Cancom - Unexpected Capital Raise Drags The Stock Price Down

Cancom is about to raise up to €170m in a private equity placement to execute on its cloud driven M&A strategy.

Cancom (OTC:CCCMF) [ETR:COK] has announced yet another capital increase to be effective December 9, 2019, in its press release from December 3. This announcement pushed the stock down to as much as -5.7% while subsequently closing at €50.13 or -4.57% drop.

The capital increase should bring up to €170m in fresh money - the highest in the history

According to the press release, Cancom aims to raise up to 10% by issuing up to 3,504,363 of new shares. The transaction will be done using accelerated bookbuilding in a private placement. We estimate, based on the 50-day average trading stock price of c. €49, it will get up to €170m of cash proceeds and bringing its total liquid funds to up to around €260m.

The new money should be used for M&A purposes, in particular, to grow its Cloud-based business, which currently makes only c. 18% of the group's sales. This is in line with the group's overall strategy, as it tries to diversify away from its highly cyclical reselling business (i.e. IT Solutions) with low margins, which accounts for the majority of the group's revenues. We would expect Cancom to primarily target US-UK based SaaS/cloud providers to both expand internationally as well as improve its earnings profile with more visible revenue streams. This capital raise marks the highest in the group's history in terms of proceeds and would imply some sizable acquisition(s) going forward (the last one was OCSL for c. €29m).

We reckon the timing of this capital increase is favorable, given Cancom's stock price is trading at the all-time high levels (YTD return +82%). We expect next year to be rather challenging, amid the expected economic slowdown. It would also make sense for the company to start its M&A shopping spree next year, as the target's valuation levels will come down from the current high levels.

Chart 1 Cloud is still underrepresented in the group's portfolio

Source: Image created by the author with data from Cancom

Cancom favors equity more than debt

It's interesting to note, that it seems Cancom has some sort of a schedule for its new equity raise. In fact, this would mark the third capital increase since its IPO (September 1999). It appears the company issues every 3 years new equity (see table below) although it always had very low debt levels - ranging between 2% to 6% of total capital. We find it odd that the company is ready to dilute its share capital while at the same time having enormous debt capacity, especially considering the very low-interest-rate environment.

Table 1 Capital raise history

Source: Image created by the author with data from Cancom

* as of Q3 '19

Conclusion

This capital increase marks the highest one, in terms of proceeds for Cancom. We are in the same boat as the company in terms of the growth of its Cloud business. However, we find it odd that every time it reverts to equity financing rather than debt considering it's being chronically underleveraged. The timing, however, makes sense given its current high valuation levels, as we expect 2020 to be rather challenging for Cancom.

