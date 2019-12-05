Capital Senior Living: There Is A Lot Of Work For The Activist

The current amount of debt is large. Besides, in 2019 and 2020, the EBITDA is expected to decline, and the company trades at 18x EBITDA.

Business Model

Based in Dallas, Texas, Capital Senior Living Corporation owns and operates senior housing communities in the US. With 126 senior housing communities in 23 states and around 16,400 residents, the company is one of the biggest publicly listed operators in America.

Source: Company Presentation

With a diversified portfolio that includes assisted living, memory care, and independent living services, Capital Senior Living owns communities all over the country:

Source: Company Presentation

Most investors in this industry know that residential communities for senior adults is a promising business. Total market size in the United States is equal to approximately $250 billion to $270 billion. For starters, check the slides shown below. Note that the amount of seniors in the United States is expected to increase at a massive rate from 2025. Furthermore, doctors report a rise in the amount of dementia and other illnesses requiring constant care.

Source: Company Presentation

Operating in a growing industry, Capital Senior Living is growing its head count at a high pace. In the last 9 years, the company’s total number of employees increased from below 4k to more than 7.5k. With these figures, it appears clear that Capital Senior Living is a name to be followed closely:

Source: Ycharts - Employees

Income Statement

In the last three years, Capital Senior Living reported stable sales in the range of $400-$500 million. In 2017 and 2018, the EBITDA was also stable; between $75 and $100 million. In our view, private equity investors will appreciate that sales and EBITDA are not very volatile.

The market expects a decline in EBITDA. The figure is expected to be $68.5 million in 2019 and $77.6 million in 2020. According to the company, over-supply and market rate competition increased in 2017. They would explain why sales and EBITDA are expected to decline in 2019 and 2020. On top of it, Capital Senior Living appears to be selling assets, which could lead to a decline in sales:

Source: Company Presentation

The most recent results and the market expectations are shown in the image below:

Source: MarketScreener And Author

Most Recent Quarterly Results

The results reported in the last 10-Q were lower than expected. The company reported Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.40, $0.02 less than expected. In the three months ended September 30, 2019, with a net loss of -$20 million, interest expenses of $12.5 million and depreciation and amortization of ~$16 million, we get an EBITDA of only $8 million. Investors expected a larger figure. See the image below for more details on the matter:

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Shareholders who bought shares a few years ago have lost a significant amount of money. As shown in the lines below, the company is transforming its business model in 2019. We need to wait and see if the new measures work out:

“2019 is a transformative year for Capital Senior Living, as our top priority is to rebuild the foundational practices and discipline necessary to strengthen our day-to-day business. We are now about nine months into our strategy of Stabilize, Invest, Nurture and Grow to improve the operating performance and financial foundation of the company.” Source: 10-Q

Balance Sheet

Shareholders need to understand the company’s financial situation very well. The company’s most significant assets are properties and equipment. As of September 30, 2019, they were worth $978 million:

Source: 10-Q

The total amount of assets was equal to $1.294 billion, and the asset/liability ratio is equal to approximately ~1x. However, the company reports a significant amount of debt and contractual obligations. From our perspective, the company may have to sell properties in the near future because the FCF generation is below $20 million per year. A list of liabilities and the expected free cash flow is shown in the two images below:

Source: 10-Q

Source: Table by author, using data and estimates from MarketScreener

Capital Senior Living won't likely need to negotiate its debt for another 4-5 years, which provides flexibility. The management seems to have a long time to sell properties or talk to lenders. To generate the image below, the figures were taken form the 2018 annual report:

Source: 10-k

The Company Is Selling Assets

In 2019, Capital Senior Living sold properties for a total amount of $5 million. We wonder whether the company needs liquidity to operate. Read the lines below for more details on the matter:

“Effective May 1, 2019, the Company closed the sale of one senior housing community located in Kokomo, Indiana, for a total purchase price of $5.0 million and received approximately $1.4 million in net proceeds after retiring outstanding mortgage debt of $3.5 million and paying customary transaction and closing costs (the “Kokomo Sale Transaction”). The community was comprised of 96 assisted living units. The Company had reported these assets as held for sale at March 31, 2019 and recorded a remeasurement write-down of approximately $2.3 million to adjust the carrying values of these assets to the sales price, less costs to sell.” Source: 10-Q

Capital Senior Living Corporation has sold assets in the past. In 2018, the company gained from disposition of assets. However, in 2016 and 2017, Capital Senior reported loss when some assets were disposed of:

Source: 10-k

Competitors And Valuation

The most relevant competitors of Capital Senior are Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) and Five Star Quality Care, Inc. (FVE). We don’t believe that comparing FVE with CSU makes sense as FVE does not report positive EBITDA. BKD seems to be a good comp for CSU. It has a large leverage ratio, like Capital Senior Living:

Source: Ycharts

Besides, BKD and CSU own a significant amount of properties:

Source: Company Presentation

Capital Senior Living has 31.46 million shares outstanding. At $3.74 per share, the total market capitalization is $117 million. In September 2019, with cash of $20 million and debt of $1.18 billion, the total enterprise value is $1.27 billion. With a consensus estimate of $68 million for 2019 EBITDA, EV/EBITDA is ~18x. As shown in the chart below, BKD is a bit more expensive than CSU:

Source: Ycharts - EV/EBITDA

BKD’s EV/EBITDA ratio is about 1.5x that of CSU. We don’t think that it is really justified. Their EBITDA margins aren't too far apart. BKD’s EBITDA margin is 13% and that of CSU is ~9%:

Source: Ycharts - EV/EBITDA

An Activist Bought Shares At $4.26-$5.3

In 2019, activist fund Cove Street acquired a significant amount of shares at $4.26-$5.3:

Source: 13D by Cove Street Capital LLC

Source: Seeking Alpha

The share price is currently below $4. The fund managers sent a letter to the company asking for changes in the Board of Directors:

Source: Letter

Our Take And Risks

What’s our take? Like the fund, we don’t appreciate the most recent decision made by the management. Since 2010, shareholders have seen how the share count increased from below 27 million to more than 31 million. Besides, the total amount of debt increased from below $400 million to $973 million. In our opinion, debt holders may own the company in the near future. The chart below offers further details on the matter:

Source: Ycharts

Would we buy shares of Capital Senior Living? We would not take a position. The current amount of debt is large. Besides, in 2019 and 2020, the EBITDA is expected to decline, and the company trades at 18x EBITDA. We do believe that the activist investor could make changes. However, we think that buying shares right now is too risky.

Conclusion

Capital Senior Living is operating in growing industry and has grown at a higher pace in the last 9 years. In addition, most investors will appreciate that there is an activist investor involved. Having said this, we don’t believe that the shares are undervalued at 18x EBITDA. Additionally, the recent increase in the amount of debt and share count has destroyed a significant amount of shareholder value. We believe Capital Senior Living needs many changes before becoming a good investment opportunity.

