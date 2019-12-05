ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) CEO Steve Davis on CTAD Investor Event (Transcript)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CTAD Investor Event December 4, 2019 10:00 PM ET

Mark Johnson

Alright, good evening everyone. I think we're ready to start. Thank you for joining us tonight to discuss the topline results from the Phase 3 HARMONY study and dementia-related psychosis or DRP. I'd like to point out that we're using supplemental slides, which are available on the events and presentation section of our IR website.

First tonight, we will hear from Steve Davis our Chief Executive Officer who will provide a few opening remarks and then turn it over to Erin Foff, the Clinical Lead for our DRP Program who just presented at the 12th Annual Clinical Trials of Alzheimer's Disease Meeting of these exciting results.

Following Erin’s presentation, Serge Stankovic, our President will make a few remarks on our next steps for DRP. And then we will transition to a KOL panel to discuss with a Q&A. I'm extremely pleased to introduce our three panelists this evening. Dr. Jeff Cummings, a Research Professor from the Department of Brain Health at UNLV and Director Emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. Dr. Cummings has been a key advisor for Acadia and supported the development of the Harmony study design.

Dr. Gary Small, a Professor of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences and Parlow-Solomon Professor on Aging at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, and Director UCLA Longevity Center; and Dr. Maria Soto-Martin, a Professor of Geriatric Medicine Alzheimer's Clinical and Research Center at Toulouse University Hospital in France. In addition, Dr. Soto-Martin served as an investigator in the Harmony study.

And with that, I'd like to start the program and turn it over to Steve Davis.

Steve Davis

Great. Thanks, so much Mark. Three years ago, we did something that's not often done in our industry. We commenced pivotal studies in three indications simultaneously. We were in the early days of launching our drug in PDP. And at the time I said, we love to make these kinds of investments because we know so much about the drug. We know the mechanism of action of the drug. We know the drug-drug interactions. We know the safety and tolerability profile. We know how to make it. The one thing we don't know today is, we don't know the full extent of the utility of the drug.

So, we made these very large investments in order to simultaneously uncover the full scope of the utility of the drug. And today where we stand is, of course we’re proved in Parkinson's disease psychosis as the first and only treatment for hallucinations and delusions associated with PDP.

As we've guided earlier, we expect to do $330 million to $340 million in sales this year. Of course, as we just heard at Erin's presentation, we've had very successful results that we're extremely proud of in dementia-related psychosis. We plan to meet with the FDA regarding an sNDA for pimavanserin as a treatment for DRP in the first half of 2020.

I think you all recall that we last year announced results of our MDD study, which basically mirrored in terms of the benefits of the drug that we observed, the unmet need that physicians tell us in terms of what they need to see in a new drug for depression. So, we've got one pivotal study under our belt there. We've got ongoing Phase three program seeking a second.

We've recently initiated our Phase 3 study for trofinetide as a potential new treatment for Rett syndrome, and we're super excited about the prospects there. And then as you all recall, we recently announced positive results of our pivotal study for pimavanserin as a potential new treatment for the negative symptoms of schizophrenia, and we have plans to initiate a second pivotal study in the first half of next year.

So, I'd now like to turn things over to Erin who will get going with kind of the main attraction here, but before I do let me just give a little bit of Erin's background. So, Dr. Erin Foff is the Head of our DRP Program at ACADIA. She’s responsible for the oversight management and execution of our Harmony study, and of course she just presented top-line results during – of that study at bringing a late-breaking oral presentation here at CTAD.

Prior to joining us, Erin held an academic scientists’ position at the University of Virginia, as a cognitive neurologist with a sub-specialty interest in early onset dementia's and a basic science laboratory focused on three-dimensional stem cell modeling for frontotemporal dementia spectrum disorders.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Erin.

Erin Foff

Okay, everybody can hear me. Okay, okay great. Alright, so as Steve mentioned, we're here today to talk about the top-line results from the Phase 3 Harmony study looking at the role of pimavanserin for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with dementia-related psychosis. You'll hear me talk about that today, often as just DRP, such a mouthful. Okay. So, why are we talking about this problem? How big is this problem?

And we know in the U.S. alone there are nearly 8 million patients living with dementing illness, and at any given point, and this is really a conservative estimate, 30% of those patients will be living with psychosis on top of their dementing illness, and this really translates into 2.4 million patients with DRP.

Untreated, psychosis leads to significant adverse outcomes, higher rates of morbidity mortality, increased utilization of care. And really what we have at our disposal as clinicians to treat these patients is woefully inadequate. Right now, we reach off-label for typical and atypical antipsychotics. And these drugs have low to modest efficacy depending on the trial, and a whole host of negative side effects. Not the least of which and really important for us is clinicians treating dementia patients is the impact – a negative impact on cognition, as well as the multiple receptor toxicities that are particularly detrimental in this patient population like tardive dyskinesia, sedation associated with dopaminergic actions, which lead to falls et cetera.

So, we talk about DRP, so I think it's important to take a moment to say why dementia-related psychosis and why not Alzheimer's disease psychosis. Fundamentally this is a symptomatic trial. So, not a disease modification trial, but more importantly when we see these patients in clinic, it can be very difficult to tell one subtype apart from another depending on when the patient presents.

Clinically, there's a lot of overlap. There's actually a lot of overlap in the diagnostic criteria. And then pathologically, we know that these proteinopathies overlap in the brain, and so oftentimes we will have a diagnosis that we make during a patient's lifetime, and when we get information at autopsy, we might have been wrong or we might have been right, but there might be additional pathology than the brain as well.

