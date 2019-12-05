The Enochian Biosciences Story Has Just Gotten Even More Bizarre

ENOB doesn’t explain its claim that its preclinical HIV pipeline is worth $154.8M, when most preclinical drugs sell for below $5M.

In its latest PR, ENOB referred to its lead scientist as MD, PhD, yet doesn’t say where he earned those degrees or in which year.

Enochian Biosciences (ENOB) is hands down the craziest and most overvalued biotech that we’ve ever seen. Our initial report on Enochian has shaken things up within the company, and more developments have occurred that make the story even more bizarre. We discuss these new developments in this report.

In our initial report, our main points were that having a pipeline only in the preclinical stage, ENOB is way overvalued. We also found Enochian’s lead scientist and inventor of its HIV pipeline IP, Serhat Gumrukcu, doesn't seem like a talented scientist. He allegedly committed many white collar crimes between 2014 and 2016, and pleaded no contest to commercial burglary in 2018. We found no evidence that he has earned an MD or PHD as has sometimes been claimed. We also haven't found any evidence of him doing any biotech research or publishing anything related to biotech. More evidence of this is included in this report.

Immediate New Developments After Our Initial Report on Enochian

Since our initial report on Enochian was published on 11/19/19, the following events have happened:

Enochian announced a new preclinical drug acquired from a related party

An Enochian director resigned.

Danish media reported on our Enochian article.

We acquired a recording of Enochian’s lead scientist selling leech treatments.

Enochian filed a cryptic securities purchase agreement about acquiring a “technology” for a Saudi Prince.

Enochian Announced A New Preclinical Drug Acquired From A Related Party

At the beginning of Enochian’s latest PR, it states that Enochian is:

entering into an agreement in principle to acquire an exclusive license for a treatment under development aimed to treat the Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) infections from G-Tech Bio, LLC.

G-Tech Bio has been a consultant for Enochian. As stated in Enochian’s latest 10-K, it is controlled by certain members of Weird Science and Gumrukcu. This is a conflict of interest because the Weird Science members are major shareholders of ENOB, and Weird Science created and sold the HIV IP to Enochian. It’s a related party transaction, and shareholders should wonder is this deal more in the interest of shareholders, or a way to funnel money out of the public entity? Enochian also doesn’t say in the PR how much it paid for this HBV drug from G-Tech Bio. We believe that’s info that should be fully transparent to shareholders.

Enochian has allegedly been working for almost two years on their HIV drugs, ever since they did a reverse merger with Weird Science in January, 2018 and acquired the HIV pipeline IP. Since the merger, most of the company’s PRs have been regarding their HIV pipeline.

Now, all of a sudden, the company introduces a new preclinical drug to treat HBV. And Gumrukcu is going to present its HBV studies at an upcoming HepDART conference. Enochian has never mentioned studying Hepatitis or HBV in any of its previous filings or investor presentations.

As shown in this blog post by an experienced biotech analyst on Seeking Alpha that goes by Med Genie, Enochian has a very long way to go with its HIV studies. The Scripps Research Institute is studying its own HIV vaccine. This report states that Scripps HIV vaccine works in non-human primates. But even so, it states:

although the vaccine is far from human clinical trials, the study provides proof-of-concept.

If Scripps is “far from human clinical trials”, then Enochian is eons away. Enochian has been working on preclinical mouse studies for its HIV vaccine/cure for almost two years. And it has yet to produce any data showing that it works in mice. If Enochian takes over two years to get past mice studies, how long would non-human primate studies take, and then human clinical trials?

An Enochian Director Resigned

An Enochian director, Dr. William A Haselstine, who the company had just hired on 11/14, resigned on 11/22. This was after we published our report exposing many disturbing things about Enochian.

Enochian waited to announce Haselstine's resignation on 11/27 after the market closed, which was the day before Thanksgiving. The company delayed putting out the news until after the company put out a lengthy press release that caused the stock to rally 15%+ over the next couple of days. On 11/27, ENOB fell 9% and then fell a further 2.5% the next day on the news of Haselstine’s resignation.

