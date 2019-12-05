Maple Leaf Foods: Turning Over A New Leaf

Beyond Meat (BYND) has put plant-based meat on the map. Since BYND has taken the market by storm and had a tremendously successful IPO, a number of other entrants have entered the field to profit off of this clear demand from consumers. I believe that Maple Leaf Foods (OTCPK:MLFNF) will generate tremendous returns for shareholders, especially amid the recent sell-off, which was due to a poor quarterly report from one-time factors.

Maple Leaf Foods

As I've written about in the past, here and here, Maple Leaf Foods provides a compelling investment opportunity and a way to profit off of the burgeoning trend of plant-based meat alternatives.

BYND has received a ton of press and the stock jumped from its IPO as a result and is still trading at roughly 3x the price it IPO'd at, $25 per share.

However, MLFNF has remained under the radar despite the fact that it has a sizable presence in the plant-based segment and will soon have the largest plant-based meat manufacturing facility in North America. BYND is more well-known thanks to its promotional activity and partnerships with a number of quick serve restaurants (QSRs).

Brand Investment and QSRs

BYND may have had an early lead in getting into QSRs and in creating a brand in the U.S., but I believe MLFNF can quickly catch up. In the Q2 earnings call, MLFNF's management conceded that they have not spent in terms of advertising dollars to build brand awareness for their plant-based foods, but they stated they will invest "heavily in [MLFNF's] brand support, advertising and promotional activity." MLFNF has already begun to do that and has been rolling out pretty funny ads, which include big stars such as Ellen DeGeneres, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. Check out the video here with Dax and Kristen. Here's the video with Ellen.

Furthermore, MLFNF's management has focused on getting their plant-based products in large retailers, including Walmart, Acme, Publix, and Albertsons, but has not offered it in QSRs, which has been the path that BYND and Impossible Burger have taken. Once MLFNF expands to QSRs, which will further build brand awareness, the distribution channel it has set up through many retailers will pay handsome dividends and allow for MLFNF to see exceptional growth. Getting shelf-space in retail locations is notoriously difficult, as it is highly competitive, since this can really drive sales. MLFNF has already planted those seeds and nailed down that shelf space. Once it invests in advertising and entering QSRs, I believe sales will accelerate in this segment even more than they already are.

Comparison to BYND

Given that MLFNF has quarterly sales of nearly $1 billion and MLFNF's plant-based segment is currently at an annualized sales rate of $204 million, it doesn't seem that material. However, as mentioned above, these sales are mostly retail and they have not yet meaningfully expanded to QSRs, which can help sales to explode. Moreover, MLFNF's management guided for 2020 sales to be $280 million in this segment. In the Q2 earnings release, BYND's management guided for revenues to exceed $240 million in 2019, which is not far above MLFNF's current run rate.

Since MLFNF's current run rate in its plant-based meat division is relatively similarly sized to BYND's run rate, it is instructive to compare the market caps of these companies to uncover the disparity in their trading levels. As you can see below, despite MLFNF also having a profitable meat based division with nearly $1 billion in quarterly sales, its market cap is still roughly half that of BYND's.

MLFNF has started to focus on entering more restaurants and on October 17th, it was announced that MLFNF's Lightlife burgers will replace Impossible Foods' plant-based burgers across all Dave & Buster's locations in the U.S. and Canada. They've also announced deals with Harvey's, Firkin and Red Robin.

Last Quarter Report

For the past year, MLFNF has mostly traded above $20 per share, however, after the last quarter report, MLFNF sold off significantly and is trading around $18 per share.

CEO, Michael H. McCain, summed up the quarter very well in the press release: "Our plant protein business saw 30% growth and accelerating, and we are intentionally investing very heavily in that growth. Meat protein faced an unexpectedly erratic market condition in the quarter connected with global trade, and we expect that to reverse in short order. We are very excited about how we are positioned and where we are headed!"

In the quarter, net earnings were $13.4 million or $0.11 per share, compared to $26.6 million or $0.21 per share in the same period last year. That drop of net earnings of roughly 50% led investors to flock to the exit and sell their shares. The main driver of this drop was due to the pork market being exceptionally volatile, partly due to the Chinese import suspension of Canadian pork. Investments in the plant-protein segment also impacted MLFNF's profitability in the quarter.

During the earnings conference call, management discussed the details of the volatility in pork prices hurting their business and explained why they believed it would only be a short-term issue:

In addition there's been trade interruption impact as China has placed tariffs on U.S. pork and, in fact, completely cut off exports from Canada. It's super critical to understand that these aberrations, these gyrations are incredibly short term. It would be a big mistake to conclude that these are normal in our meat industry. Because of the enormous hole in global protein supply, once near-term inventory culling and trade gets even remotely normalized, there will be a significant demand upside and financial opportunity for global pork suppliers free of ASF.

Despite the volatility in hog prices muting MLFNF's profit, the quarter was still very strong and both the plant-based and meat-based segments saw significant growth. The plant-based segment grew to $47 million in sales in the quarter, with over 30% y/y growth. Management noted that these sales are "accelerating" which suggests that next quarter will see an even higher growth rate. Please note that the figures below are in Canadian dollars.

Further, management is prudently breaking down each of the segments out separately for the first time. This transparency will allow investors to value MLFNF on a more comparable basis to pure plant-based companies such as BYND. Management may even deliver shareholders value by spinning off this segment, which would fetch a nice valuation as a stand-alone company.

Conclusion

By purchasing shares of MLFNF, you're essentially buying a profitable meat-based company with an embedded plant-based company that has sales that are relatively similar to BYND's, however, you're getting this whole company at less than 1/2 the value of BYND.

The market is being myopic about how to value MLFNF, and as I've advocated before, management seriously needs to consider a spin-off of MLFNF's plant-based segment to unlock this shareholder value.

