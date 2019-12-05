NRG Energy Has Been Overlooked And That Means Opportunity

Unusual stock volume along with price swings presents an opportunity that is too good to be ignored.

Investors have not appreciated how the company has turned itself around these past 11 months.

NRG Energy has been overlooked even as other utility stocks have soared in price this past year.

Normally, I concentrate on stock fundamentals, but NRG Energy (NRG) has been on the receiving end of interesting spikes in volumes and prices that can’t be ignored.

The story begins after it was reported on September 6 that Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd upgraded NRG Energy to Overweight and upgraded his target price from $47 to $49.

News reports indicate that Byrd made the change believing that NRG is one of the “left-behind” stocks in the sector that is due to “catch up”.

Over the past 52 weeks, NRG stock has gained 1.48% compared to Entergy Corporation’s (ETR) 33.15% gain.

NRG isn’t the only stock that Byrd upgraded. Other include Xcel Energy (XEL), Ameren Corp. (AEE), and CMS Energy Corp. (CMS), but none of them have performed like NRG since that announcement.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Upgrade only half the story

What is just as interesting is NRG’s stock since the upgrade.

Volume Spikes

Like all stocks, volume changes each day, but in September and October, the daily volume of share averaged 2.1 million, with only one day (September 20) spiking up to 4.3 million shares.

But in November, the story has changed.

November 7 = 6.6 million shares

November 8 = 6.5 million shares

November 21 = 4 million shares

As a result, average volume in November has been around 3.28 million, a more than 50% increase over volumes in September and October.

Stock Price

For the most recent three months, the stock has risen 6.2%, compared to a 1.9% decline in the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU).

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

And those heavy-volume days in November?

November 7 = Close at $40.04, up $0.10 (0.25%)

November 8 = Close at $38.44, down $1.32 (-3.32%)

November 21 = Close at $39.20, down $0.62 (-1.56%)

On December 4, the stock closed at $39.52, down $0.89 (-2.2%) on 3.9 million shares, then after-hours it rose $0.89 (+2.25%).

What does it all mean?

Someone is (or “someones” are) driving down the stock price, only to see it slowly regain ground over the next days and weeks.

I like the prospects of the stock, so I am willing to take the other side of that trade and pick up stock when it is driven down.

Some of my interest is in the stock as a momentum play, but beyond that, the company is making good progress that has been overlooked by conservative investors.

The Fundamentals

NRG Energy has a miniscule current yield (0.3%) and lots of debt $6.67 billion, so it is not an orthodox “safe” investment, but the company is making remarkable progress.

For the 9 months ending September 30:

Operating revenues - up $140 million

Operating income - up $148 million

Net income - up $775 million

(Source: NRG Q3 Earnings Presentation)

NRG has plans to grow, while carefully controlling its debt. In addition, it has announced plans to raise its annual dividend 10-fold to $1.20 in the first quarter of 2020 and expects annual dividend growth of 7-9% per year.

(Source: NRG Q3 Earnings Presentation)

This announcement came on November 7, the day before its large drop, so someone is either a skeptic of the company or is following that old adage, “Buy on the rumor, sell on the news”.

The company is also making good progress on the environmental front, with the announcement by Texan by Nature (TxN), a Texas-led conservation non-profit founded by former First Lady Laura Bush, that NRG is included in “the first-ever Texan by Nature 20 (TxN20) - an official ranking of 20 companies with Texas operations that have made a demonstrative commitment to conservation.”

Conclusion

NRG Energy is making good progress on both the environmental side and its business side. Buying any stock involves a certain level of faith in the management to keep its promises, but that is a risk worth taking for the possible benefits of this particular stock.

Typically, I have become more of a believer in the safety of ETFs to the risks of picking individual stocks, and I have said so in my most recent article on Seeking Alpha, but NRG Energy is an exception to that rule. By taking advantage of dips in the stock price, I hope to scoop up a longer-term bargain in a sector that is generally suffering from overvaluation.

It is a risk, but I like the odds on this one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NRG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.