Weyerhaeuser: Stock Price Growing Faster Than Its Trees

Lumber prices seem to have recovered and if they continue to rise, could give WY another leg up.

I was first introduced to Timber investing when I was performing due diligence for a family office and came across Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo, or GMO. The concept of investing in timber made no sense to me initially but the more I delved into the asset class, the more it made sense, especially for long-term investors.

The concept of being able to grow your assets if the price isn’t right seemed like cheating, almost. I mean, here is a forest of trees that I want to sell. If I can get a good price for them, I sell them. But if I don’t, they continue to grow so that next year, I have even more to sell. The potential impact of oversupply aside, it was obvious to me that this was an asset class that belonged in a well-diversified portfolio, but that, it wasn’t the type of investment you evaluate over the short term.

The funds offered by GMO and other timber investment firms are typically long-term commitments similar to private equity, in which investors can’t really get their capital back until the assets within the firm are liquidated.

Luckily for retail investors, we can invest in timber through the publicly traded markets, but let’s be clear on something – the higher liquidity of a publicly traded stock means that we actually see a much higher volatility in those positions than the volatility that might be exhibited from a private fund.

It also gives rise to the ability to navigate in and out of Timber instead of having capital committed for a long period of time. I, personally, have been in and out of timber through investments in several REITs that invest in timberlands. Their stock prices are highly dependent on the latest results on homebuilding, permits, and other economic indicators that might give an investor a look into the future demand for lumber and wood products.

Currently, my only investment in the space is through the largest publicly traded timber REIT, which has been up 18% over the last three months and 34% YTD. The following is a quick update on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

Weyerhaeuser Company (“WY”) began operations in 1900 and owns or controls 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. Complementary to its Timberlands, WY is one of the largest manufacturers of wood products, producing lumber, OSB, and engineered wood products. WY is structured as a REIT and is traded on the NYSE with a market capitalization of $19.1B.

As a major international and domestic supplier of timber and wood products, WY endured a turbulent 12 months as a result of unprecedented swings in lumber prices and unpredictable international trade conditions. Below is an analysis of the current timber market conditions and breakdown of how WY is performing under these conditions.

Industry Conditions

As WY is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of wood products, the company’s revenue and profitability is highly dependent on the demand for residential and commercial construction. The construction industry’s performance, on the other hand, is driven by various macroeconomic and geopolitical factors. They include interest rates, housing starts, and international trade conditions. All these drivers have an effect on log and lumber prices, which in turn can affect WY’s top line revenue and profit margin.

Interest Rates: Interest rates are typically a key driver for economic output. When interest rates are low, companies are more likely to borrow money to build new buildings, acquire other companies, or expand their product offerings. Similarly, consumers are more likely to borrow money to buy a new house or a car. A perfect example is the period since 2009, when the Fed cut interest rates to historic lows, driving the economy to its longest expansion in history.

Housing Starts: As shown below, shortly after interest rates were cut to a historic low in 2009, new housing starts bottomed out and began its trend upward and have steadily climbed since January 2009. After nearly 10 years, new housing starts began to level off in 2017 and 2018 as the Feb began slowly raising rates. However, in mid 2019, the Fed suddenly shifted its policy and cut rates due to wavering economic indicators. This cut led to a spike in new housing starts as builders anticipated the increase in consumer demand due to lower mortgage rates.

WY continues to be bullish on its future based on fundamental support for growth in U.S. Housing. The company believes it will continue to post strong results based on attractive economic fundamentals, favorable mortgage rates, millennials who are beginning to buy homes, and builders responding to demand for more affordable housing. WY’s CFO noted in the 3Q2019 earnings call that seasonally adjusted single-family starts have increased for five straight months and exceeded 900,000 units in back-to-back months in August and September – something that hasn’t happened since 2007.

International Trade Conditions

International trade conflicts such as added tariffs or duties on imports/exports of logs and wood products, can negatively affect the prices of log and lumber prices. Given WY is an exporter of logs and wood products and has manufacturing facilities in Canada, U.S. Trade policy can have varying effects on WY’s business.

Over the last year, the U.S. has had significant trade disputes with China resulting in a 25% tariff on U.S. Hardwood lumber exports. Before the tariffs were imposed, lumber exports to China were $2B annually but have been cut in half since the tariffs have gone into full effect. While WY has continued to ship to China, the company has seen a decrease in demand. Additionally, the company is doing so less profitably as hardwood prices have fallen significantly due to increased supply from other landowners, which are keeping logs domestically instead of exporting. Currently, the trade dispute primarily affects WY’s Western Timberlands segment given that is where the majority of its hardwood timber is located.

As shown below, prices for lumber and wood product inputs (logs, bolts, timber, and pulpwood) have fallen dramatically since September 2018 primarily due to uncertain geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions.

Below is a chart of U.S. Lumber futures. Similar to the chart above, lumber prices have fluctuated substantially over the last several years. Shortly after U.S duties on Canadian softwood were announced in May 2017, the price of lumber skyrocketed, peaking in May 2018. In July 2018, the price of lumber began to fall dramatically due to the new 25% tariff on U.S. hardwood lumber exports to China. Since then, lumber prices have continued to fluctuate. Looking below, the most recent uptick is primarily the result of positive housing start data as well as the Fed announcing an additional rate cut which combined signals the likelihood of an increase in demand for lumber.

Source: Lumber Futures - Price & Chart

2019 Q4 Outlook vs. 2019 Q3:

The company expects earnings in Q42019 to be comparable to Q3 with adjusted EBITDA expected to be lower due to several factors, including lower sales volumes in both the Southern and West regions and despite lower costs of Western logging. The same is expected from the RE, Energy and Natural Resources segment, which expects EBITDA to be slightly lower quarter to quarter.

Despite unforeseen weather and trade concerns, the company continues to deliver reasonable operating performance. WY’s Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources, and Wood Products segments are all expected to be slightly lower than Q3 2019 but within previously projected targets. The company continues to expect modest growth in the US housing market to improve pricing across its commodity products which should eventually filter through to higher EBITDA and earnings.

I've mentioned before that I believed that housing would only boost the economy over the short term with too many other factors weighing down a return to faster growth. I also believe that the recent surge in home buying might continue for a few months or quarters, but affordability is still an issue and would likely put a cap on how much more it could accelerate.

In the meantime, the YTD run-up in the stock has made it slightly less attractive but still rated a Buy with further upside of about 15%-20%. With a dividend yield of 4.6% that looks like it has adequate coverage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.