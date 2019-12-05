Whirlpool: Moving Down To Investability

Changing the stance and thesis is sometimes warranted when a company goes from a conservative 15-16% CAGR (with significant downside risk) to ~20% CAGR, with the same sort of risk.

The company could now be considered investable with more significant downside protection due to its valuation, even if the risks in the stock are in no way gone yet.

Because of an ~8.5% drop in share price since my last article, Whirlpool's valuation prospects have improved since the time.

In my last article, I maintained my "BUY" on Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), although going on record and making it "Weak" due to what could be perceived as "too much" of a recovery in the face of the potential macro risk involved in the company's short/medium-term prospects. I also changed my stance to "Neutral".

This article serves as an example of what sort of change in valuation can cause me to shift from a "neutral" to a "bullish" stance, and change my rating from a "Weak" to a full "BUY". Although it's not the same as the company's overall yield being back in the 4% range, I believe that the market is now slightly underestimating the capabilities of this 4-6% earnings growth company, valuing it at below 10 times earnings once more.

I'm going to use a combination of historical and forecasted earnings to argue as to why I believe you could once again, with considerable downside safety, invest in Whirlpool. While the potential for further (even much further) drops is still in the books, the company is now an investment I consider good enough to write about in this manner.

Whirlpool - Back to a "BUY"

Volatility is the way of life for a company like Whirlpool. As such, it becomes important for value-conscious investors to try and stay updated on what sort of valuations for certain companies can be considered good in light of their future prospects/current situation.

For Whirlpool, which at its current earnings growth rate could be considered fair value at P/E 15, but has traded closer to 10-11 (market discount), that valuation could be considered that. Whirlpool dropping below this valuation isn't something strange - they regularly go up and down, but I try to stay on top of these valuation spikes and catch them when they drop to a certain level and when they once again meet my requirements for risk-adjusted CAGR.

Since my last article, Whirlpool has given us its 3Q19. This was back in October, although it's taken some time for the effects of the data here to wreak full havoc with the valuation on the market.

During the third quarter, Whirlpool saw:

Good global performance with increasing margins, both globally and in NA.

YoY improvements in EMEA, which is seeing results near break-even.

The trend is toward an annual EPS of 14.75-15.50/share, giving us a conservative payout ratio of ~32% of EPS (calculated on a $15/share basis).

Debt reductions ongoing, on target toward a gross debt/EBITDA of ~2X.

On the other hand (and the negative side), Whirlpool also saw:

Net sales decrease of 4.4% in the quarter and -2.1% forecasted for the full year.

Still below-target FCF conversion as FCF/Net sales of ~4%, target being 6%.

The positive parts of the results here, with margin improvements, can be related to favorable price/mix and net cost, offset by tariffs and raw material costs, as well as SG&A costs and CapEx for technology investments.

(Source: Whirlpool 3Q19 Earnings Presentation)

Regionally speaking, North American continues to perform well despite these other weaknesses, with improvements across the board, and new supplier relationships signed. EMEA results were, as mentioned, somewhat worse, but EBIT is now almost positive (up from -$39M during 3Q18) and measures to restore profitability are on track. The DR Horton especially is worth talking about - this is a new customer for WHR, meaning the addition is 100% incremental for company results, and not a mere renewal of a contract.

The one area where the company truly saw some negative quarterly development was Latin America, which saw a 52% EBIT decline and 28% sales decline. However, this was mainly due to inventory timing - organic net sales were actually up 4% in the quarter, though margin took some hits due to the FX issues in Argentina.

(Source: Whirlpool 3Q19 Earnings Presentation)

Asia was more of a mixed bag, with increased net sales but lower EBIT, related to the mixed results in India and China, respectively.

Takeaway and Guidance

The company reaffirms the full-year guidance during the quarter, expecting a 2.1% drop in net sales, mostly due to the Embraco divestiture, with a long-term goal of 3% annual net sales growth. The company is also slowly creeping towards its margin goals of 10% of ongoing EBIT, currently at almost 6%.

Whirlpool expects a slight increase in CapEx while, at the same time, lowering the required working capital and cash outlays due to the ongoing restructuring initiatives and structural improvements. The company also records a $1011M proceed from the Embraco sale during the year, bringing FCF (including Embraco) up to $1,800M for the year (proceeds were used to pay down a term loan). Without Embraco proceeds, FCF is expected to trend down to ~$800M from $853M back in 2018.

The takeaway here is that, while the company continues struggling with certain markets that are currently profit-negative, the overall targets and most markets are very much on track, barring short-term headwinds. Whirlpool spends CapEx/R&D in the amount/s that they want, coming in at about 3% of net sales for each.

