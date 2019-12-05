TD Bank: A Very Sweet Deal For Dividend Investors

TD Bank owns almost 45% of TD Ameritrade and will see substantial value creation once the Charles Schwab deal is closed.

The online broker sector was shaken when one after another all the major brokers launched zero commissions.

With earnings around the corner on December 5, 2019 for my favorite Canadian dividend growth bank, the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), it is time to review the investment case in the wake of the announced TD Ameritrade (AMTD) - Charles Schwab (SCHW) merger.

Source: Toronto Dominion Bank, Miami

TD's stock has had a good year so far with a total return of 19% YTD and while that is trailing the S&P's 25% YTD return, the higher dividend and dividend growth of TD makes a good investment case.

And that investment case has become even better with the $26B all-stock deal between Schwab and TD Ameritrade. Let's find out what is going on and why it is a sweet deal for TD investors.

What is going on at Toronto-Dominion Bank?

TD's latest earnings for Q3/2019 came in very strong despite missing EPS estimates by a whisker of a penny. Far more important though is the monstrous beat on the top line with revenue growth of 6.1% Y/Y easily beating consensus by C$710M, the biggest beat over the last 5 years.

It also marked the third time in a row and overall that TD recorded above C$10B in quarterly revenue and is currently on track to hit the next milestone of C$11B in 2020. Disregarding the minuscule miss on the bottom line EPS growth was very strong as well, rising from C$1.66 in the prior year quarter to C$1.79 reflecting growth of 8% Y/Y.

The strong result was driven by double-digit growth in its U.S. Retail Bank segment where net income rose 11% Y/Y which was in turn driven by a 21% Y/Y in adjusted earnings from its stake in TD Ameritrade. Given that this quarter did not factor in the impact of zero commissions, all major U.S. brokers announced during Q4 we cannot expect this trend to continue but more on that later.

The Whole Banking division recorded one of its strongest quarters in recent history with net income hitting C$244M and rising 9% Y/Y and rising by around C$23M sequentially following higher revenue across the board.

TD's biggest segment, the Canadian Retail division, posted a solid quarter with revenue climbing 6% Y/Y and net income rising by 3%. The reason that the top line growth did not fully trickle down to the bottom line is that TD's Canadian Retail division invested heavily into

new capabilities to make it easier for customers to manage their finances. This quarter, to further support its New to Canada strategy, Canadian Retail launched a new online money transfer service allowing customers to quickly and easily send money around the world from their TD personal accounts.

Source: TD Bank Earnings Release Q3 2019

Provisions for credit losses (PCL) have increased on a Y/Y basis by almost C$100M with the ratio expanding 3bps to 38 basis points mostly driven by Canadian Retail. Despite PCL increasing Y/Y, this is not alarming at this point given that the ratio has remained stable quarter over quarter reflecting similar creditworthiness metrics across TD's Canadian and U.S. consumer lending portfolios.

Source: TD Bank Earnings Slides Q3/2019

On top of that, there are also some positive factors impacting PCLs:

So I would say that in Canada, we certainly updated our 2019 GDP numbers. There were slightly better employment numbers in Canada. And as you're aware, home prices are firming up as well. And in the United States for 2019 in particular, slightly -- growth for 2019 was updated. Those were really the drivers.

Source: TD Bank Earnings Call Q3/2019

Although PCLs can be seen as an early indicator to gauge credit risk across loan portfolios, especially in a late cycle, the moderate ups and downs in TD's PCL metrics currently do not hint at deteriorating credit quality. And even if default rates would rise, TD's supportive and healthy capital and liquidity metrics can safely mitigate that impact for a certain time.

Source: TD Bank Earnings Slides Q3/2019

Zero commissions and the Charles Schwab Acquisition

Interactive Brokers (IBKR) rattled the U.S. broker sector when it unexpectedly announced a new zero-commission service, IBKR Lite on Sep 26, 2019. Only a few days later on Oct 1, 2019, Charles Schwab followed suit when it announced to cut trade commissions from $4.95 to zero starting Oct 7, 2019. The entire sector was shaken with double-digit declines across the board among E*Trade (ETFC), TD Ameritrade, Interactive Broker and Schwab itself.

Data by YCharts

It was only a matter of time before TD Ameritrade as the main competitor to Schwab would follow and it only took one day for that to unravel. TD Ameritrade cut commissions from $6.95 to $0, effective the next day and with the broker sector now essentially being a $0 commission business this is great news for investors but not that positive news for the brokers themselves.

