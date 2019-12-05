SAS AB (publ) (SASDF) CEO Rickard Gustafson on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SAS AB (publ) (OTC:SASDF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call December 5, 2019 4:00 AM ET

Rickard Gustafson - President and CEO

Torbjorn Wist - EVP and CFO

Achal Kumar - HSBC

Andrew Lobbenberg - HSBC

Jacob Pedersen - Sydbank

Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO; and Executive Vice President and CFO, Torbjorn Wist.

Rickard Gustafson

Thank you very much, and welcome to, ladies and gentlemen on this call to our interim Q4 report of SAS. As you heard, we will follow the normal procedure which means that I will start trying to provide an overview of the results and also the full year. And then followed by our CFO, Mr. Torbjorn Wist who will then present the numbers in some more depth, while we then go into the Q&A session.

As always I hope that you have the presentation available online and we'll try to guide clearly on the pages as we speak. And with no further due, I think we'll dig into this and I ask you to flip to page number two the highlights of the quarter.

And I must say that in isolation, the quarter in itself that's actually something that we are fairly positive and pleased with is turned out to be somewhat better than we anticipated ourselves as we start whereas we entered into the quarter. We note that earnings before tax and items affecting comparability at SEK1.2 billion which is North of SEK400 million ahead of the same quarter last year. And what is especially pleasing is the fact that this strong quarterly result is driven by a top-line improvement.

Revenues are up more than SEK800 million driven by more customers, more pleased customers in terms of customer satisfaction. We have also been able to deliver a good operational robustness in terms of punctuality and regularity. We have been able to complete our target for the full year efficiency program of SEK900 million provided SEK200 million in the quarter, which has been an important step. And I also believe that we have made a step forward in terms of our sustainability agenda and demonstrate clear ambition and leadership in that field.

The quarter has though maintained some headwinds as well. Where we see a soft economic development, which lead to a question mark regarding the overall demand for our services and in some markets and especially in Sweden, we already see a declining situation in terms of demand. We have noticed a continuous weak Swedish and also Norwegian krone versus the U.S. dollar which is an issue for us. And longer-term even though and the short-term we see some ease in the capacity in our markets. We still know that there are significant order books to be delivered in the years to come.

So that's kind of the overall story for Q4. And let me give you some more flavor around this if you're flipping to Page 3. Again this is another way to demonstrate maybe the strong momentum that we ended the fiscal year 2019 with. When we start the year, we said that there are three important areas for us to focus on. We talked about the importance of enhanced customer offering. We talked about the need to accelerate our sustainability efforts. And we will also talk about that we wanted to further improve our operational performance. And are pleased to report this scorecard where you can see that in all of these dimensions we have actually significantly move the needle in the right direction. And also as I mentioned before in terms of number of passengers, in terms of customer satisfaction and also in terms of operational robustness. So I think the KPIs are telling a rather compelling story for the quarter in isolation.

Moving on to Page 4, and if I then try to give you some more flavor on each one of these three. In terms of the customer offering, we have not done a number of things to enhance over our services and offering both in terms of our network with a new destinations and further seasonality adoptions of network. We have added the New Year bonus features that have been very appreciated by our frequent flyers. We have improved our digital capabilities and channels. There are more opportunities for customers to get gift cards to improve their bookings. And we have added also biofuel which I will come back to the bookings flow. We have more aircraft equipped with high-speed WiFi and so forth and so on.

And as you can see here for the quarter, all the KPIs are actually in the greens with a strong and positive in development versus last year. The only kind of negative for the full-year that stands out is of course the number of passengers where we're actually down 1.1% versus last year. But the sole explanation for that is the seven-day conflict, the very unfortunate conflicts we had in April, May.

But if you isolate that event, we have had as strong and positive development in the number of customers throughout the year and especially during summer and fall.

Moving on to Page 5 and our sustainability efforts. This is you have said it before basis an existential item for us. We need as an airline and as and industry to articulate a trustworthy plan towards a more sustainable future in order to take control of our own destiny. And not that leads that into the hands of regulators and politicians but rather clearly demonstrate that we can and that we will transform our industry towards more sustainable future.

We have set both an aggressive targets for our company by 2030 that I hope you're familiar with. You know that we are aim to reduce our total emissions by 25% by 2030. And we also will fly on sustainable aviation fuels to the equivalent of our domestic production also by 2030.

