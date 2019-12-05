Tracking Allan Mecham's Arlington Value Capital Portfolio - Q3 2019 Update

The top three positions are Berkshire Hathaway, Cimpress NV, and Spectrum Brands, and they add up to ~60% of the portfolio.

Arlington Value Capital’s 13F portfolio value increased from $1.48B to $1.53B. The number of positions increased from 14 to 15.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Allan Mecham’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Mecham’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/14/2019. Please visit our Tracking Allan Mecham’s Arlington Value Capital Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves during Q2 2019.

This quarter, Mecham’s 13F portfolio value increased ~4%, from $1.48B to $1.53B. The number of holdings increased from 14 to 15. The top three holdings are at ~60%, while the top five are at ~80% of the 13F assets: Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), Cimpress NV (CMPR), Spectrum Brands (SPB), Auto Nation (AN), and Alliance Data Systems (ADS). To know more about value investing, check out Value Investing: A Value Investor's Journey Through The Unknown.

New Stakes

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB): GRUB is a minutely small 0.02% of the portfolio position established during the quarter.

Stake Disposals

None.

Stake Increases

Berkshire Hathaway: BRK.B is a long-term holding that has been in the portfolio for many years. It is currently the largest position at almost one-third of the entire portfolio. The vast majority of the original stake was purchased during the five quarters through Q1 2016 at prices between $124 and $152. In recent activity, there was a ~55% stake increase in Q1 2019 at prices between $192 and $209. Last quarter had seen an ~8% stake increase, and that was followed with a ~16% increase this quarter at prices between $196 and $215. The stock is currently at ~$218.

Note: Mecham has had a previous very successful round-trip with Berkshire Hathaway.

Spectrum Brands: SPB is a large (top-three) ~11% of the portfolio stake established in Q4 2018 at prices between $41.50 and $75, and the stock currently trades at $62.93. The last three quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Note: Arlington Value Capital has a ~6% ownership stake in Spectrum Brands.

Stake Decreases

Cimpress NV: CMPR is Arlington Value Capital’s second-largest individual stock position at ~18% of the portfolio. It is a long-term stake that has been in the portfolio since the firm’s first 13F filing in Q4 2012. The bulk of the original stake was purchased in Q1 and Q2 2013 at prices between $32 and $49. The next significant buying was in Q3 2015, when there was a ~90% increase at prices between $64.50 and $84.50. The position has since wavered. In recent activity, there was a one-third increase in Q1 2019 at prices between $74 and $120. The stock currently trades at $122. This quarter saw a ~3% trimming.

Note: Arlington Value Capital has a ~7% ownership stake in the business.

AutoNation Inc.: The large ~10% AutoNation stake was first purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $40 and $50, and increased by ~60% in the following quarter at prices between $42 and $53. The position has since wavered. In recent activity, Q4 2018 saw a ~70% stake increase at prices between $33 and $43, while this quarter there was an ~11% selling at prices between $41 and $52. The stock is now at $50.34.

Alliance Data Systems: ADS is a large (top-five) ~10% of the portfolio position. It was first purchased in Q3 2017 at prices between $210 and $265, with the bulk established in Q1 2018 at prices between $213 and $276. Q1 2019 saw an about-turn: a ~23% selling at prices between $150 and $182. That was followed with a similar increase last quarter at prices between $134 and $181. The zig-zag trading pattern continued this quarter: a similar reduction at prices between $122 and $159. The stock currently trades at $104.

Monro Inc. (MNRO): MNRO is a large ~8% portfolio stake established in Q2 2017 at prices between $41 and $55, and increased by ~55% in the following quarter at prices between $40 and $56. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at $73.87. The last two years have seen only minor adjustments.

Note: Arlington Value Capital has a ~5% ownership stake in Monro Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) (previously Leucadia): JEF was a very small ~1% position in 2013. During the last two quarters of 2014, the original position was increased by a whopping 15x at prices between $22 and $24.50. Q4 2015 also saw a ~60% increase at prices between $16 and $21. Since then, the position has wavered. The stock currently trades at $20.90, and the stake is at 4.71% of the portfolio. The last two quarters have seen minor trimming.

Interactive Brokers (IBKR): IBKR is a 4.28% stake purchased in Q4 2014 at prices between $24 and $29. The following quarter saw a roughly one-third increase at prices between $28 and $34. There was a ~20% selling in Q4 2018 at prices between $47 and $58. That was followed with another ~9% trimming this quarter at prices between $44.50 and $55. The stock currently trades at $47.24.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE): SAVE is a ~1% portfolio position established in Q3 2017 at prices between $32 and $54. There was a 24% selling next quarter at prices between $33.50 and $45.50. Q4 2018 also saw a ~50% reduction at prices between $44 and $65. The stock currently trades at $38.19. There was a marginal increase in Q1 2019 and minor trimming over the last two quarters.

GCI Liberty (GLIBA): The very small 0.81% GLIBA stake was established in Q3 2018 at prices between $44.90 and $51. The position has seen only minor adjustments since. The stock currently goes for $69.60.

Bank of America (BAC): BAC position was established in Q1 2016 at prices between $12 and $15, and increased by ~28% in Q3 2016 at prices between $12.74 and $16.19. At the time, it was a large ~6% portfolio stake. Q4 2016 saw an about-turn: a ~55% selling at prices between $15.50 and $23, and that was followed with another ~20% reduction the following quarter at prices between $22 and $25.50. Q4 2017 also saw a ~55% selling at prices between $25.50 and $30. There was another similar reduction in Q3 2018 at prices between $27.75 and $31.80. The stock currently trades at $33.15, and the stake is now very small at 0.50% of the portfolio. The last four quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Kept Steady

Charter Communications (CHTR): CHTR is now a minutely small 0.02% position. It was a 2.46% stake purchased in Q3 2018 at prices between $275 and $333. Q4 2018 saw the position reduced to a small 0.34% stake at around the same price range. The remainder stake was almost eliminated next quarter. The stock is now at ~$462.

Deswell Industries (DSWL): The minutely small DSWL position was kept steady this quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Mecham’s 13F stock holdings in Q3 2019:

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.