Danish Media Reported On Our Article

On 11/24/19, the Danish financial media publication, Okonomisk Ugebrev (Economics Weekly), reported on our Enochian article with an article titled: Sindlev’s Central Super-Scientist in Enochian Has A Criminal Past. It was news to Economics Weekly that Gumrukcu has a criminal past.

This Danish Economics Weekly has published on Enochian several times before, because Enochian’s long-time major shareholder and Chairman, billionaire Rene Sindlev who founded Pandora Jewelry, is Danish. On 4/16/18, the publication interviewed Sindlev on why he charged his celebrity friends a “startlingly overpriced price” of $8 per share for ENOB.

Serhat Gumrukcu Is Practicing Medicine In California Without A License

Gumrukcu appears to be practicing medicine on patients in California without a license. We show in the next section that Gumrukcu is performing leech and other treatments at the Seraph Institute.

As shown below, a search for “Serhat Gumrukcu” on the Medical Board of California website shows that he doesn’t have a license to practice medicine:

Source: mbc.ca.gov

We’ve reported this to the Medical Board of California to at the very least get this unlicensed practitioner to stop treating patients. We’ve also reported it to the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles. Being an unlicensed practitioner, along with his criminal acts, may be enough for Gumrukcu to get deported. He is an immigrant from Turkey.

Evidence Of Practicing Medicine In California

Our research has found that Gumrukcu is in fact practicing medicine in California without a license. A man who's wife is sick had spoke to Gumrukcu about the possibility of undergoing his leech treatments. He wrote to us by email regarding Gumrukcu:

The doctor supposedly that was going to do the treatment was this Gumrucku person. He mentioned he would do leeches and some other stuff which he did not name. His pitch was to get her out to CA, and run tests on her. He didn't say or elaborate on what kinds of tests. I recorded most of his conversation with my wife. I did check with the CA board of medicine and it does not appear he is licensed in the state. Anything else I can help with let me know.

Gumrukcu does these medical treatments at the Seraph Institute. The following is the address in California:

Source: seraphinstitute.org

Gumrukcu Was Also The President Of A Mining Company

Here it shows all of the companies where Gumrukcu has been an officer. A screen shot of the list is below:

Source: opencorporates.com

As shown in the list above, Gumrukcu has been involved with the companies Seraph and G-Tech Bio. We were already familiar with those companies which are essentially the same company as we showed earlier. It also shows that he has been involved in companies G Health Research, and SG & AW Holdings.

Also, surprisingly, Gumrukcu was the vice president, president, and chairman of a company called USD Mining Resources. We thought this guy was supposed to be a scientist, but he was also the chairman and president of a mining company??? Readers can come to their own conclusions on this subject.

Enochian Biosciences Does Not Give Details On Where And When Gumrukcu Earned His Degrees

We showed in our report that we are doubtful that Gumrukcu earned an MD or PHD degree, as we couldn’t find any evidence that he did. We also haven’t seen any biotech work that Gumrukcu has done. However, in Enochian’s recent PR, the company referred to Gumrukcu as “Serhat Gumrukcu, MD, PHD”. It also states:

After receiving his preclinical training at the Dokuz Eylul University in 2004, Dr. Serhat Gümrükcü continued his training in various institutions and started working as a physician licensed by the Ministry of Health of Turkey in 2008.

Enochian fails to simply give the year and the institution where Gumrukcu received his MD or PHD. However, we have proof that Gumrukcu was still a student at Dokuz Eylul University in 2009. The following is a research article from the Turkish Journal of Emergency Medicine published in 2009:

Source: Turkish Journal of Emergency Medicine

As shown above, Gumrukcu is #6 on the list of authors. It states he was a School Of Medicine Phase VI Student when this article was published in 2009.