I think one of the most important features is that we manage the symptoms of psychosis the same regardless of the underlying disease subtype with the exception of dementia with Lilly bodies because in that case we are particularly aware of the fact that those patients have narcoleptic sensitivity. So, we may be less inclined to reach for an anti-psychotic in those patients.

So, it's for that reason or those reasons in aggregate that we enrolled any one of the five most common neurodegenerative dementias into this trial. And so, we did ask clinicians to choose the subtype that they thought was most likely the primary subtype in these patients, but we encourage patients to come in with mixed presentations and we did collect that information, and we know that many of our patients were suspected to have mixed pathologies.

Okay. So, Harmony was Phase 3 international relapse prevention study. We enrolled 392 patients aged 50 to 90 years old inclusive of those brackets. And patients could have mild moderate or severe dementia, but needed to have moderate to severe psychosis. So, those patients that failed a non-pharmacologic intervention during screening and still had ongoing psychosis were then eligible to enroll into the open-label portion of the trial. And all patients were given 34 milligrams of pimavanserin upon baseline into the trial.

Starting at week one, patients were able to flex down to a 20-milligram dose based on tolerability, but they had to remain fixed on whatever dose they were on at week four for the remainder of the open-label. I think it's telling that less than 10% of our patients ever made use of the 20-milligram dose, and that really speaks to the tolerability of the 34-milligram dose in this population.

Okay. So, as the patients we're going through the open-label we began to assess them for response to pimavanserin. So, we first did this at week eight. We asked whether or not patients were meeting response criteria, and I think it's important to note that response was not just based on a psychosis scale. It was both a reduction in psychosis by scale criteria, but also a Clinical Impression of improvement where the investigator felt the patient was much better or very much better specifically as it related to their dementia-related psychosis.

So, patients who were not meeting those response criteria at week eight were asked to leave their trial and seek alternative therapy, but patients who did respond continued into the open-label and were assessed again at week 12. And it's really those patients, the ones who met sustained response criteria at week eight and week 12 that were then eligible to be randomized into the double-blind portion of the trial.

So, in that double-blind period they either continued on the same dose of pimavanserin that they were on in the open-label or received placebo of course in a blinded fashion. And we had – we assessed from that point on, what happened with the patient's symptoms of psychosis, did they return, was there a relapse of those symptoms, and so the primary endpoint of the trial than was time to relapse as represented by the Kaplan-Meier curve and assessment and the hazard ratio.

There are lot of reasons we chose a relapse prevention design and I won't talk about all of them today, but in agreement with the FDA, we really selected this for a few key reasons, which are, these are clinically meaningful endpoints, not just response in the open-label, but also the relapsed criteria themselves were very – it’s meaningful to us if a patient who has previously stabilized has a recurrence of their symptom.

It addresses some issues of maintenance of efficacy and it minimizes exposure to a drug that's not working for a patient. It really essentially reflects how we clinically practice. So, we've already talked about the primary endpoint, but I did list the relapse criteria here, and I won't walk through them one-by-one, but there are a couple of points I want to make.

The first is that, all of our discontinuations in the double-blind were adjudicated by an adjudication committee, and the patients could relapse by one or more of these criteria, and each one of these criteria has a clinically meaningful component really baked into the criteria itself. Being hospitalized is clinically meaningful. Needing another medication to treat DRP is clinically meaningful.

Our secondary endpoint was time from randomization to all cause discontinuation and the double-blind, and then we had a host of secondary endpoints both psychosis-related, quality of life related that I'm not going to talk about here today. Okay, so now we're moving onto some of the baseline characteristics of the population. So, we had about 58% female predominance, and this is to be expected since Alzheimer's is more common in women, and Alzheimer's is the largest representative, Dementia subtype.

Our mean age was 74.5. Most of our patients were living at home. And we had very good representation of both hallucinations and delusions oftentimes in the same patient, which is seen here. I don't have anything highlighted on the right side of this chart, but it's really there to show you that those populations and these characteristics are balanced between both arms of the double-blind.

So, this wasn't international trial, patients came from these four regions and you can see the distribution of enrollment based on the region. And we hit our target population. So, I'll remind you again, we were aiming for moderately psychotic patients. And so, I'll draw your attention to the bottom chart where you can see the mean SAPS-H+D and the SAPS-H+D with the psychosis scale that we relied on here was 24.4 that corresponds with moderate psychosis, and the CGI severity score, which is specifically the severity of the DRP was a 4.7 with 4 being moderate, and 5 being severe. So, right again, in that sweet spot.

Most of our patients were moderately demented, and this was assessed by both investigator opinion and functional questionnaire, but were supported by a mean MMSE of 16.7.

So, moving onto the open-label results of the trial. The first key take home is that pimavanserin led to durable stabilization of psychosis in the open-label portion of the trial. What you can see here is that, of the patients enrolled we saw nearly 62% of them stabilizing through that four-week period, weeks 8 and 12, and entering into the double-blind portion. This is higher than we anticipated which was very encouraging. And consistent with that fewer than 20% of our patients were actually asked to leave because they weren't meeting response criteria.

Now, I'll remind you that the study was stopped at interim analysis for positive efficacy. So, at the time that we stopped the study there were 41 patients ongoing in the open-label who had not reached the time points to assess the efficacy measures that they were not included in the summary here.

Okay. So, the next take-home is represented here, which is that pimavanserin substantially reduced psychosis and psychotic symptoms in these patients. So, what's graphed here is the total that total SAPS-H+D score, I will remind you that the mean at the start of the trial was 24.4%. And what you can see here is a very substantial decrease in that total SAPS score across the open-label period, patients at week 12 having a 75.2% reduction in symptoms on average.