In terms of M&A, the company has divested both Embraco and South Africa and focuses solely on opportunistic M&A's with extremely high RoIC multiples. Whirlpool targets a 30% net earnings payout ratio, which is more or less on track, given current targets and still has $700M to continue repurchasing company shares.

Current gross debt/EBITDA after the term loan repayment comes in at 2.5X, which is now close to the ~2.0 target.

Expectations for Whirlpool are for industry growth during 2020 to remain flat across the board, with continued unfavorable tariff impacts. Previously-high restructuring expenses are expected to go down to $75-100M for the next year.

Valuation

Let's take a look at the company valuation.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

On the surface of it, the company may look significantly undervalued. In a way, it is, if you consider the market fair value for a company growing between 5% and 15% to be around 15 times earnings. To look at it so simply, however, would be inherently flawed. Whirlpool still faces structural issues in certain markets, and before solving them and returning EMEA to profitability, the company doesn't "deserve" richer multiples as I see it. It's part of what we're seeing in the current share price.

Market-assigned discount is the way to go here. However - good news - even when looking at this discounted valuation and taking into account very limited growth and a flat market going forward, the picture looks appealing.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

When expecting estimated growth, where analysts carry a 20% error rate (with a 10% Margin of error), potential CAGR is calculated to be well above 20%, provided the company returns to a market-discounted valuation of ~13 times earnings.

However, as we can see, the market does expect some significant earnings growth of 10% during 2021. It may occur, but it's also a bit much to hope for. Let's make a conservative downside case for the company and see where exactly we end up.

Let's instead assume that Whirlpool turns into a low-growth stock with an average annual earnings growth of 2% - well below 10-year averages of 7-9%. This means we do better analyzing Whirlpool from Ben Graham's formula for valuing a business that's growing at 5% or less (as opposed to Graham Dodd for avg. growth of 5-15%), which eliminates some of the rich undervaluation we're seeing in current numbers based on historical growth - I believe this to be fairer given the macro we're in and the risks we're seeing.

I've also reduced the dividend growth rate after 2020, assuming, given current payout ratios that not all of the FCF increases will be flowing through to shareholders in the form of dividends.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Even when assuming Whirlpool as a sort of low-growth stock (below average), the assumed 5-year CAGR is still enough to pique interest. Bear in mind just how this assumption differs from how Whirlpool has performed historically - this is truly a downside assumption.

Even trading sideways in this scenario, your returns would always come in at ~5% annual returns, thanks to generous dividends. This wasn't the case when the company was trading at almost 10.5 times earnings only a month or two ago.

It isn't so much that the upside has grown particularly extreme because of a small drop. It's that the potential downside protection due to valuation changes has grown enticing enough to potentially invest in the company - at least that's how I see it.

I feel the need to point out a few other multiples, however. While we can see historical undervaluation across key metrics such as earnings and price/FCF, which are trading at historical lows (Source: TIKR.com), certain metrics aren't showing as much of an undervaluation - or in fact, any at all. In terms of Price/EBITDA, it's only improved/undervalued compared to times of overvaluation. As it stands, it's not far north of its historically average rate of 5.51X (4.79X).

We know, however, that the company has faced EBITDA issues due to (among other things) EMEA and region-related performance and net sales drops. A similar lack of difference can be found in the book value. Due to how Whirlpool has chosen to structure itself and the divestments it's going through, the P/Book value stands at no different levels than it did 5-6 years ago - you as a common shareholder certainly aren't paying less of a valuation for the shareholder equity on the balance sheet than you were those years ago.

Again, this represents a somewhat different capital structure, but it's something to keep in mind, and it also explains why I'm continuing to be careful despite what looks like grotesque undervaluation in some cases.

Thesis

So - while a recession or global downturn may come, or 2020 may turn into a stagnant year for Whirlpool and the stock may drop more, this company is a cash-generating machine with several, core geographies working as they should, guaranteeing respectable profits on an annual basis. Invested at the "right" valuation, this could bring double-digit CAGR even in a potential downside case - and that opportunity has arrived as of the recent drop we're experiencing here.

That's the reason I'm changing my thesis on the company and am changing my rating to a "BUY" (as opposed to "weak buy") and am turning back to long-term "bullish" as opposed to neutral here.

Even with the most conservative scenarios in the mid, 5-year term, returns still look passable, which gives excellent downside protection for your investment in any but the most extreme stock market environments.

In short - the company warrants it at this time.

Stance

After a valuation drop with Whirlpool once again trading under 10 times earnings, I'm turning "Bullish" once again on Whirlpool and consider the company a "BUY" at this time.

