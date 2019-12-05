15% Recession Probability In The Next 6-12 Months (Turning Points Weekly Newsletter)

The purpose of the Turning Points Newsletter is to look at the long-leading, leading, and coincidental economic indicators to determine if the economic trajectory has changed from expansion to contraction - to see if the economy has reached a "Turning Point."

Conclusion: my recession probability in the next 6-12 months remains at 15%. The main bearish issue is corporate softness. Revenue growth is positive but down while earnings have declined for three quarters. Durable orders are declining Y/Y, which has caused a decrease in manufacturing hours worked. Commercial paper spreads have once-again increased.

Long-Leading Indicators

The following data points are from FactSet's regular Earnings Insight Newsletter (all data is for the S&P 500):

Revenue Growth (3.1%) Companies that earn >50% of revenue outside of the US have seen a 2.1% revenue decline Companies that earn <50% of revenue outside of the US have seen 5.1% revenue growth 8/11 sectors have seen revenue growth, led by healthcare 3/11 sectors have seen revenue declines, led by materials

Earnings Growth (-2.2%) Companies that earn >50% of revenue outside of the US have seen a 7.4% earnings decline Companies that earn <50% of revenue outside of the US have seen a 0.6% earnings growth 6/11 sectors have seen earnings growth, led by utilities and healthcare 5/11 sectors have seen earnings declines, led by energy, materials, and tech



The other long-leading indicators are positive:

BBB yields are at low levels (left), indicating a lack of stress in the financial system while money supply (right) is growing at a brisk clip.

Long-leading indicators: most of the data here are positive; there is little to no stress in the credit markets and money supply is increasing smartly. There is, however, softness in earnings. While revenue growth is positive, it's skewed to defensive and domestic industries. Earnings are down in the last three quarters.

Leading Indicators

This week, the Census Bureau released the latest durable goods report (emphasis added):

New orders for manufactured durable goods in October increased $1.5 billion or 0.6 percent to $248.7 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This increase, up four of the last five months, followed a 1.4 percent September decrease. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.6 percent. Excluding defense, new orders increased 0.1 percent. Fabricated metal products, up two of the last three months, led the increase, $0.6 billion or 1.8 percent to $34.1 billion.

Here are the charts of the key data:

The top charts show total durables goods; total numbers are on the left while the Y/Y percentage change is on the right. Both charts are softer. The same pattern exists in the ex-transportation data. Most importantly, the Y/Y percentage change for both indicators is negative.

Non-defense capital goods ex-aircraft are also soft. The absolute number has been trending sideways since the 1Q18; the Y/Y percentage change is modestly negative.

I've classified this data as soft; it's still positive enough to argue that business is making some investment, but it's weak enough to argue that executives are investing the bare minimum to keep operations running while they wait for the trade situation to resolve. Weakness in manufacturing has led to...

...a decline in the number of hours worked by manufacturing workers.

Short-term yields are also spiking (again):

Commercial paper yields are up, but they're not as high as rates seen at the end of 2018.

But other leading indicators are positive: building permits are at cycle highs, the 4-week moving average of unemployment claims is low, the stock markets are high, and bond yields for the riskier parts of the market are still low.

The yield curve's signals are a bit convoluted right now:

On the plus side, the yield curve "un-inverted" in October, which was a very positive development. But now, spreads are once again, tightening.

Leading indicators conclusion: like the long-leading indicators, most of the data here is positive. The jobs and housing markets are in good shape. However, manufacturing data is soft and the yield curve is again moving towards contraction.

Coincidental Data

Last week, the BEA released the latest GDP and personal spending data. I'll combine the reports, starting with top-line GDP growth:

The Y/Y percentage change in GDP growth topped a little above 3% in the second and third quarters of 2018 but has since returned to a level just above 2%.

Personal spending dropped between December and February but has since returned to solid levels.

Business investment is weak: non-residential construction (in green) has contracted in the last two quarters while investment in machinery (in blue) has been declining since 3Q18. Only intellectual property spending has been constant over the last few years.

Exports and imports have taken a hit due to the trade war.

Coincidental data conclusion: here, the data is mostly positive - the economy is growing and the consumer is still spending at a rate sufficient to support growth going forward. However, investment and trade are soft.

