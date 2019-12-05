Hong Kong - 1 Black Friday And A Potential Black Swan

Historically, the people of Hong Kong have been very resilient to shocks.

Protest and blood in the streets have exacerbated the fall in equity prices.

Black Friday

Black Friday used to be an American thing. Like Thanksgiving. Now it seems that the retail industry, which is always happy to find ways to increase their sales, have implemented this all over the world.

Yesterday, my wife and daughter were busy looking at great deals online. My wife even managed to pop into a shopping mall picking up one more piece of clothing. It was heavily discounted.

While they were shopping online, I was looking for discounted things too. Those that follow me here on SA, know that I like to go shopping when things are discounted.

The Hong Kong stock market fell 2% last Friday. Hang Seng Index went down 547 points to end at 26,346.

The graph shows the six months movement of the Hang Seng Index, which corresponds quite well with the time that the first massive demonstration that took place in Hong Kong on the 9th of June 2019, when reportedly more than one million people took to the streets. Over the last two years, I have covered the following Hong Kong-based companies here on SA:

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) - Elevated Risks and Targets Not Met.

Sun Hung Kai (OTC:SHGKF) - Growth in ROE and BV per share.

CK Hutchison Holding (OTCPK:CKHUY) - A Sleeping Giant.

China Power International (OTC:CPWIF) - Get Paid 7% Whilst Waiting.

I am long all of them, except CK Hutchison. I might buy CK Hutchison in the near future.

The largest position in my portfolio, not just amongst Hong Kong-listed companies, but overall, is now Hui Xian REIT.

In my article "Did You Find Alpha in 2018?", published 13 January 2019, it was the second-largest, but I have as I wrote earlier, reduced my position in HSBC.

Hui Xian REIT is, in my opinion, a very compelling investment for a few different reasons.

I have been invested in this REIT since early part of 2015. Its sponsor and main investor is the CK Assets, which is Hong Kong's largest property company with USD24.5 billion in market capitalization. Hui Xian REIT's properties are in the office, high-end retail, services apartments and hotel sector, all located in prime locations in Beijing and Chongqing in China.

It has the following main summary:

Price: RMB 3.27 (it is the only REIT in the world trading in the Chinese currency)

Net Tangible Book Value: RMB 4.58

Price/NTBV: 0.71

Debt/Equity: 21.5%

Dividend Yield: 7.6 %

Beta: 0.43

Here is how this low beta translates into how it compared with the Hang Seng Index:

All these companies are still trading at attractive valuations.

Hong Kong Land

Another potential value proposition is Hong Kong Land (H78.SI). This is one of the biggest landlords for office space in Hong Kong, with majority tenants being the financial industry and legal offices.

They are more than just landlords. They also develop high-end apartments throughout China and Asia. Furthermore, and most importantly, they are diversifying their geographical footprint with less reliance on Hong Kong, although Hong Kong in monetary terms is still the biggest market for them. The second most important location is Singapore.

Hong Kong Land is not a REIT. When you buy a share in Hong Kong Land, you are a shareholder and not just a unit holder in a business trust. It is listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange, where it is part of the Straits Times Index.

Another important aspect for U.S. investors who want oversea exposure, yet no risk on the currency exchange, is the fact that Hong Kong Land is trading in US$. Its market capitalization is $12.78 Billion.

Price USD 5.42 per share

Net Tangible Book Value per share USD 16.50

Price/Net Book Value is 0.33

You pay 33 cent for every dollar worth of properties they own.

Yield is 3.68%

Here is how a five-year chart looks like:

Their balance sheet is excellent.

I was curious how that debt/equity would stack up to an American real estate company, like Simon Property Group (SPG). They also focus on the high end market in the retail sector. Hong Kong Land is primarily in the office space, so they are quite different.

Hong Kong Land has a Debt/Equity of just 10%. The data I get from SA says that SPG has a Debt/Equity of 821%. Unless I read this and the following information wrong, it seems that SPG is also trading at a Price/Book valuation of 17.28, against Hong Kong Land's 0.33

Now let's look at their latest Profit & Loss statement.

If we look at Operating profit, Hong Kong Land's figure of $1.09 Billion equates to a Price/FFO of 11.6 which is not far from SPG with their Price/FFO per share of 12.21

Why is Hong Kong Land so much cheaper than SPG?

The assets of HKL with its extremely low debt should surely be worth much more than what it is trading at. So far, I have not yet been able to determine what could potentially be the catalyst that would see Hong Kong Land trade closer to its net tangible book value. Perhaps investors would like to see a higher payout ratio, translate into a better yield. After all, they only distribute 30% of their earnings.

I welcome readers' comments on this.

Black Swan

Nassim Taleb popularized the term "Black Swan" back in 2007 with his excellent book bearing the same title. Investopedia defines a black swan event as:

An unpredictable event that is beyond what is normally expected of a situation and has potentially severe consequences. Black swan events are characterized by their extreme rarity, their severe impact, and the practice of explaining widespread failure to predict them as a simple folly in hindsight".

Last week President Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. It requires the US State Department to certify whether Hong Kong remains sufficiently autonomous from China to warrant the special trading status with the US that has helped the city thrive. The law also allows the US to impose sanctions on officials found responsible for human rights abuse in Hong Kong.

He also signed a second Act, but of less importance, which bans U.S. firms from selling and exporting crowd control munitions.

China's reaction was displeasure of what they see as interference in what they consider to be a domestic affair. In other words what should be between Hong Kong, which is only a special administrative region of the People's Republic of China and that of China.

The political leadership in China has communicated that there will be consequences for this.

Over the last few days, many business people and investors have tried to ascertain what will happen next.

Does this mean that China may decide to walk away from signing the "phase one" deal with the U.S. which is due to be done before 15 December 2019? Earlier, media reports had stated that the deal was just millimeters away from happening.

Conclusion

Could this event be the black swan? By definition, one could argue that this event is not really a black swan event, as the event itself was predictable. Yet, the impending results of the U.S. signing this Act are yet to be known.

The act, in itself, does not make any immediate difference to Hong Kong, and its people. That will take more time. It is also not a given that the U.S. would impose harsh conditions on Hong Kong by enforcing the Act, as this would actually be counterproductive to their support of Hong Kong.

However, if diplomacy breaks down, and it gets replaced by each party trying to punish the other side, nobody wins.

We should hope that both the U.S. and China will separate the issues of trade and that of how a sovereign country should be governed and run. There are always going to be huge differences in the culture of these two largest economies. They should still be able to cooperate and foster a greater relationship, which surely will benefit not only these two countries but the whole world.

