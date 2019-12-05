OILX: The Rally In Crude Is Here

There is serious supply risk to the United States balance which would suggest higher ongoing increases in WTI.

OILX follows a methodology which is allowing it to harvest positive roll yield across both Brent and WTI.

Delivering over 4% this year, the Etracs S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (OILX) has started to finally reward the long crude crowd. In this piece, I will argue that I believe the strong 20% year-to-date return in the ETN will continue through next year and that in the coming weeks we will see crude prices move higher.

Understanding OILX

Prior to jumping into an analysis of why crude oil markets are poised to increase, let's talk about what exactly OILX is. OILX is an ETN which gives the return of holding the S&P GSCI Crude Oil. This is one of the most popular commodity indices (with Bloomberg's BCOM family as a close contender for market share) and one of the most widely followed methods for tracking crude markets.

I have pointed this out before when discussing the index, but the basic problem with the GSCI is this: its methodology doesn't make too much sense if you start to gather an understanding of the crude markets.

First off, the GSCI is basically billed as a global-exposure index. In other words, the idea behind the index is that if you buy it, then you are tracking oil markets at large rather than being tied to a specific price at a specific location. This sounds great, but the crude markets really can only offer two liquid futures contracts for the GSCI to track: WTI and Brent.

WTI is a crude that prices in Oklahoma whereas Brent prices in the North Sea. While these crudes are literally thousands of miles away, the interconnectedness of crude markets as well as the very similar characteristics of the two barrels means that pricing is quite similar. For example, the prices are so closely correlated, that market participants monitor the Brent-WTI spread as a rough gauge for export economics from the United States - and this spread only moves a few dollars per year.

Even though the GSCI is giving you a production-weighted exposure to these two crude benchmarks, you're still really just holding two very similar things. Numerically, the correlation coefficient on weekly changes between the two crudes is in the vicinity of 90% - as goes one, so goes the other.

But there is an unintended benefit from holding the GSCI: it gives you diversification of roll yield. The basic idea behind roll yield is that as time goes on, prices in later months of the futures curve tend to move towards the prompt contract. This tangibly means that if a market is in backwardation (front month contracts higher than back month contracts), the lower priced contracts will be increasing through time in relationship to the front of the forward curve.

Since the GSCI is giving constant exposure to instruments which expire, it has to shift exposure at some point prior to expiry to maintain exposure. This means that at some point, the GSCI will be holding exposure in the second month futures contract (because it sells out of the front to buy the next) and therefore will be exposed to roll yield.

And here's the benefit for the GSCI: it gives diversified roll yield. Brent and WTI, while very similar crudes, have entirely different supply and demand balances which means that the structure of the market (arrangement of futures contracts in relation to each other) will be reflective of supply and demand for the physical barrels. At present, there are plenty of barrels in PADD 2 in the United States which means that WTI is currently in weak backwardation in the front contract. However, with OPEC's cuts (which we'll discuss below), Brent is in very strong backwardation. This tangibly means that the overall roll yield for the GSCI (and therefore OILX) is positive because exposure is being rolled into lower-priced contracts which are trending up towards the front month during a typical rolling cycle.

The impact of roll yield cannot be overstated because it can be a significant driver of returns. For example, in Brent crude alone, the strong backwardation has resulted in the Brent ETF outperforming the actual price of Brent crude by nearly 10% this year. OILX is exposed to Brent, so these positive returns from roll have buoyed returns in the ETN this year.

Crude Markets

Now let's talk about what exactly is happening in crude markets. Roll yield truly can be a reason to invest in a commodity in and of itself, but when we couple it with an understanding of underlying fundamentals, I believe trade logic is strengthened.

Let's start with Brent. Brent crude oil is a direct competitor of OPEC barrels in that each are waterborne barrels largely of a similar quality. This means that OPEC's actions directly impact the pricing of Brent crude.

OPEC initiated a series of production cuts which came into effect at the beginning of 2019. These cuts were extended in the middle of this year through March of 2020. At present, OPEC is discussing (with a decision expected later this week) what it should do with its current cuts. The market rumors suggest that at minimum the current cuts will be extended through the middle of next year (but there's a good likelihood that they may deepen).

As long as OPEC cuts continue, there will be abnormal strength for Brent crude oil which will result in ongoing backwardation as well as a general upwards trend in its price.

When it comes to WTI, again, the markets are highly connected. The decrease in OPEC production has resulted in a drop in imports into the United States.

This drop in imports has been coupled with a general trend of declining production growth.

These two variables represent significant risk to the supply side of the balance. At present, I believe the production growth decline is going to continue until prices are higher precisely because it is driven by price-fueled bankruptcies in the Permian. The low imports are directly tied to OPEC's actions so these will remain low (or even drop more) through a good part of next year.

These two variables have resulted in crude inventories virtually eliminating the year-over-year build in stocks seen in 2019.

As long as this relationship continues to tighten, we will see prices generally rising in all likelihood due to the firmly-established relationship between inventories and price.

Based on this ongoing dynamic, I believe that WTI is going to rise as well.

Since OILX holds WTI and Brent crude and the fundamentals of each barrel are bullish, I believe it's a great time to buy OILX.

Conclusion

OILX follows a methodology which is allowing it to harvest positive roll yield across both Brent and WTI. As long as OPEC cuts remain, Brent will continue to see strength. There is serious supply risk to the United States balance which would suggest higher ongoing increases in price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.