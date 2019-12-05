Wall Street Breakfast: Deeper Cuts Debated At OPEC Meeting

World's biggest IPO

Saudi Arabia is expected to publish the initial share price of Aramco (ARMCO) today, which will list locally on the Tadawul stock exchange. The current price range puts the oil giant's value at between $1.6T to $1.7T, a figure that's set to beat the record $25B raised by Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) when it debuted in New York in 2014. A 1.5% stake in Aramco is being offered, with 0.5% available to individual retail buyers and 1% for institutional investors.

Futures point to more gains

Traders are closely monitoring the prospect of a Phase One trade deal with just 10 days to go before Washington is poised to impose another $156B of tariffs on Chinese goods. Trade optimism led the DJIA to break a three-day decline on Wednesday and rise nearly 150 points , while U.S. futures aimed to extend the gains overnight, climbing another 0.4% . On the data front, the latest weekly jobless claims will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while earnings season wraps up with results from Tiffany (NYSE:TIF), Dollar General (NYSE:DG), Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Shari Redstone's dream comes true

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) and CBS (NYSE:CBS) have completed their re-merger, scaling up against big competition with more than 140,000 premium TV episodes, 3,600 film titles and $13B in annual content investment. ViacomCBS Class A "VIACA" and Class B "VIAC" shares will begin trading today on the Nasdaq. The new company accounts for 22% of TV viewership in the U.S., with the highest share of broadcast and cable viewing across key demographics.

Auto news roundup

Local United Auto Workers leaders nationwide have approved a new four-year labor contract with Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU), sending it to their rank-and-file members for final approval. Former GM (NYSE:GM) board member Joe Ashton, a retired UAW leader, also pleaded guilty to criminal charges as part of an ongoing federal corruption probe into the union. Lastly, General Motors announced it will be laying off more than 800 employees as it converts its Detroit Hamtramck plant to an electric vehicle facility, though most of the workers will be offered buyouts or jobs at other factories.

Mass strike paralyzes France

Protests are rocking France again and threatening to bring the country to a standstill over Emmanuel Macron's plan for a top-to-bottom rebuilding of the pension system. Unions representing everyone from transport workers to lawyers, doctors, teachers and students are going on an indefinite "greve," or strike, starting today. The walkouts come as German industrial orders fell unexpectedly in October and eurozone retail sales slumped a worse-than-forecast 0.6%.

Johnson pledges Brexit in 100 days

"This is the most important election in a generation - important because it will define if we go forward as a country or remain stuck, stalled, repeating the same arguments of the last three years with yet more damaging uncertainty," Boris Johnson declared on the campaign trail. Should he win the general election, Johnson would bring his EU withdrawal agreement bill before MPs for an initial vote before Christmas, with the aim of leaving the EU by January 31. Britain would then enter a transition period for the remainder of 2020 as a trade deal is finalized with the bloc.

Brokerage disruption

"We're delighted to share that more than 10M people have accounts on Robinhood," the company wrote in a blog post, rapidly growing from 1M subs in 2016 and 6M accounts in October of 2018. To put that in context, the combined Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) and TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) brokerage giant will serve about 24M clients. The Schwab deal was announced last week after all major brokerages dropped stock trading commission fees to keep up with the trend set by Robinhood, which landed a $7.6B valuation in July after its latest funding round.