Campbell Soup Company: An Unconvincing Turnaround Story

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) is a leading manufacturer of packaged convenience foods like soups and beverages including a large brand portfolio of popular snack items. With a history going back over 150 years, the company has faced a more challenging environment more recently based on a changing consumer landscape that has moved away from processed options which has pressured the core business. This year, the story has been something of a turnaround with the company focusing on cost savings and greater efficiencies that is set to improve the earnings profile while betting on its snacks segment as a growth driver. The stock is up 52% in 2019 despite what remains an outlook for tepid growth in 2020. This article takes a look at recent developments and our views on where the stock is headed next.

(Source: Finviz.com)

CPB Q1 Earnings Recap

Campbell Soup Company reported its fiscal Q1 earnings on December 4th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.78 which was $0.07 ahead of consensus while GAAP EPS of $0.56 missed by $0.07. Revenue of $2.18 billion on the quarter fell by 0.9% year over year compared to expectations of flat growth at $2.2 billion. Adjusted EPS was up by 10% compared to $0.71, while GAAP EPS declined by 7% with the spread based on restructuring charges including the sale of its European 'chips business'. Overall, the results this quarter were mixed with some weaker numbers balanced by management's positive outlook.

(Source: Company IR)

Management highlighted that the adjusted gross margin increased by 30 basis points to 33.8% based on the product mix and gains in productivity. Another positive trend was the decrease of adjusted administrative expenses by 7% along with a 1% decline in the adjusted market & selling expenses compared to the period last year. Overall, these trends are supporting the financial outlook beyond the still weak underlying growth.

(Source: company IR)

Across segments, a 1% decline in organic net sales was a disappointment with weaker volume and product mix from 'Meals & Beverages' as dragging the overall results. On the other hand, the 'Snacks' business had a more favorable result with organic net sales up 2%. Segment operating income for Snacks at $125 million in the quarter is about 31% of the company total which the company sees as expanding going forward.

(Source: Company IR)

2020 Full Year Guidance

Management revised lower its full year guidance for net sales to a range between a decline of 1% and an increase of 1%, from a previous target of +1% to +3%. It's important to recognize that this update is based on the timing of the company's 'Chips Business' divestiture completed on October 11th effectively adding to continuing operations results this year and presenting a headwind for comparable results through Q4. Other estimates previously announced were maintained including an expectation for EPS growth between 9% and 11% year over year to a range between $2.50 and $2.55. Organic net sales are expected to be flat between -1% and +1%.

(Source: Company IR)

Current market estimates for 2020 EPS at $2.518 are within the management guidance range while there is an expectation for a 5.5% earnings growth in fiscal 2021 and 2.9% in 2022. Overall, the outlook is for the company to stabilize its operating profile with better growth in the future.

Data by YCharts

CPB Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Campbell has laid out a series of key points to its 2020 strategy and the main measure that still needs to be addressed is stabilizing top line growth. For a company with a long history and tradition with "soups," we'd like to see this segment stabilize and recover as a measure of the organic brand momentum. Other areas including stabilizing margins and costs savings are fine, but the market typically does not reward stocks with declining or flat revenue growth, and we see risks for the year ahead. CPB is up 52% year to date on a total return basis and we question how much of the earnings turnaround story is already priced in and if there is upside for the stock from current levels.

(Source: Company IR)

Across valuation multiples, some of the measures here are skewed based on the large volatility in the stock price in recent years and ongoing restructuring charges. CPB's current forward P/E at 19.3x based on a 2020 adjusted EPS estimate of $2.52 is well below the stock's 5-year average of 27.1x. Again, this is in the context of an expectation for essentially flat revenue growth for 2020 while EPS is benefiting more from cost savings. The measure that looks encouraging is the price to free cash flow at 14.4x base on an annualized run rate near $1 billion. We believe the stock deserves an overall discount to the market.

(Source: Data by YCharts/table by author)

Another point we take issue with is the company's debt and leverage position. Campbell Soup ended the quarter with $6.7 billion in total long-term debt which compares to a full year EBITDA consensus estimate of approximately $1.7 billion. Notably the company is using approximately $3 billion in proceeds from its sale of Campbell International, the European chips business and 'Campbell Fresh' to reduce the debt position which has favorably declined by $2 billion during this past quarter. Still the current implied leverage ratio above 3x is still objectively high and a weakness to its investment profile.

CPB Dividend

The current yield on CPB stock at 2.9% is coincidentally the same as the 10-year average dividend yield for the stock. The company last hiked the dividend back in 2016 and we expect the current rate to be held steady for the foreseeable future with the company committing to utilizing free cash flow more towards debt repayment. The annualized dividend rate of $1.40 per share represents a payout ratio of 56% on the 2020 consensus adjusted EPS. We view the dividend as all-in-all supported in the near term.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

Campbell Soup has presented an improved financial profile and higher earnings outlook despite what continues to be weak operational trends. Recognizing the company's long history and leadership position across its brand portfolio, we are more skeptical of this turnaround story going forward at least in the context of what has been a 52% surge in the share price this year. We rate shares of CPB as a sell, with an expectation that the company will be challenged to build growth momentum across segments with consumers favoring more natural and organic options as a structural headwind. While some of the trends in cost savings and stabilizing margins are positive, we see the market likely focusing more on growth numbers going forward which we view as having risks titled to the downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.