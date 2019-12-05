Aerie Could Help American Eagle Survive The Retail Wars

If American Eagle Outfitters has to offer discounts to drive growth for the American Eagle brand, then it could create headwinds.

Source: Barron's

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) reports quarterly earnings December 11th. Analysts expect revenue of $1.06 billion and EPS of $0.48. The revenue estimate implies flat growth Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Will Aerie Deliver Outsized Growth?

Earnings season for retailers has been marked by headwinds to the top line. Several retailers have had to engage in heavy promotions to drive traffic to stores. Promotions have hurt sales and decimated margins. The lion's share of new retail sales is being garnered online. Retailers with a nascent digital presence have found it particularly difficult. The ability to drive traffic to stores without heavy discounting could be key this quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters has one of the hottest brands in retail with its Aerie brand. Aerie appears to be a category killer in the way Abercrombie & Fitch's (ANF) Hollister brand was a few years ago. Last quarter, American Eagle generated revenue of $1.1 billion, up 8% Y/Y.

Aerie grew revenue 28% Y/Y. Revenue from men's apparel and women's apparel was up 1% and 6%, respectively. Comparable sales for the American Eagle brand fell 1%. Demand for warm weather apparel fell shy of expectations, and there was a product negative mix for certain items. Comparable sales for Aerie increased 16%; this followed a 27% in the year-earlier period. The Arie Real campaign celebrates women of all sizes and has created a strong following:

Aerie's Brand body - body positivity platform and empowerment is our strength and underpins the encouraging emotional connection with our customers.



The power of self-love and acceptance builds trust and loyalty, and that is truly with the AerieREAL movement is all about. As a result, our customer file continues to expand. Retention rates are growing, with existing customers shopping more frequently and buying more categories from Aerie.

Aerie isn't simply an underwear brand, it's a lifestyle brand too. Its success may have come at the expense of L Brands' (LB) Victoria's Secret. Last quarter revenue from Victoria's Secret fell by high single digits. Customers' tastes appear to have shifted away from the racy lingerie Victoria's Secret is known for. L Brands is trying to reposition Victoria's Secret, but it may be difficult to gain traction amid Aerie's brand appeal. Aerie could potentially help American Eagle come out of the broader retail wars unscathed.

Margins Ticked Up Slightly

Gross margin was 36.8%, up 20 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Gross profit was $383 million, up 8% Y/Y. American Eagle is growing revenue without having to sacrifice margins. That could change this quarter, as several retailers have had to discount product to attract customers. Again, Aerie is showing strength, but if the company has to discount the American Eagle brand, that could crimp margins.

SG&A expense also rose 8%. As a percentage of revenue, it was 24.3%, up 10 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Compensation expense was the largest contributor to SG&A costs, as the company had to increase spending to keep up with demand. The fallout was that EBITDA of $130 million grew 9% Y/Y. EBITDA margin ticked up 10 basis points. The company is still building stores and investing in its digital platform. It could be difficult to increase EBITDA margins substantially given the need to invest in future growth.

Solid Liquidity

American Eagle has $317 million in cash and short-term investments. Its working capital exceeds $250 million. Its strong liquidity should allow the company to survive a potential downturn in the retail space. Free cash flow ("FCF") through the first half of the year was around $67 million. Solid liquidity and the potential to remain cash flow-positive could separate American Eagle from lesser-capitalized companies.

Conclusion

AEO trades at 5x run rate EBITDA (last two quarters annualized). The stock is not necessarily expensive for a cyclical name. AEO is down over 20% Y/Y. It could fall further if revenue growth or margins disappoint. I rate AEO a Hold into earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.