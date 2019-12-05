Rosneft: 3 Growth Triggers Ahead, Saudi Aramco's IPO Is One Of Them

Rosneft is highly likely to successfully implement its Arctic oil project Vostok Oil that may cause a 13-25% rise in the company’s capitalization as early as now.

Saudi Aramco’s IPO may trigger revaluation of Rosneft stock. Rosneft’s stock value is currently 2.4-3.1 times lower than that of its peer despite a close similarity in business.

Investors are turning their attention back to Rosneft, as it is an oil producer that could reach double-digit dividend yield even in the absence of higher oil prices.

Rosneft is the leader of the Russian oil industry and the largest public oil and gas corporation in the world (as of before Saudi Aramco’s IPO). Rosneft PJSC’s core activities are exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbon fields, production of oil, gas and gas condensate, offshore field development projects, feedstock processing, sales of oil, gas and refined products in Russia and overseas.

The company has not been of particular interest to investors for many years due to a large number of non-cash expenses that impacted the amount of dividends, as well as its unwillingness to develop. That said, drastic changes are well underway: at least three significant growth triggers have emerged for Rosneft.

Rosneft will substantially raise its profit in 2020 regardless of oil price movements

According to Rosneft's recent reports, the company has three non-cash expenses in 2019 that together cause a USD 5.9 billion decline in its annual profit. This is 52% of the company’s 2019 projected annual profit (USD 11.2 billion, according to our estimates).

The first expense item is impairment of oil processing assets due to curbs on fuel prices on the domestic market and risks related to a tax manoeuvre in the Russian Federation. The impairment had two stages: 3Q18 and and 1Q19. 2019 accounted for expenses of USD 1.4 billion in 2019, which will not be witnessed in 2020.

The second expense item is the amortization of loss from a currency-denominated debt in 2014. Rosneft recorded a loss in 2014 as a result of the revaluation of its currency-denominated debt caused by ruble devaluation. Meanwhile, Rosneft spread the loss for several years. The logics was that Rosneft hedged its currency-denominated debt by future currency-denominated earnings. This resulted in recording the loss over 5 years. This loss is included in financial statements, as realised exchange rate differences related to exchange rate risk management tools and totals $2.2 billion per year. There will be no such loss in 2020.

Forecasted reclassification to P&L of expenses from revaluation of hedging instruments until 2019, the actual loss ends up a little bit higher than forecasted. Source: Company data

The third expense item is a loss resulting from selling oil to China under long-term contracts signed in 2013-2014, when the dollar exchange rate was considerably lower. The contracts implied that Rosneft was to supply a specific amount of oil in exchange for a specific amount of dollars, while the dollar exchange rate got fixed as of the moment of signing the contract. After the ruble devaluation, the amount of oil that Rosneft was to supply remained the same, while its price in rubles increased two-fold (in line with the ruble devaluation). This means the company is currently selling oil to China at a price that is two times lower compared to the market price. This loss is included directly in the revenue and equals USD 2.3 billion per year. According to our estimates, Rosneft will fully meet its obligations assumed at a lower dollar exchange rate in 2019, and it will no longer suffer similar loss in 2020.

In the end, the company’s 2020 loss will be USD 5.9 billion lower. As a result, its profit will grow by USD 4.7 billion to USD 15.9 billion (20% of additional profit will be paid as taxes).

Valuation

Higher profit will make Rosneft considerably more attractive in terms of multipliers and dividend yield. The company’s dividend policy says it pays out 50% of its IFRS net profit as dividends, hence a higher profit will lead to a substantial increase in dividends, which will make Rosneft the most lucrative oil producer based on 2020 results:

Source: Bloomberg, Russian Rocket estimates

Rosneft is also becoming more attractive than its rivals in terms of P/E ratio:

Source: Bloomberg, Russian Rocket estimates

Saudi Aramco’s IPO is a growth trigger for Rosneft stock

Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world, will announce the final price for its shares as part of an IPO on December 5. On December 4, Bloomberg terminal newsfeed reported that the IPO price will be $8.53. This means the company is worth about $1.7 trillion. Based on these estimates and given the absence of debt, we can compare Saudi Aramco with Rosneft, its closest equivalent in terms of business in the world:

Both the companies are state-run.

Both the companies are located in countries featuring a high level of country risk.

The companies rank 1st and 2nd, respectively, by oil production in the world.

Source: Company data, Russian Rocket estimates

*Note: The article was composed when the exact price of IPO of Saudi Aramco wasn't announced.

Despite significant similarities, Saudi Aramco’s multipliers show it is 2.4-3.1 times more expensive than Rosneft, even if we consider 2019 multipliers. We believe that in case of Saudi Aramco’s successful IPO, investors will pay attention to Rosneft’s cheapness, and the valuation gap will narrow.

Vostok Oil is Rosneft’s third growth trigger

Vostok Oil is Rosneft’s and Neftegazholding’s large-scale Arctic oil project. It may unite several large oil fields on the Taymyr Peninsula that feature the aggregate proved oil reserves of 870 million metric tons. Rosneft’s head Igor Sechin said the investment in the project is estimated to total RUB 5-8.6 trillion (USD 78-134 billion). Meanwhile, the company needs considerable tax concessions to carry out the project - RUB 2.6 trillion (USD 40 billion) - and to make it profitable.

The Russian government is likely to approve the concessions required for the project implementation. Russia is expecting a drop in oil production starting from 2021. Given these circumstances, Russia needs such projects as Vostok Oil to lower the pace of an oil production decline.

Source: Russia Energy Ministry

Rosneft announced on the 3Q 2019 IFRS results conference call that it will release project details after it receives tax concessions from the government. J.P. Morgan’s analysts have attempted to estimate project indicators on the basis of CAPEX, inventory and IRR typical of such projects. Here are their key conclusions:

Production as part of the project will reach 2 million barrels per day by 2031. Rosneft’s production currently totals 4.7 million barrels per day.

The project’s NPV will total from USD 18 to 25.2 billion depending on the cost of capital given current oil prices. Rosneft’s market capitalization equals USD 72 billion.

The project will start generating a positive free cash flow in 2025.

We believe that markets have not yet priced in the potential realisation of the project despite the fact that there are high chances the project will be fulfilled. If the tax concessions are granted, Rosneft share price may start reflecting Vostok Oil’s NPV proportionate to Rosneft’s participation stake. This may increase Rosneft’s market capitalization by 13-25%, depending on the company’s stake in Vostok Oil.

Conclusion

Given steadily neutral oil prices and OPEC+’s curbs, many oil companies are not able to develop and boost profit. Rosneft faced lots of inefficiencies in the past but it is eliminating them, which may cause a surge in profit and dividends.

We believe that the forward dividend yield of 10.6% is too much for the oil giant with such development prospects as Vostok Oil. Taking into consideration the yield of international rivals, the presence of country risk and the fact that Rosneft pays out only 50% of its net profit as dividends, we believe that the company’s fair dividend yield totals 8.5%. This corresponds to the share price of 550 roubles, a 25% upside to the current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.