Summary

Peloton's viral ad has generated significant Google Search interest and may actually boost holiday sales.

It is possible to predict both quarterly new sales and subscription cancelations using Google Trends search volume.

Cancelation volume was higher than usual in October and may cause Q2 revenue to miss with a projected churn rate over 1%.

Looking further out, it seems possible for the company to generate a profit by the end of 2020, but far less than the market seems to expect.

Based on a more reasonable TAM estimate, I doubt the company will be able to generate EPS over $3 without significantly cutting operating costs and lowering prices.