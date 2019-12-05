Slack: Poor Guidance

Slack's management talked about many positives of its platform and the need to educate customers.

Investment Thesis

Slack (WORK) came out with beats along the way, but notwithstanding much oscillation in the share price after hours, investors' reaction ultimately remained substantially unchanged.

Yes, there were beats. Yes, the company reaffirms its trajectory. But an overpriced stock needs more than just positive affirmation; it needed positive surprises - and there weren't any.

I contend that investors will struggle to find a positive return here.

(Source)

Guidance Points to Slowing Down

Dissecting Slack's Q3 2020 results by looking ahead first:

Source: author's calculations

Slack started Q1 2020 revenue growth rates of 67%, but looking out to the end of this fiscal year, and its growth rates will have decelerated by approximately 25% to mid-point of 42%.

The pace of Slack's revenue growth rates at the start of the year and the pace going into fiscal 2021 (calendar 2020) appear to be two very different sorts of companies.

Will Slack be growing in the 30% range during fiscal 2021 (calendar 2020)?

Profitability Improved, Right?

(Source)

Non-GAAP operating margin improved 26 percentage points year-over-year

The statement above, right at the top of the press statement made me feel as if possibly I had truly misunderstood Slack's ability to 'show leverage'. A year-over-year improvement as strong as this had serious implications.

But then I dug into Slack's results, and we can see in fiscal Q3 2019 (calendar 2018), Slack's employees' costs were expensed and in fiscal 2020 (calendar 2019) stock-based compensation got added back.

Source: author's calculations

Consequently, for now, I fail to see Slack getting any positive operating leverage. Having said that, during the call, Slack's team stated that stock-based compensation as a percentage of revenue would meaningfully decline next fiscal year.

The Competition

Slack's CEO Stewart Butterfield came to the earnings call very prepared to deal with anyone doubting his company's ability to succeed.

There were case studies highlighting how customers are coming away from 'legacy' Microsoft's (MSFT) Office 365 and adopting Slack's package. Some of the customer wins included: GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Vodafone (VOD), IMAX (IMAX), SiriusXM (SIRI).

These are innovative companies seeking Slack, because Slack not only cares about the customer's experience but it can deal with the 'complexity and breadth of their enterprise' at large scale, to integrate with the customers' packages which are often custom-built.

During the call, as further evidence of getting strong traction, Slack noted how it now had 53 customers on greater than $1 million in annual recurring contracts; up from just 32 in the same period a year ago.

Further, Butterfield argued that Slack is a purpose-built platform that cares about the transfer of data within each customers' channel, its focus over message retention policies, as well as, its commitment over digital loss prevention. As much as possible Bufferfield noted that it would be very difficult for the competition to replicate its technology.

For now, Slack believes its best trajectory is to go after enterprises and educate the customers there. Even though its pricing power is more limited with large enterprises, as it has to offer larger discounts compared with smaller companies (volume adjusted)

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

Source: author's calculations

Above we are presented with the reason why Slack will struggle to reward investors.

Investors are being asked to pay more than 20x sales for a company that is incredibly unprofitable.

In actuality, the problem potentially steams less from its lack of profitability or consistent dilution of its shareholders. The problem potentially has more to do with its difficulty in predicting Slack's pace of growth.

Is Slack a pop and fizzle, with its strongest revenue growth being it already? Or will it succeed in growing at north of 30% over the medium term?

The Bottom Line

Slack's platform is highly innovative. It is helping shape the future of digital workflows. Slack declares that it is just getting started and it has a long way to go before it reaches critical mass.

However, I fail to see how paying more than $11 billion market cap for this enterprise leaves any upside potential for shareholders. Avoid this stock.

Looking For Rewarding Returns? Even though Slack is terrific, numerous studies have shown that it is difficult to beat the market with widely followed richly-priced popular names. Meanwhile, by being extremely selective and investing in smaller contrarian stocks, your chances substantially improve. Investment strategy inspired by Buffett, Pabrai, and Greenblatt. Contrarian investing: never easy, but often rewarding. Sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today! SKIN IN THE GAME: I'm always invested alongside you in My TOP 5 STOCKS!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.