Now, the caveat is that up to and including week eight patients were following a normal study paradigm, and at week eight again there was a 63% reduction in psychotic symptoms, but those patients who were non-responders at week eight were asked to leave. And so, we 12 does represent an enrich population.

So, another way to look at this as when do patients respond. And so, this is a little bit different. This isn't just a psychosis score. This is asking about full response criteria. 30% reduction in the psychosis score minimally and a clinical global impression that the patient was much better are very much better.

And by those criteria as early as two weeks we see 30% of the patients nearly meeting those clinical criteria. Furthermore, by week four, more than 50% of the patients were meeting response criteria at week eight, nearly 75%; and then at that enrich time point of week 12, nearly 88% of the patients.

So, moving onto the double-blind results. So, this is our primary efficacy endpoint and the message here is that pimavanserin significantly reduced the risk of relapse in these patients by almost threefold. And so, they're – I’m going to walk you through each piece of this because I think it's all important. So, the first is the proportion of patients that were experiencing relapse. And what you can see here is that in a placebo arm, the proportion of patients relapsing was more than double that in the pimavanserin arm.

When you then factor in not just the rate of relapse, but time to relapse and you do the full analysis that was pre-specified here, you can see that this corresponds to a hazard ratio of 0.353. And this can be also expressed as a reduction in risk of nearly 65% with pimavanserin use. So, this p-value associated with this result was 0.0023, which was well below the pre-specified stopping criteria of 0.0033 the one-sided p-value there. And it was really the strength of this result and this finding that led to our data monitoring board telling us to stop the study at interim analysis for overwhelming positive efficacy.

So, another way to visualize or think about these results is to look at the Kaplan-Meier curve. So, this is a representation of relapse-free probability graphed over time. And what you can see here is that patients who remained on pimavanserin separated early and how to sustain separation from the placebo arm again corresponding to that nearly three-fold reduction in risk.

Our secondary endpoint followed the same exact pattern. So, again if we're looking at the proportion of patients discontinuing for any reason you can see here that it was much higher in the placebo arm of the trial. And the hazard ratio associated with that endpoint was 0.452. And again, this corresponds to a reduction of risk of all caused discontinuation of nearly 55%, and a p-value of 0.0024. And this is the Kaplan-Meier curve for the secondary endpoint, and again striking early and sustained separation between the pimavanserin in the placebo arm of the trial.

Okay, I'm going to move onto safety here. And I'll just remind you that this was a paramount important to us again because what we have in our arsenal now, off-label, are really the risk benefit ratio for those drugs is quite poor. And we have significant safety concerns associated with them. So, when we look at what occurred in the trial here, I think there is some take home.

The first is that, the overall adverse event rate was quite low despite the fact that this is a patient population with a lot of co-morbidities. 50% of our patients had five or more concurrent medical conditions and work – and about the same amount 50% were taking five or more concomitant medications. This was not a mildly ill group of patients.

Furthermore, only 7.7% of patients discontinued in the open-label, due to adverse events and in fact in the double-blind portion of the trial a greater proportion of patients dropped out on placebo, due to adverse events than on PIM. We did have two deaths in the trial. One in the open-label and one in the early portion of the double-blind on pimavanserin, neither one of those deaths was considered related by the investigator. And this overall represents a very low mortality rate in this patient population.

So, what I'm showing here now are adverse events that occurred in 2% or more of any one of the treatment groups. And I think what's remarkable first of all is how few of these are actually on the chart. So, in the open-label we had just a handful of adverse events that met this criteria and really nothing that will be unexpected in this patient population.

In the double-blind you can see those findings here as well. There are a few things that we saw more commonly in the pimavanserin group than the placebo group, but the numbers overall are quite low, so headache and urinary tract infections slightly imbalanced. I will talk briefly about the QT prolongation. So, the three cases of QT prolongation were observed on pimavanserin and the double-blind.

None of them were associated with any clinical event. These were pure electrocardiogram findings. And furthermore, when we looked at the QT change over the entirety of the open-label and all of the patients that were exposed we saw a mean QTC elevation of 5.4 milliseconds. And this is really just in-line with what we know about pimavanserin's effect on QT.

We saw no further effect on QT or QT prolongation in the double-blind even over the entire six months of double-blind treatment. I think also what's important is what's not here. So, we did not see high rates of agitation and aggression. They didn't make that 2% cutoff. And we did assess quite carefully from a safety perspective any potential movement effects and in-line with a known mechanism of action of pimavanserin. We saw no effect on motor function whatsoever.

So, I mentioned before that typical and atypical antipsychotics are known to have a negative impact on patients’ MMSE. So, we wanted to pay close attention to this and our trial, and consistent with what we've seen in our Phase two trial in Alzheimer's disease patients and other trials with pimavanserin we saw no negative impact on MMSE over the duration of the open-label.

We saw no impact negatively over the entire six-month period of the double-blind and no separation from placebo. And furthermore, when you look at the patients who received pimavanserin for the entire nine-month duration. Again, we saw no negative impact on MMSE. This is quite important.

Okay. So, I'm going to switch now to a couple of exploratory analyses that are based on the most likely clinical diagnosis that the investigator gave the patient upon enrollment into the trial, and there are some caveats here. So, again, we did ask investigators to choose. We know that a lot of these patients are suspected to have mixed pathologies and that's really not represented. And what I'm about to show you. And when we talk about the double-blind results some of those categories have just extremely small numbers of patients.

So, just a word of caution and over interpretation. But I do think we can learn a few things. So, the first thing here is that it's looking at the SAPS-H+D the total psychosis score and the change over the open-label. And what you can see here is that the lines pretty much all follow one another. So, in other words all of the subtypes behaved the same way in the open-label with regard to their psychosis score. And in other words, there wasn't one subtype that didn't respond or that responded dramatically differently.

