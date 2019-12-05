Cabot Oil & Gas: Value Improves Despite Tepid Natural Gas Price Outlook

Cabot is a low-cost producer, and other natural gas producers with higher cost structures are likely to see declining production in 2020.

This would allow it to generate around $171 million in positive cash flow after dividends.

Cabot is more likely to go with a maintenance capex budget for 2020 given weak natural gas 2020 strip prices.

With its stock down to $16, Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) looks like a better value now despite weak natural gas prices. It is still capable of maintaining production levels while covering its dividend and generating a decent amount of positive cash flow. Low natural gas prices for 2020 now appear to be priced into its stock and low near-term prices should be supportive of at least modestly higher prices later due to the effect it will have on 2020 capex plans.

Maintenance Capex Budget

Cabot appears somewhat more likely to go with a maintenance capex budget for 2020 now as the winter weather outlook has been a bit disappointing. This would involve Cabot spending $575 million on capex and having no production growth during 2020. This would also put Cabot in a position to have roughly flat production growth entering 2021 as well.

Source: Cabot Oil & Gas

The current natural gas strip is around $2.34 for 2020, which would result in a projection of $1.729 billion in revenues for Cabot with flat production growth (860 Bcf per year in natural gas production).

Type Units $ Per Mcf $ Million Natural Gas [BCF] 860 $2.01 $1,729 Total Revenue $1,729

Cabot is projected to have $1.558 billion in cash expenditures in 2020 (including $0.40 per share in dividends). This assumes that Cabot repurchases the remaining 16 million shares that it is currently authorized to repurchase before its next ex-dividend date, and does not repurchase additional shares in 2020.

In this scenario, Cabot would have $171 million in positive cash flow after dividends, so it could still do additional share repurchases as well as repay the $87 million in notes it has maturing in July 2020.

Type $ Million Direct Operations $80 Transportation And Gathering $576 Taxes Other Than Income $20 Cash G&A $64 Cash Interest $50 Capital Expenditures $575 Dividends $155 Cash Income Tax $38 Total Expenses $1,558

Cabot would still fare okay in an even worse natural gas pricing scenario. If natural gas prices averaged $2.25 in 2020 after a relatively warm winter, Cabot would end up with around $100 million in positive cash flow after dividends. This would still allow it to repay its 2020 notes from cash flow, but would leave limited funds remaining for additional share repurchases.

On Natural Gas Prices

As noted above, Cabot appears likely to end up with flat production growth in 2020, leading to flat production growth entering 2021 as well. Cabot is one of the lowest cost natural gas producers, so if it is not growing production in a $2.25 or $2.35 natural gas environment, many other natural gas producers are likely to end up with declining production at those natural gas prices.

This should be supportive of higher natural gas prices over time, although the growth of associated gas production remains a concern. Associated gas represented 16% of total natural gas production in 2018 and can significantly impact total natural gas production growth when oil prices are relatively strong.

Conclusion

Cabot is more likely to end up going with a maintenance capex budget in 2020 with natural gas prices remaining relatively weak. This would result in Cabot expecting to deliver flat production growth, but still also be able to cover its dividend and its 2020 debt maturity, while leaving a modest amount of funds for continued share repurchases in a $2.25 to $2.35 natural gas environment.

I am more bullish on Cabot now that weak 2020 natural gas prices are priced into the stock and since the weak prices are likely to make natural gas producers think before planning for production growth in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in COG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.