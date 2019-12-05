The Wonderful Transformations Of Insurance Float: Berkshire Hathaway

Introduction

My recent post on Markel (MKL) caused significant discussions that started with Seeking Alpha editors and involved quite a few readers - thanks to all of them! The notion in point was the way I treated Markel main liabilities - unearned premiums and losses payable, otherwise known as insurance float: I stated that no matter what billions are listed on the balance sheet, the present value of these liabilities for the purpose of estimating the MKL intrinsic value is close to zero! Before posting I considered the issue more or less widely known primarily due to publications by Warren Buffett. But this discussion showed me that the topic of insurance float valuation deserves separate posts. What follows is the first of them devoted primarily to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, [[BRK.B]]). In case the topic continues to draw attention, I may address float valuation for other insurance companies in future posts.

Please allow me a quick recap here: insurance float is cash that a P&C carrier has received from its customers and deposited into the insurer's account but that does not yet belong to the insurer and may or may not be paid out in the future. We estimate the float from the balance sheet entries in a straightforward way: losses payable + unearned premiums - premiums receivable - reinsurance recoverable - deferred acquisition costs. Since losses payable (including loss adjustments) and unearned premiums are by far the biggest component of float, I will sometimes use these terms interchangeably keeping in mind, however, the proper way of float calculation.

Insurance Float and Berkshire Hathaway

The idea that float liabilities can be neglected when valuing a certain type of insurance company belongs in its clear form, as far as I know, to Warren Buffett. He mentioned it many times in his famous Letters and I will quote one of them (from his 1995 Annual Letter):

"Since our float has cost us virtually nothing over the years, it has in effect served as equity. Of course, it differs from true equity in that it doesn't belong to us. Nevertheless, let's assume that instead of our having $3.4 billion of float at the end of 1994, we had replaced it with $3.4 billion of equity. Under this scenario, we would have owned no more assets than we did during 1995. We would, however, have had somewhat lower earnings because the cost of float was negative last year. That is, our float threw off profits. And, of course, to obtain the replacement equity, we would have needed to sell many new shares of Berkshire. The net result - more shares, equal assets and lower earnings - would have materially reduced the value of our stock."

These were Buffett's words, and here was how he handled the Geico's acquisition: in 1995 Berkshire acquired the 49% of Geico it did not already own for $2.3B, valuing the company at about $4.7B. At the time Geico's tangible equity was $1.9B and its float was $3B. So, Buffett's evaluation of float was (4.7-1.9)/3 = 93% of its value or almost at par with tangible equity. On practical ground it means that for certain insurance carriers float liabilities can be simply ignored in valuation process. The success of Geico acquisition directly supports the last conclusion.

Can we value Berkshire Hathaway the same way Buffett valued Geico - equal to the sum of equity and float? Before calculations, let us decide first what exactly should we use for the equity component: book value (NYSE:BV) or tangible book value (NYSEMKT:TBV)? I think that for pure insurance companies (like Geico or Travelers (TRV)), TBV is a better metric, since pure insurers' acquisitions are focused on other insurance companies, and goodwill is paid to acquire valuable float. So, to avoid double counting we should deduct goodwill and use TBV instead of BV (for simplification I assume that TBV=BV-Goodwill). However, Berkshire's biggest acquisitions were mostly (except for General Re) in non-insurance sector with goodwill paid for operating assets and that is why we'd rather use BV. In Buffett's case, we can also safely assume that the acquisition prices were quite reasonable, the goodwill was justified in aggregate and is not expected to be impaired materially.

Below follows the data compiled from 10-Ks for 16 years with BRK.B quotes for the last day of each period and at the moment of writing (we use BRK.B here and later since this is the share class most relevant for retail investors).

Table 1: Berkshire Hathaway Float, Equity and Market Cap

Source: 10-Ks, 10-Q of Sep 30, 2019 and author's calculations

The key findings are in the last column: Berkshire valuation is indeed quite close to the sum of its BV and float. Perhaps, you can use the ratio P/(BV+Float) to value BRK.B similar to the better-known ratio of P/BV. One may expect this ratio to increase with time to account for the value of non-insurance companies to exceed their acquisition price. But in fact, it is not happening noticeably. The higher the P/(BV+Float) ratio, the more non-insurance company Berkshire is from the market's standpoint. The current value of this ratio is very close to 1.0 that implies that the market still considers Berkshire as an entity not very much unlike a good insurance company. The market ignores or, at least, underestimates the value of Berkshire's non-insurance businesses.