So, overall, across the subtypes at week 12 we saw 73% to 83% reduction in psychosis score. I'll remind you that the total population was right in the middle at 75%. So, this really corresponds to an overall stabilization rate. So, that was just a he psychosis score. And again, now we're talking about overall stabilization. What percent of patients met sustained response criteria at week 8 and week 12? And that's represented here.

So, [62-ish percent] of the entire population. And then across the most likely clinical subtypes ranging from 45.5% in DLB, which incidentally is pretty close to what we expected about 50% in the overall population we just saw a higher percentage than we initially thought ranging up to 71% for our vascular dementia in Parkinson's disease dementia patients.

When we look at the double-blind relapse rates, it’s again a bit hard to interpret these results given the small numbers and we really were not powered to look at this in any meaningful statistical way. So, the best we can do is just describe it. So, aside from frontotemporal dementia where we had only a single patient relapse and that patient happened to be on pimavanserin.

The take-home here is that the relapsed rates on pimavanserin were a little narrow and low overall in the individual groups ranging from 0 in the DLB population to about 16.7% in the vascular dementia patients, and the range in the group receiving placebo was broader and higher again ranging from 16.7% to about 67%, not taking that FTD group into consideration. The actual relapse rates themselves are shown below.

So, in conclusion, there's this severe unmet need for safe and effective treatments for dementia-related psychosis. And in this study, we saw a robust and sustained maintenance of efficacy with the use of pimavanserin for the treatment of DRP. Overall, pimavanserin reduced the risk of psychotic exacerbation by nearly threefold, and patients on placebo were 2.2 times more likely to drop out for any reason in the double-blind portion of the trial.

We did not see any negative impact on a measure of cognition MMSE, that's commonly used to assess that safety measure in this patient population and given long-term 34 milligrams of pimavanserin was extremely well tolerated. In this elderly population with multiple insignificant co-morbidities.

So, with that, I think I’ll turn it over to Serge.

Serge Stankovic

Thank you, Erin for that great review of the Harmony top-line results. Before I say a few words about the next step. I do want to join Erin in her expression of gratitude to all of the patients that participated in this study, investigators that participated in the study, as well as all of the entire team of our Acadians, as well as collaborators, and many consultants that help us design and execute this study.

A little bit about some main takeaways from this study. There are three really takeaway points that I would like to share with you. And maybe just underscore where they are in order to express. One, this study demonstrated that pimavanserin is quite capable of reducing the overall psychotic symptoms across different site type, subtypes in the open-label portion of this study in a pretty even way and robustly.

Second, in the maintain this stage of this study, pimavanserin demonstrated a very strong robust ability to reduce the risk of relapse by 65% or about threefold. And finally, in this relatively long trial of chronic treatment of up to nine months. Pimavanserin was very well-tolerated both overall and particularly in respect to the impact on cognitive function and as well as motor function, two very important elements of safety in this particular patient group.

So, as you can imagine we are very excited about these results and happy to share them with you, but I anticipate that one of the questions you will ask is, where do we go from here? So, at the end of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA which we reported previously, FDA agreed with us that with the robust results of this trial that we would be able to file supplemental NDA.

We believe that we met that high threshold of the robustness of the results and are on track to meet with FDA to discuss the content and formats of our supplemental NDA submission in the second half – in the first half of next year. And following that we will be moving forward with a supplemental NDA.

What will be included in this application, obviously, in addition to a pivotal result – results of the pivotal trial that Erin just described, we will be also providing the supportive data from two acute trials; one in Parkinson's disease psychosis patients and dementia, as well as Alzheimer disease psychosis.

And in addition to that we will obviously be providing the entirety of a safety information that we accumulated in the recent years from pimavanserin, along with the data from our post-marketing safety studies. So, we are really looking forward to those meetings and looking forward to meeting – to moving forward with this supplemental NDA.

With that, we will change gears a little bit and move to our panel discussion. So, I will use this opportunity to invite our panelists to join me here in the discussion table. As Mark mentioned we are extremely fortunate today to be joined by three of our distinguished experts in the area. Dr. Cummings, Dr. Small, and Dr. Soto-Martin. And where I would like to start is, to ask each of you maybe starting with Dr. Cummings, go in the alphabetical order, to introduce yourself briefly, particularly from the perspective of your clinical and research interest and also try to answer two basic questions that we wanted to post to you.

One is, to describe, from your perspective, the unmet medical need and how you care for patients with dementia-related psychosis? And the second to give us your perspective on the data that we just presented tonight. So, doctor Cummings.

Jeff Cummings

So, one thing I've learned is that there's no one audience more terrified than analysts because you look at the data and you have come to understand the data and you're dealing with people's money and you want to make sure that you do well with it. So, you always look more closely in my experience than the scientists do. So, this is the most – the closest examination that we get of these data, but it's always a lot of fun.

So, I'm Jeff Cummings. I’m a Professor of neurology at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. I'm a Professor of Neurology at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. I'm a neurologist. I've been doing clinical trials for approximately 20 years. And, in 1994, I can hardly believe how long ago this was, I published an instrument called the neuropsychiatric inventory, which has been used in – last time I checked, about 350 clinical trials.

So, it has defined the landscape in terms of neuropsychiatric symptoms in Alzheimer's disease and in clinical trials, and the only flaw I can find in this trial actually is the absence of an NPI score. But I'm thinking about [where through to go]. I’m thinking about giving – forgiving you for that. So, the psychosis and in HARMONY, psychosis.