In the quarter, we have made some further enhancements and inroads to our sustainability journey. You see here on this chart that we have had another A320NEO joining our fleet which is of course an important given their fuel efficiency of that aircraft. We have in this quarter actually executed and what we've said before that we're going to stop selling tax-free items on board on our aircraft. And we have also changed the material risks the way the plastics and the cube where we offer the meals on board. And that might sound as small thing, but collectively we will reduce plastics by 15 tons throughout the full year just by doing this. So that's the numbers add up pretty fast.

We have made it possible for our customers in a simple way. Optionally add biofuel to the ticket and pay for biofuel. We have had that up for to those plus months now. And so far I think we sold biofuel for something around 16 metric tons. We have received some awards with our presence at Heathrow where we primarily operate with 320neo aircraft has taken us to the top rank in terms of Heathrow's ranking of carriers in terms of emissions and noise which we're very pleased with.

And also in Denmark you have a very aggressive and ambitious political agenda towards a more sustainable Denmark, whereas the political and business environment are jointly joining forces under the umbrella of 13 Climate Partnerships, where of one is an aviation partnerships that will be shared by SAS.

If I translate all of these to turn something tangible, some KPI some metrics you see that on the made on this chart. Where we now have achieved 34% of our re-fleeting which is important in this sustainability agenda. We were able to actually reduce our total emissions not in relative term but our total emissions by 2.5% in 2019 versus 2018.

We have sourced biofuels at the total amount of 455 metric tons. I know that if it's still a very, very small amount in relative terms but it's actually something that we are aggressively going after as you know. And we continue to compensate for our young travelers and our frequent travelers or our EuroBonus members for that see it too that we cannot eliminate with today's technology and in the quarter 40% of our travelers where CO2 compensated free of charge.

Turning on to Page 6 and our improved operational performance. Again in the quarter you see all green on the key KPIs which are very pleasing. And in terms of the full year you have some reds. But again, those reds are primarily explained by the unfortunate conflict that we had for seven days in April, May. Otherwise, I think we are we feel good about that we promised SEK900 million in efficiency gains for the full-year when we entered the fourth quarter we still have some of that to complete and we did completed in the quarter, so we're hitting that target.

We have improved our operational performance which has also helped to reduce our overall unit cost in the quarter due to lower claims costs, which is also be very-very positive thing. And we continued our strides to also digitize our operational environment. And as of today, there are more that I am pleased that works within ground handling that are equipped with handheld terminal so they can actually engage with our customers by walking to floors rather than serving them behind the desk. And that is an important aspect of our delivery as well as we move forward.

Moving on then, leaving maybe the quarter behind and taking a further look for the full year and also what we anticipate for the years to come. On Page seven you can see there that the full-year is not as rosy story as the Q4 in terms of earnings before tax. It is an unsatisfactory number that we deliver just shy of SEK800 million in earnings before tax and items affecting comparability versus SEK2.1 billion the year before. We all know the key drivers for this it is the conflict; it is the fact that we have a negative currency development in the eyes of SAS where the Swedish and Norwegian krone has developed negatively versus the U.S. dollar. And also that we have had a higher-cost for jet fuel in 2019 compared to 2018.

Which will lead to that we have missed two out of three of our financial targets for the full year? In terms of ROIC, we end up around 8% which is below the 12% target in terms of adjusted net debt over EBITDAR; we came in at 3.7 where we had targeted below three. But the financial preparedness maintains strong and healthy coming in the 38% significantly ahead of our target of 25%. But all this together, it's very clear to us that we need to drive further efficiencies in our business and already when we met a quarter ago, I highlighted the four key areas where we believe there are further transformation to be delivered and achieved IFRS in the years to come. I need to stress that these are significant and scalable initiatives, but they will not yield full dividend in a short timeframe, it will take us up to 2023 before you should anticipate full effect of these initiatives.

And then on the next page, I will provide you some further details behind this. And also give you some idea on the size of this potential of benefit that we see. So moving on to Page 8. And as you can see from the headlines there, we believe that these four areas collectively should be able to deliver another SEK1.5 billion to SEK2 billion in efficiencies by 2023 and beyond. So it's going to take us some time. And again short -- give you some short flavor in each one of them starting with the single type fleet, you know the story there, you know our significant investment in re-fleeting where we are rapidly moving towards an all Airbus platform, both in short-term and long haul operations.