In the case of TD Ameritrade, it says it will lose around $220-$240M in revenue per quarter (15%-16%) which is a big hole to fill providing at least near-term challenges. Management however is very confident that with price no longer being in the mix to differentiate the various offerings, that this should actually benefit the company:

With price no longer in the mix, we will compete on the value of our offering with an exceptional client experience via our award-winning platforms and investor education, cutting-edge technology, and a full range of offerings ... The commission pricing changes implemented on October 3 represent near-term challenges for us. However, our focus is on balancing them with the long-term opportunity. Earnings are expected to decline in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, but with a stronger competitive position, we expect to see stronger organic growth. TD Ameritrade is methodically working on new plans for profitable growth and will take measured strategic actions as needed. We will continue to invest in our business and expect results to provide significant shareholder value.

Source: TD Ameritrade Earnings Release Q3 2019

Management of TD Ameritrade showed its confidence in that strategy by announcing a solid 3.3% dividend hike despite the near-term EPS headwinds.

Initially, it was speculated that TD Bank may use that sharp drop in TD Ameritrade's stock price to purchase the online broker with analysts pointing out TD Ameritrade's near historic low P/E multiple of 9.8x to be very accretive for TD Bank. However, Charles Schwab was quicker and announced the $26B deal only a couple of days later but this is good news for TD investors nevertheless.

Source: marketwatch.com

TD Bank will own a 13.4% stake in Charles Schwab including the TD Ameritrade stake once the deal is closing with around 10% of voting power. This will add significant value to its current investment in TD Ameritrade.

This transaction will deliver significant value for TD and provide us with an ownership stake in one of the most innovative and highly-regarded investment firms in the U.S. The combination of Schwab's leading investment services capabilities with TD Ameritrade's best-in-class direct investing platform will create an industry leader with a more diversified revenue base and even stronger growth profile. We are pleased to support this transaction and look forward to our new relationship with Schwab.

Source: TD Bank Press Release

The transaction will create by far the largest online broker in the U.S. with up to 24M client accounts and $5T in client assets. It is expected to be modestly accretive for TD Bank once the integration is complete lifting EPS by $0.04 and $0.07 in the second and third year post-closing.

Source: TD Bank Investor Relations

Assuming different multiples on the combined Schwab-TD Ameritrade online broker, it could add between $3.5B to $6.2B in value of TD's investment or up to 6% of TD's current market cap. At the same time, it will have minimal capital impact on TD itself.

This consolidation in the industry was the natural logical next step after all the major brokers switched to zero commissions but it was certainly surprising how quick Charles Schwab was with announcing the deal.

Consolidation in the industry was expected given that all the major brokers dropped trading commissions in recent months, leaving brokerages scrambling to find ways to maintain profits.

What's in store for dividend investors?

Right now, the company boasts a 3.8% yield and has been growing its dividend by 11% annually over the last 25 years. The latest raise came in Q1 2019 and boosted the dividend by 10%. Backed by its predictable business model, the company is targeting a payout range between 40-50% as it currently has positioned itself at the lower end of that range with a current payout ratio in the low 40% range. So the bank is well-positioned for further dividend growth in the future especially once the announced TD Ameritrade acquisition by Charles Schwab is completed.

TD Bank is a strong dividend growth company with a conservative payout ratio and strong organic growth which makes it a perfect fit for every long-term dividend growth portfolio.

Investor Takeaway

An investment into TD Bank represents a sweet deal for investors. Earnings and revenue are growing across all business segments demonstrating the strength of TD's diversified business model. The bank has a very strong footprint in the U.S. and will have a much bigger presence in the U.S. online broker sector once the Charles Schwab deal is closed pending regulatory approval.

Now that pricing has been removed from the entire online broker sector, near-term EPS headwinds should soon evolve into bottom line EPS growth as the major differentiator in the sector has been eliminated. The combined Schwab-Ameritrade offering will boast 24M client accounts and should see organic growth accelerate which in turn is good news for TD investors as well since the bank will own 13.4% of the new Charles Schwab company post-closing.

Combining TD Bank's strong organic growth with the expected accretive impact of the Charles Schwab deal will help fuel high single-digit dividend growth for many more years.

Bottom line, it is simply a sweet deal for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TD, AMTD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.