I'll describe the patient to you. So, patients with dementia with Lewy bodies. And one of the things that DLB patients frequently get, unusually frequently, is something called Capgras syndrome, where they believe that someone in their life has been replaced by an identical appearing imposter, very strange thing. So, a wife and a husband came – come in to me, he has DLB. She says, Doctor the strangest thing has happened to me because he suddenly started saying you’re not my wife.

I know you look like my wife, but I know you're not my wife. And so, she’s confronted with this of course very upsetting. She gets out – how are you going to handle this, right. Then she gets out her driver’s license, it has a name on it and her picture on it and she goes over and she says, no, look here it is me, but imagine yourself in this circumstance that you are using your divers license to re-equate your husband or your wife with who you are.

I mean, this is the kind of just – this is psychosis, right. This is what psychosis is about. It's completely illogical and you cannot talk somebody out of it, because this idea is completely internally convincing to them.

So, it's very disruptive. You can imagine what it's like for the husband to believe, now that has wife has been replaced by someone else, who else, you know, all these questions come forward. So, if you have a treatment for that, it is a very important treatment. So, do we have a treatment. So, HARMONY, a few things I would emphasize Erin did a great job with this. First of all, about the trial, I like this trial because it was very patient-centric.

So, when you bring dad in because he has gotten psychotic, you really don't want to hear, well I'd like him to go into a trial in which he has a 50-50 chance of getting placebo, right. So, the point of the trial that you just heard is that everybody gets put on treatment when they come in, right. For the first three months of that observation period. Everybody is on treatment. So, that's very patient-friendly. The other thing about this trial that I really like is it it's doctor friendly.

So, doctors are not very good at differentially diagnosing dementia, right. I can tell a frontotemporal dementia from a DLB patient from an [ED patient], probably pretty well because I've spent a lifetime doing it, but you’re an average guy who’s seeing a dementia patient between a gallbladder and a broken leg isn't going to be too good at this. So, when you put all of the patients with dementia in the same trial, you remove that obligation to have to make a specific diagnosis. And I think that's very important in terms of the use of the drug.

The other is, the patients were systematically withdrawn. Well that's what doctors want to do. They want to get their patients off the medications as soon as they can, but what you saw was when you do that, they relapse. So, that's very important in terms of teaching the doctor how to optimally manage the psychotic episode. So, I like this trial in many ways. I think it maps onto clinical practice in a great way. And the trial itself was very patient-centric. It’s novel. We'd call this a basket trial using current terminology where you put five types of dementia into the same basket. So, I like this trial a lot.

Serge asked me once when I first saw the data what I thought it was, and I said, I thought it was a homerun. And I rarely, rarely use that terminology because I think it achieved the endpoints that we were trying to achieve in the trial. Gary?

Gary Small

Thank you. I am Gary Small. I'm a Professor of Psychiatry and Aging at UCLA, where I also direct the Division of Geriatric Psychiatry and the UCLA Longevity Center. I've spent most of my career studying Alzheimer's disease and related dementias and caring for the patients and families who suffer from these problems.

Now, I don't have a Capgras story, but I can tell you, last week I was in clinic, and the two most memorable patients who I saw were paranoid and psychotic. And that just – this is a very difficult clinical syndrome. And when you see it in dementia patients, which you see very often, it's difficult for families, it's difficult for patients, it's difficult for the doctors, anyone who is around them. And as you heard from Erin's presentation a third of patients with dementia will have delusions or hallucinations. And in fact, over the course of a dementing illness, most of them experience these symptoms.

We don't have an FDA approved drug for these conditions and the drugs we do have are not great. They're not tremendously effective. They have lots of side effects. There's tremendous concern about getting patients off of those medicines because you don't want to use them over a long-term period because that increases the risk of getting side effects and we use them off label.

So, in terms of unmet need there is no question about it. It's huge. Regarding the study, I would agree with much of what you heard from Dr. Cummings, I think it was a very clever study. It really was designed in a way that makes sense from a clinical perspective. When we see a patient in a clinical setting, we will say, well this is probably Alzheimer's disease or probably vascular dementia, but if you follow these patients to autopsy more often than not, we're wrong. These are mixed cases.

So, we don't really see pure “Alzheimer cases” we see dementia, and we need ways to manage it. And I think the study was really well-poised. To answer the question, how do you treat dimension in a clinical setting? When you look at the results there very impressive. As you heard in the open-label Phase 62% of patients responded and in double-blind Phase, they had a threefold reduction in the risk of relapse. And they're – very often we don't see, actually most often we don’t see those kinds of results in these studies, and to top it off, in terms of safety profile, it's very favorable.

The drugs we have right now do not have favorable safety profiles, yet pimavanserin didn't cause the side effects that we see so often from the antipsychotics we use. In fact, one could even argue that it might be a pro-cognitive drug because over the nine months in the double-blind phase, the Mini-Mental State Exam scores did not worsen. And we know when we give these other medicines that are currently available, it tends to sedate patients, they tend to fall, they have Parkinsonian side effects.

It's not a great situation. So, the bottom line is, from these data, pimavanserin is effective and targeting those very troubling symptoms that we see, the hallucinations and delusions. It has few side effects. The results are not just significant, but they’re clinically meaningful, and it certainly will satisfy an unmet need.

Maria Soto-Martin

Good evening. I’m Maria Soto-Martin. I am Professor of Geriatrics in the Gerontopole Alzheimer Clinical and Research Center from the Hospital – University Hospital of Toulouse in France. I am Geriatrician, and for 15 years I've, I can say that 100 of my interest and 100 of my clinical activity is based on taking care – management of patients with dementia [indiscernible] symptoms. And also, for the research of activity. So, it's hard to be the third one because a lot of the things have been said. So, I really have to adapt my ...