Copenhagen has been for many years now a full Airbus platform base. We are rapidly taking our Swedish hub at Arlanda towards the same situation where we will reach a full Airbus base at Arlanda by the end of 2020. And then the Boeing's will remain our fleet operating outdoor Oslo until 2023, when that will also be a full Airbus base and then we will get the full benefit of the 1-type fleet.

I'd like to give you highlights one thing and make you aware of one important point though. Short-term, this has actually negative implication of our productivity and our cost efficiency in the short-term, because it will take us some significant efforts to retrain our pilots from the Boeing platform to the Airbus platform, which reduces productivity short term, long term, this will have significant positive implications on our efficiency and productivity. Yes, so that is clear.

Digitalization and lean on very short. It's all about how can we use technology to eliminate manual work in SAS. And we are moving aggressively in that direction in many parts of our business in administration, in ground handling and impacting our operations. In this fourth quarter and the full year results for 2019, we have add set up a SEK120 million reservation as restructuring costs to ensure that we in 2020 get some leverage in reducing primarily administrative work tasks in our business in 2020.

Enhanced planning, it's more complicated. The simplest way I can explain what that is all about is the fact that it's a very, very complicated process to scheduled every single individual aircraft 365 days out into the future 24X7. How that aircraft will operate. And then on top of that, for the grid in terms of when should that aircraft being for planned maintenance, on top of that you need also to make sure that you have the right crew available at the right place 24X7, 365 days ahead into the future.

In order to delivery robust network, you need to build the redundancies in that equation. By using smart technology, we can use more data and there by maintain our robustness, while reducing the redundancies built into the system. Significant benefits will gain from that and already in 2020, we anticipate to get SEK75 million in benefits already in 2020 out of this.

And then finally then the in-house operating model. The way, the reason why it's actually at a grayish background is going to provide a further deep dive into that. If you'll bear with me we move to Page 9. As we have been transparent about is the fact that our current fleet order will not --is not of the size that it will fully replace all of the aircrafts that we operate today. We still have a question mark in the longer term when I look into 2023 where our current Airbus 3, 819, our smaller 737 i.e. 600 and 700 will leave our fleet in the years to come.

Today, they serve a very important segment, roughly 20% of our network is not -- cannot be operated on a profitable basis with an aircraft of 180-seat i.e. our Airbus fleet, it will require something in between the Airbus neo of 180-seats and our current CRJ 900 of 90-seats somewhere between a 120 to 150 seats is the required sweet spot for us to operate.

From a sustainability points that is also important that those destinations cannot be served with large aircraft from a profitability perspective, but also we don't want to operate those destinations with an aircraft that is larger than it needs to be and therefore also have a larger actual negative CO2 emission than a smaller aircraft.

But in order for us to think through how we going to actually fill this gap, there are some prerequisite that are extremely important to us. We will not jeopardizing the benefits from the 1- type fleet that we are aiming for in our SAS Scandinavia. That's a huge investments that we have undergone and we've been on this journey for so many years to finally get to 1-type fleet. We have tried in the history of this company to mix different aircraft type and sizes and that has not been a recipe for success. So we've got to make sure that we can ring-fences in a clever way to also get the full benefit of the Airbus investment.

To operate this type of segment, it also needs to be CBAs or agreements that are fit for purpose that are defined to operate a mid-size or a regional segment. We need to make sure that we can safeguard that and we can get access to such agreements. And then we also need to get more insights in the different technologies. There are different producers of aircraft in this space primarily Embraer and the former Bombardier which is now Airbus's platform which called A220.

Those are also two techs below platforms that are still not yet proven. And there are engine issues with those platforms that need to be straighten out before we can move forward. But we acknowledge that we do need to fill this void or roughly 20 to 30 aircraft in the longer term. So therefore, the way we see our operating model going forward, if we flip to the next page is that we're going to continue to build on what we've already established. What you see on the left-hand side of this chart that is how we operate today where SAS Scandinavia operates a mix of Boeing and Airbus. But it's the backbone of our business. It's complemented by our Irish operations as Ireland operating competitive routes and new leisure destinations and then supplemented with small aircraft regional jets and turboprops operates along the wet lease basis.

As we more forward, we foresee a development of our operating model to provide an asset to those prerequisite that are set up on the previous page that SAS Scandinavia in the future will maintain the backbone on our business, but it will operate a fewer Airbus fleet, where we get benefit from what we the call mixed fleet flying where pilots and cabin crew can operate both our wide-bodies and our narrow bodies.

