Monmouth Proves That The Fable Of The Tortoise And The Hare Is True

As one of the few industrial REITs that did NOT cut its dividend during the Great Recession, Monmouth is a slow-and-steady way to play the e-commerce revolution.

In the story of the tortoise and the hare, the hare may be far faster but the tortoise wins in the end by never stopping or losing progress.

Tortoise And The Hare

The traditional story of the tortoise and the hare goes like this.

A hare (rabbit) challenges a tortoise to a race. Perhaps this was a wry provocation, because the hare knew that he was a fast racer - far faster than the plodding tortoise. But, to the hare's surprise, the tortoise agreed to race.

When they are at the starting line, the hare haughtily asks if the tortoise is sure about the decision to race. The hare, after all, is obviously faster, and while he's happy to stroke his own ego, this race really isn't necessary to prove his superior speed. But the tortoise says, "We're already here. Let's race."

Image Source

So they count down: 3, 2, 1, go! Pew. A hare-shaped puff of smoke fills the space where the hare previously stood, and the tortoise watches the hare's wriggling, white nub of a tail disappear into the distance. The tortoise starts crawling.

Far ahead, the hare glances over his shoulder, seeing nothing. He continues the hopping equivalent of a spring for a ways longer and looks over his shoulder again. No tortoise, as far as his sharp eyes could see. Only rising dust from his rapid paw steps.

Lo and behold, the hare sees the finish line ahead. He huffs and puffs from his speedy sprint and realizes that if he crosses the finish line now, the tortoise will not even see him win. Besides, he's a bit winded from all the running. So the hare finds a shady tree and lies down underneath it for a nap, telling himself that he'll wake up in plenty of time before the tortoise approaches.

Meanwhile, the tortoise continues at his sedate, crawling pace, not speeding up and not slowing down. One step at a time. After a while of this, he spots a tree ahead with the silhouette of a sleeping hare in its shade. As he gets closer, he realizes that the sleeping hare is the very same hare that challenged him to race!

But the tortoise just keeps crawling at the pace at which he's comfortable until he passes the tree and the hare and, finally, the finish line. With some effort, the tortoise wheels himself around and hollers back at the hare, "Thanks for racing, hare. Better luck next time!"

Only then does the hare wake up and realize his folly.

As I researched a certain real estate investment trust for this article, I was reminded of this story. My personal investment preference (at least for most of my holdings) is for the slow-and-steady-wins-the-race type companies. I like businesses that find a relatively simple model that works for them and keep at that model at a careful, controlled pace, without venturing into flashiness or empire-building.

It's always exciting to find a new publicly traded company that fits this description, especially one that is well-positioned to ride a strongly trending tailwind...

Enter Monmouth, Stage Right

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) is an industrial REIT that owns 115 single-tenant, net leased properties primarily to investment grade rated tenants. The net lease aspect provides an extra layer of protection, as it means that MNR's tenants are responsible for all property-level expenses such as building maintenance, insurance, and taxes.

The portfolio was constructed carefully and intentionally to produce steady, reliable growth that is leveraged to the rise of e-commerce. Here is how management describes the backdrop of its investment thesis:

Digital technology has been reshaping the world in profound ways. Our planet has effectively been shrinking. Consumer spending has continued to migrate to the Internet where one can purchase anything, anytime, anywhere. The conventional ways of conducting commerce no longer apply. The opportunities will be found by those who understand this new world order. From a real estate standpoint, the direct beneficiary of this paradigm shift has been, and will continue to be, the industrial property type.

While some of the language used ("new world order") may seem somewhat hyperbolic, the recent Black Friday results which showed in-store sales down year-over-year while online sales reached a record high bolsters the above description. The world is changing. The way consumers buy and receive products is rapidly evolving.

Online sales this holiday season should constitute 14% of total consumer discretionary spending, compared to less than 1% 20 years ago. Globally, online sales as a percentage of total retail sales has risen from 5% in 2009 to an estimated 16% in 2019. From 2011 to 2019, e-commerce sales have risen at a CAGR of 14%.

MNR's portfolio of warehouses is strategically positioned to benefit from these changes, especially considering its focus on locations near major seaports and airports.