So, to answer the questions. So, yes, there is a huge unmet need as Michael just said, and to be very briefly, so, the hallucination and dilution, they are frequent very frequent. There are bad very bad for patients, for caregivers, professional, and family caregivers, and also for clinicians. And the big problem is that, however and besides all these problems we don't have treatment, and the treatment that are available, they are not approved in the states.

In Europe, they approved just one, but for very severe symptoms, and for a very short time – periods of time, like four weeks. And with the problem that when we prescribed this treatment, they are very dangerous for the patients as my colleagues just said. So, that’s for the unmet need.

About the perspective of these trials. This trial, just to say that these are new drugs, now this is a very important thing. New drug, new mechanism of action. And this is going to probably change and positively impact our clinical practice. Because thanks to his impressive, very impressive safety profile, that is going to lead us to the clinician to treat earlier these symptoms, because so far and that's my answer to how we take care of psychosis and dementia, we wait.

We wait until the hallucination of the dilution, it's so severe because it's so hard to prescribe this kind of treatment, available treatment that you think twice, three, five times before prescribing this trade off-label. So, by using these new drugs, the safe drug we will be able to treat earlier these symptoms, maybe on mild or moderate psychosis and probably like that, we will be able to anticipate and may be prevent these severe outcomes related to psychosis.

So, I think that's a big, big, big thing also a big impact of this trial. And besides – and that's [my first idea]. Besides all the benefits for the patients and caregiver that you mentioned. It all the way benefits for clinicians because for us to say it is very difficult to prescribe a drug that is dangerous, and prescribing a drug that you know that the commission knows that will not impact in commission that will not cause falls and even earlier mortality or is it rationalization.

So, that's a big thing also for commissions. That's a very good positive thing for us. So, to begin to my first idea, it's a big help. That's my key message for the perspective. It’s a huge help for patients, caregivers, and clinicians. And also, it's these are very meaningful clinical meaningful results because these trial and kind of Doctor Cummings said, answer to critical questions that clinicians we have.

First question, does these treatment work in the acute phase? And the open-label answer is, yes, it works. The second question. Okay, but for how long this is going to work, this drug is going to work. And the answer for the double-blind phase it's at least nine months. So, they are delivering answers for us, also for clinicians. I think that’s it.

Steve Davis

Thank you very much for that introduction, I really appreciate that. We'll move now to a question-and-answer session. Just couple of housekeeping notes, I will try to moderate. If you have a question please raise your hand. We will try to and wait to get the microphone. And if you will please introduce yourself and where you're coming from, and we'll do our best to address all the questions

Thanks. Ritu Baral from Cowen. Can we talk a little bit about the 62% response rate in the open-label? How should we think about that in comparison to other open-label psychosis response rates? And you mentioned that the FDA asked for statistically and clinically persuasive data, did they define this and did they define any requirement for that initial response rate?

Steve Davis

Yes, thanks for the question. It's actually two questions. So, I will try to address one – one-by-one and maybe ask some of our panelists to chime in. In regard to the meaningfulness of a 62% response rate, I want to make two comments. One is, this response rates should be taken into consideration that is fairly high threshold by both clinician’s assessment and the scale improvement that was required. So, and in addition to that at two different time points at week 8 and week 12.

So, it is – from that perspective it is somewhat harder to compare that to other open-label trials where you're looking at or not a scale improvement, but I certainly think that even with that added higher threshold of requirements this is fairly superior in our opinion. I can, I can just also mention that when we designed the trial originally, we looked at all of the randomized withdrawal trial, and what are the success rates for randomization in those trials. And among a number of trials, and this is double-digit that we reviewed, usually you end up with about 50% success rates. So, that's I think may answer your question in that regard.

I will ask our panelists if they maybe would just comment how these rates impress them from the perspective of the current treatment when you get the patient and in terms of the success rate that you have with the treatment with the currently off-label drugs.

Jeff Cummings

From my clinical experience it certainly appears to be a robust rate, but I think we'd – the response rate in the open-label tells me two things. One, that in clinical practice we're probably going to get similar response rates. So, that's encouraging. But secondly, as Serge just mentioned, there's a lot of variability amongst study. So, it's almost like comparing apples and oranges, depends on how you define response, depends on the various clinics and so forth. And in an open-label study, it doesn't take into account one of the big factors that magic pill placebo.

So, we've actually, we – a group of us did a study number of years ago, we looked at differences among clinical investigative sites and a large placebo-controlled trial. And we found considerable variability among the different sites and that reflects the clinician’s habits and so forth. So, I think I wouldn't make more of it than it is, I wouldn't try to directly compare it to other studies, but I would say that it is very encouraging, and it's encouraging to me as a clinician that when I get out there and I prescribed this drug there’s pretty good chance of patients going to respond.

Serge Stankovic

Question related to, what does FDA mean by persuasive, statistically and clinically persuasive. I will just say in the – in the world of statistics that persuasive and robust results are usually defined by the p-value of less than 0.01. So, by that measure, we definitely exceeded that. And I think that from clinical meaningfulness that three-fold reduction of risk and 65% reduction of risk for pimavanserin – with pimavanserin treatment definitely meets that clinical meaningfulness with a hazard ratio that we saw in this trial. So, I believe that that's certainly we met that threshold. Directly the answer to your question, there was no any definition that we needed to meet other than what we shared.

Steve Davis

I’d say also Serge that you are well-positioned to argue for the clinical persuasiveness because of the design of the trial being very close to actual clinical practice. And I think that's going to help you when you get into that discussion with the FDA.