There Is No Explanation Of The Value Of Enochian’s HIV Pipeline

Enochian claims in their 10-K that they hired a “valuation specialist” who says their HIV pipeline IP is worth $154.8M. This valuation was confirmed in Enochian’s latest PR. Preclinical drugs have a less than 1% chance of making it to market. To value the IP at this high amount, this specialist must have believed that the IP has a good chance of making it to market. What did he see that made him believe this?

Who is this valuation specialist and what are his qualifications? Where’s the specialist’s report that justifies giving the IP this value? Furthermore, if there is justification for it, wouldn’t the company want to show investors evidence that their preclinical IP is really worth $154.8M?

Further examples that suggest this valuation is nonsensical was shown in the Med Genie blog post. It shows that most exclusive licenses of preclinical technology are worth under $5M. This holds true with this list of primarily University licenses. Some of the listed University licenses have even become successful drugs with well-known biotech companies.

Enochian’s Cryptic “Technology” Agreement With A Saudi Prince

Further in Enochian’s PR, it states that:

Enochian has recently entered into agreements that upon satisfaction of certain closing conditions and closing will provide an additional $12M in funding.

What Enochian is referring to is a financing deal they reported on 11/14 regarding a Saudi prince. It says they entered an agreement to sell the prince 900K shares of ENOB at $12 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $10,800,000. The closing must occur before March 31, 2020.

Enochian filed a Securities Purchase Agreement on 11/26 with more detail on the deal. Of course it’s not a straight-up equity sale at twice the stock price. There is a caveat. As stated in the agreement:

The obligation of the Purchaser to purchase the Shares is subject to the acquisition of additional technology which is approved in advance in writing by the Purchaser (the “Technology”)

It also says:

The net proceeds of the sale of the Shares will be used in connection with, and for financing of the Technology and the Acquisition thereof.

Enochian didn’t mention this caveat in the original 8-K announcing the equity sale. That’s a red flag and in our opinion. Enochian still isn’t fully transparent as it doesn’t say what this “technology” is. But we do know that the proceeds of the sale of the shares that Enochian will receive won’t go towards the company’s working capital and other expenses. It will be used for the acquisition of the “technology”, whatever that may be.

We expect more details on what exactly this deal entails will trickle out over time. That Enochian did this strange deal without being fully transparent up front to investors is a red flag and bearish in our opinion. If this was a good deal for shareholders, we believe there would be full transparency from the beginning.

Enochian’s Short Interest Is Not Excessive

Enochian’s outstanding shares have grown rapidly since the company’s merger in January 2018. Most are from increased warrants and options. As shown in the recent 10-Qs, it went from 21.5M outstanding shares for the year ended 6/30/18, to 37M for the three months ended 3/31/19, to 46.24M for the three months ended 9/30/19. Therefore, the company’s market cap today is much higher than it was in January, 2019, when the stock briefly went over $9 per share.

Yahoo Finance shows there was 841K ENOB shares short on October 30. That’s 13% of the float of 6.5M, and 2% of total outstanding shares of 46.27M. It’s a decent amount but certainly not excessive enough to cause a short squeeze. Even if the short interest doubled, it still wouldn’t match many other biotechs. For example, as of October 30, Ziopharm (ZIOP) has 32% of its float short, Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) has 30% of its float short, and Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA) has a whopping 60% of its float short.

Conclusion

We, as well as other investors we know, have tried to contact Enochian with questions and they have not responded. The company’s lack of transparency is a red flag. Enochian should respond to investor inquiries because it is a public company.

In this report, we have discussed many concerns regarding Enochian Biosciences. Some we touched on in our previous report and went into further discussion here, others are new. It would be good for the company and shareholders to have a point by point explanation of all the issues we raise here. We ask for full transparency. But we doubt the company will because we don’t believe they have the answers and our concerns are very bearish for the company and its bloated stock price.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ENOB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: whitediamondresearch.com/...