While MNR has some drawbacks, I discovered more and more elements of the business that fit my investment philosophy and personal preferences almost perfectly. Here are the most important points of resonance I found with MNR:

It's a family-owned and -operated business, which provides the foundation for each of the other points. Strong focus on long-term shareholder value creation. Strong focus on high-quality tenants (80% investment grade). Conservative and unique (for a REIT) debt structure that automatically reduces leverage over time. A slow-and-steady approach to growth.

Monmouth was founded in 1968 by Eugene Landy, a marine, lawyer, and businessman from Monmouth County, New Jersey. Though his son, Michael Landy, has taken over the role of CEO at MNR, Eugene remains Chairman of the Board. He also founded and remains the Chairman of the Board of UMH (United Mobile Homes) Properties (UMH), another REIT headquartered in New Jersey.

Eugene Landy still owns $13.6 million of MNR stock, while CEO Michael Landy owns a little over $6.5 million. UMH Properties, which maintains a REIT securities portfolio, owns about $38.8 million of MNR. Similarly, MNR has a securities portfolio worth $185.3 million (~$16.6 million of that in UMH stock), or about 9% of gross assets. The portfolio collected $15.1 million in dividends over the last twelve months, implying a yield-on-cost of 8.15%. They do, however, want to reduce this securities portfolio to only 5% of assets over time.

The Landy family, plus entities controlled by the Landys, exercise significant control over MNR, which qualifies it in my mind as a family business. Management as a whole (mainly the Landys), owns about 6% of MNR shares outstanding. In an article earlier this year, I wrote about why family businesses tend to outperform over long time periods. As we're about to see, MNR is no exception.

Monmouth Is The Tortoise

Actually, MNR is quite fast for a tortoise. For most of the current bull market, it performed roughly evenly with its peers, even notably outperforming at times.

Data by YCharts

But then, MNR's top tenant, FedEx (FDX), began underperforming and signaling oncoming global economic weakness, and MNR began underperforming as well. Or, at least, the stock underperformed. MNR's underlying business has hardly been affected at all, since its leases stipulate that property-level expenses are the responsibility of the tenant. Even if the tenant's business softens, the rent rate paid to MNR stays the same.

In any case, above we find that MNR performs either roughly evenly or (recently) slightly worse than peers. But that is only during a bull market. What about through recessions? If we push back the above chart just a few years to begin December 1st, 2007, MNR's long-term outperformance (blue-line) shines through.

Data by YCharts

The REIT has only recently become outshone by EastGroup Properties (EGP) because of FDX's weakness and EGP's rapid stock price run-up (mostly from multiple expansion).

If we look at total assets and quarterly revenue, the slow-and-steady upward curving slope of growth becomes clear. Both basically remained flat (rather than falling) during the Great Recession.

Data by YCharts

And then, of course, there's the dividend, which tends to grow in leaps when management is sure that the fundamentals of the business can sustain the higher payout. Over the last 20 years, average annual growth has been very tortoise-like - 1.45% per year - but I much prefer "slow" to "unsustainable."

Source: Monmouth November Presentation

Operations

MNR's properties are spread across 30 states and located in some of the densest populated (darker shaded areas below) parts of the country.

Source: Monmouth November Presentation

MNR has only done three common equity raises in the last ten years: in 2010, 2014, and 2019. The $138 million equity raise this year (11.3% increase in shares outstanding) is somewhat dilutive for now, and it is contributing to a slight pullback in adjusted funds from operations in 2019.

Source: Monmouth November Presentation

In the long run, this $15 per share (4.53% dividend yield) equity raise should prove highly accretive, as the average cap rate of acquisitions in 2019 has come in around the low 6s. This implies a spread of somewhere between 1.5 and 1.75 points.

MNR's EBITDA margin of 76.4% is somewhat lower than that of retail-focused net lease REITs, but it's still quite high for publicly traded companies and REITs more broadly. It's meaningfully higher than EGP's 62.7% EBITDA margin, Prologis's (PLD) 67%, or Duke Realty Corp.'s (DRE) 51.6%.