Serge Stankovic

Thank you for that because that indeed, also the endpoints are clinically meaningful and that's really adds to the overall perception of the trial.

Charles Duncan

Hi. First of all, thank you to the KOLs for sharing your thoughts with us. My name is Charles Duncan, I’m with Cantor. I had a couple of questions for the KOLs and then perhaps one for Serge. First of all for the KOLs, I guess I'm kind of wondering this is to me impressive data, but what do I know, I'm wondering, what is it that most impresses you, is it perhaps the effect size if you will with regard to the stabilization, is that the effect size with regard to decreased risk of relapse or is it perhaps the response rate across any of the ideologies or something else, perhaps safety?

Gary Small

I'll just jump in. I would say all of the above to that. And I would add the great safety profile. So, it's all very impressive and we're so used to struggling with drugs that are hard to use. And it takes a lot of time educating families and patients about the risk. And we have to be so tentative about it. It's a tremendous challenge in clinical practice. So, I think, I was pretty much blown away by what I saw from the results.

Maria Soto-Martin

I agree with Gary because everything is impressive, but especially the safety. Our main problem when we prescribe and a typical anti-psychotic because you have to, you have no choice. The big issue is, is this patient, which is most of the cases all patients. It's going to fall. One week after is going to be confused is going to have motor secondary effects with Parkinson's disease and falls and be slower. And of that and of course of the – for stroke and even mortality, but a big issue, you know I recently said, we have so much responsibility when we prescribe on a typical anti-psychotic. So, for my personal opinion, and I agree with Gary, it’s these impressive safety results.

Jeff Cummings

Clearly what how I think about this is, you get two looks at efficacy. You get the open-label look, and yes that has a placebo response in it, but you're not going to have a 62% placebo response. So, you're seeing efficacy in that open-label section. And then you have this very clear signal of efficacy in the withdrawal period where you have this 2.8-fold greater relapse of into psychosis compared to the treatment group. So, for me that, you know it's a very compelling package because you get two looks at what to add or what the patient's response is.

Charles Duncan

And then my second question for the three KOLS, you all had some profound thoughts, but Dr. Soto-Martin said something towards the end of her comments that really kind of caught my attention and that was that potentially using the drug earlier than you would have anticipated. So, kind of a follow-on to Ritu's question, how do you look at the or how do you how do you feel about the sample versus the overall population of patients that will be presenting with dementia to you, and how will you use this drug? Could you see it being, I don't if Frontline is really the way to think about it, but could it be used very early in the diagnosis of dementia with your patients?

Maria Soto-Martin

When I talk about earlier, I'm normally talking about earlier about the disease progression, mild AD or another type of dimension. I'm talking about to treat earlier the symptoms hallucinations or delusions and not to wait on to these psychotic symptoms are too severe because when they are too severe, it's so hard to treat them, and caregiver are too tired and you use this off-label treatments and you have all the adverse outcomes that they come. And so, I believe that with this new truck that allow you to treat from milder, a moderate symptom because it's safe, a safe drug.

So, it's easier to prescribe. Probably we will even better manage the symptom itself because it's a milder, you know what I’m saying…

Charles Duncan

So, I understand that you meant, earlier that you would use an off-label drug, but what I was asking you is about earlier in the diagnosis of dementia because in the absence of any disease modifying agents it's my understanding that some of these symptoms are the most burdensome symptoms.

Gary Small

I think your question is pointing to the possibility of using this kind of drug as a prevention measure. Is that what you're alluding to? I'm saying prevention, prevention of psychotic symptoms. Let's say. I think that's a possibility, but this study doesn't answer that question. So, I think, I would agree with my colleague that we will use it earlier in the course of the development of psychotic symptoms. I think in this discussion, back to medical school, they told us that first do no harm. And unlike some investors, I think doctors tend to be risk aversive. And we don't like to do harm, and so if we have tools that potentially cause harm, we’re reluctant to use them. We tend to use some later.

Jeff Cummings

And I think another way to look at this is, in order to come into the trial. The patient had to have at least moderate severity of psychosis. So, their score was 4.7 on this rating scale. While your ordinary doc, including me and probably the panelists isn't going to wait for that in the clinic, right. We're going to treat patients who have psychotic symptoms. We're not looking for some sort of threshold for them to come into a trial. We are going to treat when we have a clearly defined delusion and hallucination.

And I think that's how it will be a used. And we've been reluctant to use that because a family will often say to you, you know doc these hallucinations are terrible, they really upset them, but I don't want them to get spaced out on medication. So, the family themselves are kind of weighing this risk versus efficacy profile. And I think we're going to have an easier time with pimavanserin because they – you saw that the safety profile was so good and not only safety, but the tolerability profile was very good.

Charles Duncan

Thanks for taking my questions.

Tazeen Ahmad

Hi. Tazeen Ahmad from Bank of America. For the three panelists I just wanted to get your sense of when this is approved, do you think that you're going to be able to use this drug regardless of costs as your first-choice option? And so basically, I'm asking what percent of your patient population do you still think you would have to use off quote off-label drugs because of cost relative to what you've seen in the data today, which all of you have said has been spectacular data, I just want to know in a practical setting what that means?

Gary Small

Serge, I think that's probably for you. You think a health plan is going to allow you to have pimavanserin as Tier-1 or are you going to have to go through Katiopine or something and be a failure before you could go to pimavanserin.

Serge Stankovic

I will direct the question to Michael who is much more knowledgeable about all that.