We will then add if we find a path towards a profitable solution for the midsize. We foresee that needs to be a separate entity. That will that upgrade a 1-type midsized fleet with ring-fence collective agreements that is fit for purpose for a midsize operation. So that's the kind of addition that oversees. I don't have the timing for when this can happen. We have ideas and different options in that we're now trying to explore. And I will get back to you throughout the year as things evolve. Today, I just highlight a conceptual model of how we see how we're going to evolve our operating model. The details and who's going to operate it in what structure and operated which aircraft type will be part of that. It's still too early to answer. We still have homework to do in that regard. But this is the structure that we proceed to secure our future.

So with that, I'll come to part where it's time to hand over to my CFO, Torbjorn Wist who will then provide you with some more financial details. So please Torbjorn, over to you.

Torbjorn Wist

Thank you, Rickard. And let me start by giving a high level summary of the quarter, as well as the full year on Page 12. If we start on the left side of the page capacity, the scheduled capacity was up a 1.9%, primarily driven by increases on domestic Scandinavian routes. Over the full year, capacity was reduced with 1.1%, mainly due to the strike in April and May. The scheduled traffic increased by 1.4% during the quarter, predominantly driven by a 4% increase in European traffic. And during the year, the traffic declined again due to the strike.

As already mentioned, we have seen a strong underlying PASK development. During the quarter, it grew by 2.7% of all the full year the increase was 2.5%. The currently adjusted CASK score unit cost excluding jet fuel, decreased with 3.1% during the quarter, mainly driven by the strong operational performance and the low cost for traffic disruptions. For the full year, the metric increased by 2.1%, mainly due to underlying cost inflation as well as an increase in the number of FTEs.

The revenues developed strongly in the quarter as you can see on the right side, increasing by SEK785 million driven by positive yield development, but also a weaker Swedish krona relative to in particular the Norwegian krone. For the full year, the revenue increased by some SEK2 billion. The strong revenue performance is also reflected in the results before tax and items affecting comparability, which improved by SEK404 million to reach SEK1.2 billion for the quarter.

The quarterly results means that we achieved a full year pretax profit of SEK786 million. The cash flow from operations increased by SEK354 million during the quarter compared to last year. And for the full year, the cash flow from operations decreased mainly due to the lower earnings before tax.

And with that, I like to turn to Page 13 to describe the quarter's revenue development in detail. If you look at the overall change, the total revenues increased with SEK785 million compared to last year. And as you can see roughly one third or SEK270 million is attributable to positive currency effect.

Turning to passenger related revenues, they increased with SEK452 million year-over-year. SEK186 million this stems from the increasing capacity and SEK313 million from improved yields, whereas a slightly lower cabin factor called the other way with SEK46 million. Cargo demand continues to be lower also in the fourth quarter and revenues show a decline of SEK75 million compared to the same quarter last year due to lower demand and volumes flown.

And looking at all the traffic revenues, a strong demand for charter was behind the increase of SEK57 million year-over-year. In other operating revenue, the increase in sale of Euro bonus points and improved credit card fees led to a revenue increase of SEK80 million.

If we turn to the OpEx development on Page 14. As you can see there the OpEx increased with nearly SEK200 million compared to last year. But adjusting for the currency effects OpEx show slight decrease compared to last year. If we look at the currency adjusted OpEx, the personnel cost increased with SEK146 million and mainly driven by standard salary increases, as well as a higher number of employees.

The jet fuel costs increased with a SEK122 million as the decrease in the market price was offset by the hedges. The increasing costs wet-lease was mainly affected both higher volumes as well as prices.

To the point where we have mitigated the increase in OpEx, we note that lower technical maintenance costs, the main driver behind this is the fact that last year we made engine provisions amounting to SEK94 million as well as provisions regarding narrow body maintenance of SEK36 million.

We also noticed a significant decrease in other expenses. And this I'm pleased to say is mainly an effect of stable and efficient operations during the quarter. Our strong operational robustness reduced the cost for traffic disturbances with over SEK200 million year-over-year. And that is obviously a real benefit when we deliver an excellent service level.

