate upside. The above-mentioned presentation mentioned that current harsh-environment contract negotiations reflect day rates of $350,000 - $400,000 plus bonuses. The main beneficiary from this trend should be Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF), which has ordered two harsh-environment newbuilds but does not have contracts for them and will have to raise financing to get the rigs delivered. Among major drillers, Seadrill and Transocean (RIG) are the ones to benefit from this trend.

Seadrill's shares are finding it hard to benefit from the recent OPEC chatter as the market fears that another restructuring is near. In these circumstances, Seadrill's shares can only be recommended to speculative short-term traders who know how to manage their risks properly.