Gary Small

I'll take – I'll just want to make then I’ll turn it over to Michael. I think the analog of course is PDP and what we've seen there. It's a very similar situation where nothing was approved. The drugs that are used off-label actually exacerbate the primary symptom of the order. And so, what we've seen there is that payers get it. They understand the significant unmet need, but nothing's approved and the other drugs have very untoward consequences. And so, in PDP the access that we have today is very good, the universal pretty much prior authorization that we have is simply a confirmation of the disorder.

So, what we see today is I think a real appreciation from payers that – of the value of the drug. And I think the dynamics are very-very similar, I think the calculus will be very similar in [DRP].

Tazeen Ahmad

Okay. Just a follow-up on that Steve, the addressable patient population though for DRP would be several times larger than PDP and do you think that will impact at all the way insurance providers will think about reimbursement versus PDP?

Steve Davis

Well I think that as it relates to the unmet need, as I mentioned, I think don't think of it very carefully. The population is about ten-fold the size of PDP. So, I think, based upon the payer research that we've done to date, we feel very good about the profile that we're presenting is premature for us to say exactly where we would think about being priced with the introduction of DRP. Just simply say, we feel very good about the value equation that we're bringing to the table in this very-very high unmet need.

Tazeen Ahmad

And if I could squeeze in a last question. Just to get back to IP, does the addition of this indication in any way change your expectations of how long your key IP estate would last for PMO, and could just remind everyone when [COM] does expire. Thanks.

Steve Davis

Sure, sure. So, the addition of this indication does not change the equation in terms of the IP that we have. Of course, pimavanserin is a small molecule. So, with small molecules we look first to the composition of matter protection. And under our composition of matter patents, we have IP that extends into the second quarter of 2030. We do have other patents utility Batten's formulation patents et cetera that go well beyond 2030, but I think, most of us in this business look primarily or look first I would say to composition of matter patents.

Mark Johnson

Great. I think we've got time for one or two more questions and we'll just start with Sumant and then...

Sumant Kulkarni

Hi. Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity. Thanks for taking my questions. Dr. Small, I think you specifically use the phrase pro-cognitive drug. So, if the three clinicians on the panel were to advise the company today as to how they could potentially tease out the effect of pimavanserin in that setting, how would you do that, and Serge and Steve how would you act upon that specifically.

Gary Small

Pro-cognitive, I said the possibility of that, and just following those Mini-Mental State Scores. The data that we've seen so far raises a lot of questions. We know that these patients were on, probably most of them or many of them were on cholinesterase inhibitors, asymptomatic treatments for dementia. And that could have sustained that cognitive status and the lack of a decline in the Mini-Mental State Score. But we also know that the currently available drugs that we used to treat psychosis make cognition worse. So, in that sense it's pro-cognitive, but I would be very curious to see future studies or even look a little deeper into the data that's there to try to understand the cognitive effects of pimavanserin.

Serge Stankovic

And I think there is an interesting link with Charlie's question, which is, in general patients who are psychotic progress more rapidly cognitively than patients who are not psychotic and yet we don't see it in this trial. So, the question is, is treating this psychosis ameliorating to a certain degree the progression of the illness? I don't expect it to be a great disease modifying drug frankly, since it's a very focused on a single receptor, but there is this link between psychosis and disease progression and we might be interrupting that and that would have to be defined in a future study.

Steve Davis

And just to add from sponsor perspective, I would say, as much as we are encouraged with the impressions that are expressed here, our main objective in this study measuring the cognitive function was to establish that the drug does not impair cognitive function. This design per se could answered that question, but not really the question whether the drag would improve a cognitive function, it would require a little different design randomized withdrawal design per se, but we are very thrilled that there is no absolute and no indication that the drug impairs either cognitive function or motor functions two critical elements for that. So, we're very happy with that, and we would refrain from being [delayed it] a little bit more above all of that for now.

Jay Olson

Hi. Jay Olson from Oppenheimer. Thank you for hosting us tonight and thanks for taking my questions. Could you please talk about the natural course of disease in these patients with DRP, do their psychotic episodes become more or less frequent over time? And what did we learn from this study about an appropriate duration of treatment or should these patients just be treated chronically?

Jeff Cummings

[Indiscernible] if you like. So, surprisingly the natural history of psychosis in these dementia's is not as well-defined as we would like. We have done some studies where we ask, if we did an interview and found the patient to be psychotic, what is the likelihood that they will be psychotic in three months when we do the next interview? And the answer is about 80%.

So, there is some fluctuation in who is psychotic and who is not psychotic over any period of time. We also know that patients who have a roughly a 10-year course from symptomatic onset to death will not be psychotic during that entire period, but they will be psychotic for several years once the psychosis begins.

So, there is a pretty long period during, which they will be plagued been troubled by these intrusive thoughts and paranoid ideas and that sort of thing. I don't think we learned very much about the duration of treatment in this study because by definition as a relapse study it's, you know you treat until you reach this superiority of the treatment over the over the placebo. And that's how much you know.

I think other trials are going to have to look at what a proper duration of treatment will be, but maybe there are other ideas here. I would just add that it is encouraging that there is not all a lot of data with antipsychotics that have a nine-month treatment duration as we generated here. And that in itself is informative in terms of how long you can treat and what are the – what is the safety profile in that duration of treatment. So, that gives us really an encouragement in terms of what current guidelines with anti-psychotics are in terms of the duration of treatment and what we have here up to nine months.

Mark Johnson

So, Serge that concludes the Q&A portion, and so I’ll turn it over to you for closing remarks.

Serge Stankovic

Yes. I just want to thank you all for your interest and for coming tonight. We will, I just want to invite you. We will have a little bit of a cocktail here and we can mingle and talk some more. So, thank you very much for coming.