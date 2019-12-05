Technically Speaking For 12/4

Despite the day's rebound, there's still a fair amount of technical issues for the markets to overcome.

On Monday, the RBA kept interest rates at 0.75%. Here is how they described the Australian growth outlook (emphasis added):

After a soft patch in the second half of last year, the Australian economy appears to have reached a gentle turning point. The central scenario is for growth to pick up gradually to around 3 per cent in 2021. The low level of interest rates, recent tax cuts, ongoing spending on infrastructure, the upswing in housing prices and a brighter outlook for the resources sector should all support growth. The main domestic uncertainty continues to be the outlook for consumption, with the sustained period of only modest increases in household disposable income continuing to weigh on consumer spending. Other sources of uncertainty include the effects of the drought and the evolution of the housing construction cycle.

Remember that, thanks to its symbiotic relationship with China, Australia hasn't had a recession in several decades. Recent rate-lowering by the RBA is meant to keep that trend intact.

Trade tensions continue to be the primary global risk (emphasis added):

Today’s Economic Outlook points to a global economy that is losing steam, with the pace of global expansion easing from 3.7% this year to 3.5% in both 2019 and 2020. And one major reason for this is a breakdown in co-operation. The imposition of new tariffs and uncertainty about further restrictive trade actions are contributing to a marked slowdown in trade growth, dampening global investment and threatening jobs and living standards. The international rules-based system that has governed trade since the end of the Second World War has been undermined.

A recent Financial Times article highlights yet another potential international trade problem. Brazil and Argentina are now feuding about the recently signed South American-EU trade deal. This is in addition to announcements earlier in the week that the US was ramping up sanctions Brazil, Argentina, and potentially France. The end result of this activity is a weaker manufacturing sector

The latest Markit Economics data shows a positively performing service sector. Among China, Japan, UK, and the EU, only the UK's sector is contracting: it fell from 50 to 49.3 New domestic and export orders both declined although employment was stable. To no one's surprise, Brexit-related uncertainty was the main reason for the drop. The orders picture was better in the EU, Japan, and China, all of which are seeing increases. All three are also seeing increases in service sector employment. Overall, the Markit data continues the recent trend of a contracting manufacturing sector and expanding service sector.

Let's take a look at the day's performance tables: The good news for the bulls is that the markets finally had a solid day. Mid-caps are at the top followed by small-caps and the transports. After that, we've got the larger-caps. The Treasury market sold off on Wednesday. All sectors were up. After being a laggard for most of the last few weeks, energy led the market higher, followed by financials. Then come three defensive sectors -- healthcare, utilities, and consumer staples.

The markets are facing a difficult technical situation right now. They're broken short-term uptrends which are now providing overhead resistance. For example: The SPY soldoff sharply on Monday and moved lower on Tuesday. Despite moving higher Wednesday, prices are still below the trend line that started in early October.

The QQQ has the same technical issue: Yesterday, prices closed below the 10-day EMA. Small-caps, which advanced strongly last week, are stuck in technical resistance between 160 and 161.

There's also a fair amount of technical damage on the industry charts: Communication services (top row, 2nd from right), has broken trend as have financials, industrials, and tech (middle row, three on the left).

None of these developments are fatal for the bulls. But, it does make an advance that much harder.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.