For last several years the float has been close to 1/3 of BV. Based on our logic, the BRK.B value should be equal to 1.33BV plus something extra for the value of non-insurance companies exceeding their acquisition price and plus part of deferred taxes payable on equities gains (we should use the present value of deferred taxes payable which in my MKL post I roughly estimated at 50% of deferred taxes payable on the balance sheet). You may remember that until recently Berkshire had a ceiling for buybacks equal to 1.2BV which is not far from our crude estimate less some margin of safety.

Float and Growth

You may have read in some publications that Buffett has used float to purchase equities and operating businesses, and that is how Berkshire Hathaway has been built. Well, to state it mildly, it is mostly an exaggeration, at least in not so distant past. In the next table we compare the Berkshire's float with combined value of cash and bonds in Berkshire's insurance subsidiaries (we did not account for cash in operating subsidiaries and short-term Treasuries were counted as cash).

Table 2. Berkshire Hathaway's Float vs. Bonds + Cash

Source: 10-Ks and author's calculations

Most of the time cash and bonds have exceeded the Berkshire's float and thus it has rarely been used to fund acquisitions or purchase equities (I have learned of it first time from the blog by the Brooklyn Investor). Only once the Berkshire's float significantly exceeded bonds and cash and, of course, it was during the financial crisis in 2008, when Buffett really used float to fund some incredible investment opportunities.

So, if the float has not been significantly used to fund investments, why Buffett values it that much? I guess, it is explained by 3 reasons:

1) The float has been profitable (i.e. the combined ratio of Berkshire's insurance operations in aggregate has been less than 100%) and, even when invested conservatively in bonds and T-bills, it has still been adding to the net investment income in a considerable way.

2) Having significant amount of high-quality float on hand ("high-quality" means profitable and unlikely to get reduced), provided Berkshire with more latitude in using its equity. If your liabilities are well covered by high-quality float, you need less of an equity cushion in case of unfavorable reserve development or some cat events.

3) And finally, Buffett still has had optionality in executing float funded investments when opportunities are outstanding, as they were in 2008. With liquidity on hand, in critical moments you can execute investments that will secure company's growth for years and years ahead.

Some Speculations beyond Berkshire's Float

Today you can read quite often about unproductive hoard of Berkshire's cash that is a drag on BRK.B performance. In absolute figures the cash hoard truly seems mind-boggling. But as you see from the last column of Table 2 in relative terms, the ratio of (Bonds + Cash)/Float is not very high currently. It was higher or similar during 2004-2007 until productively reduced during the financial crisis. So, Buffett was in a similar situation before and coped with it brilliantly. You may counter, that currently his job is more difficult due to bigger absolute figures of liquidity. True, but today's investment opportunities, when arise, provide more scale than in the past as well. During rather short time period Buffett was able to invest about $36B just in one stock (AAPL), only because this stock's market cap was close to a trillion. He was unlikely to invest that much in a single stock (short of acquisition) 15 or so years ago.

Please understand me correctly: I am not saying that having that much cash on balance sheet is good. But I am not sure it is so dramatic and unsolvable as it is sometimes depicted.

But why does Buffett invest so little in buybacks when Berkshire is inexpensive by any metric? I do not know the real reason but can speculate that it is related to growth. In order to beat the index with a buy and hold approach, you need to invest in stocks with growth potential significantly superior to index. Is Berkshire such a stock today? Unlikely: even though I believe it can beat the index in long run, its alpha will be modest. Perhaps, the above argument might explain why Buffet repurchases Berkshire stock only from time to time and in small quantities.

Buffett does not contradict himself being at the same time enthusiastic in support of Berkshire investees' buybacks because 1)it does not cost Berkshire a dime of precious cash; 2)since Buffett is invested in these stocks, he expects these stocks to be better investments than Berkshire (otherwise he would purchase Berkshire stock himself; 3)Buffett must be rightly confident in his own capital allocation skills but may be less confident in investees' allocation skills, and thus buybacks seem safer choice than, say, some mega-acquisition.

The real question here is whether Berkshire can be a better investment than S&P 500? I believe it is possible but do not want to digress too much from the topic of this post with further arguments. To see Berkshire in full might, we need either a significant market downturn or higher interest rates or both. Then its float will immediately become more productive by funding or supporting investments and producing higher net investment income. Meanwhile a retail investor can enjoy 2 advantages of purchasing BRK.B vs. market index: first, better tax attributes, at least for some investors. And secondly, the ability to track BRK.B value using any method and purchase shares at most advantageous moments. You can hardly have this luxury with the index.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, MKL, TRV, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.