MNR boasts some truly top-tier, blue-chip tenants, including Amazon (AMZN), Coca-Cola (KO), Home Depot (HD), Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), Anheuser-Busch (BUD), Cardinal Health (CAH), Toyota (TM), International Paper (IP), and, of course, FedEx. That last tenant is, by far, MNR's largest, taking up 45.4% of square footage and 55.8% of annual rent.

Source: Monmouth November Presentation

Many view the heavy reliance on FedEx as a weakness, but I do not. Since FDX is a financially strong, A-credit-rated company, I view MNR's reliance on it as a strong base off of which to diversify if management wants to do so. Besides, since MNR owns attractive real estate and young, flexible-space buildings, releasing should prove relatively easy if FDX did leave some of its locations.

MNR also boasts the highest percentage of investment-grade tenants of any REIT at 80%.

The company enjoys high location quality as well, positioned mostly on the East Coast to benefit from the expansion of the Panama Canal. The top two states by rent are the business-friendly and fast-growing states of Texas and Florida.

Source: Monmouth November Presentation

MNR also enjoys the youngest portfolio of its industrial REIT peers, with an average building age of 9.1 years.

Source: Monmouth November Presentation

Occupancy is also the highest, and lease values by rent expiring in the next three years is the lowest. This is important, as the next three years are likely to be economically challenging. If a recession occurs in the near future, MNR will be well-positioned to endure it with few leases available for tenants to consider non-renewal.

New acquisitions in the pipeline are all leased to investment grade tenants (85% to FedEx, with whom MNR maintains a strong relationship) with a weighted average remaining lease term of 14.2 years.

That compares favorably to a weighted average mortgage maturity of 11.3 years. You read that correctly. MNR primarily uses amortizing mortgages for debt capital, which means that it pays both interest and principal each month. Over time, leverage automatically drifts down without having to devote free cash flow to deleveraging.

Source: Monmouth November Presentation

MNR's mortgage loan to undepreciated real estate asset value is 40%, which is a very conservative leverage ratio. MNR always has the option to do cash-out refinances for individual property mortgages when the loan-to-value ratios get low. This is the standard way private equity real estate operations grow, and it is the way I personally am most familiar with in my work experience. In MNR's case, the mortgages are non-recourse, meaning that in the case of default, the lender is only allowed to claim the one secured asset.

MNR has an additional $95 million of unsecured debt, but this makes up only 11.3% of total debt. All mortgages have fixed rates at a weighted average interest rate of 4.03% (down from 4.1% last year and 4.2% the year before that). Fixed charge coverage is a healthy 2.4x.

In addition to debt and occasional equity issuances, MNR raises around $90 million annually through its dividend reinvestment program.

While MNR is the cheapest of its peers by price/FFO, it also pays out the highest percentage of its cash flows (81% of AFFO post-equity raise).

Source: Monmouth November Presentation

Valuation

Despite the pullback from peers this year, MNR is not particularly cheap when examined over a full business cycle. Price-to-sales and price-to-operating cash flow are both higher now than they were in late 2007, just prior to the onset of the Great Recession.

Data by YCharts

Also, as we can see above, the trailing dividend yield is a good bit lower than it was pre-recession. This marks the overall investor optimism felt toward the industrial REIT sector.

Let's zoom in on the dividend yield to just the last five years.

Data by YCharts

Ideally, I'd like to pick up shares of MNR at a forward yield of about 5%, which would compensate for the low growth rate. But, given the very long-term nature of the company, this will probably be one that I buy on any dips, even slight ones. Since I have a long time horizon to retirement, I view MNR's income stream as one that I wouldn't tap into for spending purposes for twenty years or so.

Conclusion

It turns out that, in the long run, the tortoise beats the hare more often than not in the world of investments. In the thoughtful and incisive 2018 letter to shareholders, CEO Michael Landy writes:

People are all too willing to go further and further out on a limb, blinded to their own blindness, in search of alpha. To state the painfully obvious, human nature cannot help itself from exhibiting irrational behavior at times. Because it is impossible to say with complete certainty what the future will bring, we have always positioned Monmouth to be a conservative company, one that will endure and prosper in good times and in bad, and prosper we have.

Slow-and-steady wins the race. That's the secret behind Monmouth's success, and it's why the stock is my new favorite way to play the e-commerce revolution.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.