Turning to Page 15, we described the revenue development for the full year. Our total operating revenues increased with over SEK2 billion compared to last year. And nearly 60% of this increase is attributable to positive currency effects, again mainly from the Norwegian krone. Looking at passenger revenues, they increased with SEK468 million compared to the last year. Passenger yields increased by SEK1.1 billion, but this was offset by a lower cabin factor and the reduced capacity in mainly as a result of the strike.

Cargo demand has been lower this year and cargo revenues ended down just over SEK200 million. And roughly 20% of this decline is in relation to the strike.

Looking at other traffic revenues, a stronger demand for charter was the main driver of that full year increase. And again like in the quarter and the strong sales of Euro bonus points and the increase in credit card revenues led to an improvement of SEK248 million.

If we turn to the OpEx development on Page 16, our total operating expenses increased with SEK2.75 billion compared to the previous year. The negative currency effects of some 1.5 billion explained over half of the increase in OpEx. And if we look at the currency adjusted items, the jet fuel costs increased with SEK1 billion, where negative hedge effects amounted to SEK1.6 billion which was offset again by positive volume and price effects. And here I draw you noticed that to the fact that we had significant hedge gains last year which obviously amplifies the negative hedge effects in this year.

The personnel costs ended with SEK362 million above last year mainly driven by an increase in the number of employees, as well as standard salary increases. And for the wet-lease cost again it's due to higher volumes and prices. And we have already talked about the positive maintenance costs which were due to provisions made last year.

If we turn to Page 17, we looked at the jet fuel and currency hedges. And as we have said before, we aim to have a hedging strategy that allows us to share some of the upside when fuel prices decrease in the market, while protecting against the downside would upward movements. And this is obviously important given the volatility we have seen a little bit off the 12 to 18 months in the fuel price.

For the full year 2020 or let's say the coming 12 months, we currently have 62% of our expected consumption hedged at an average maximum price of 645. And if the fuel price goes below 571 per ton, 60% of our consumption would be hedged at an average price of 605. And any price is below 571 will then of course shares some of that upside.

For FX, our policy is to hedge 40% to 80% of the expected deficit and surplus for the coming 12-months. In terms of NOK which is our largest surplus currency, 65% was hedged for the coming year and in terms of dollars, we have hedged some 44% of our expected deficit. Based on the currency exposure on a weakening of the NOK against the SEK of 1%, this will generate a negative earnings effect of SEK53 million excluding any hedge effect.

A weakening of the dollar against the SEK would generate positive earnings impact of a SEK137 million excluding hedge effects. And again note here before any effects from IFRS 16. As you can see in the table an appreciation of SEK 0.5 from the current levels of around $9.5 per SEK, and decrease of a $100 per metric ton in the jet-fuel. It would equal a decrease in cost of nearly SEK1 billion. If the market to develop in the opposite direction costs would then increase with SEK1.3 billion.

If we move to Page 18, we have our debt maturity profile and aircraft orders. And our debt maturity profile is largely unchanged from the previous quarter. And our current maturity profile provides robustness, as well as minimizes long-term funding risks. The hybrid bond issued during the quarter is not reflected in the maturity profile as it is classified as a perpetual equity instruments.

Our aircraft orders also remain firm. And this is obviously a pivotal year for us as we expect 20 aircraft deliveries of which one Airbus A321 long range, 15 A320neos and 4, A350s. We have financing in place for the vast majority of deliveries for the forthcoming year. And in the year, we expect net CapEx for the fiscal year to be around SEK6 billion.

If we move to Page 19, we have our development and our cash position. And if we look at the changes over the past 12 months, cash flows from operations have contributed positively with SEK3.3 billion of which nearly SEK1 billion stems from changes in working capital. We have made and continue to make significant investments in new aircraft which in turn decreased cash with over SEK6 billion. And this includes some SEK290 million in pre-delivery payments to aircraft manufacturers. At the same time, we have also sold aircraft and other fixed assets for SEK1.6 billion. And this includes the divestment of our shareholding in Air Greenland for nearly SEK0.4 billion. And during the quarter, we issued a new hybrid bond which strengthened the cash as well as the equity with some SEK1.5 billion.

At the beginning of the fiscal year, we redeemed the remaining SEK1.1 billion of our preference shares which in turn had a negative impact on the cash. And external financing decreased with SEK0.1. Altogether, this leaves us with a strong cash position of SEK8.8 billion as we enter the new fiscal year.

If we look at our financial targets on Page 20, it is worth reiterating that all metrics on this page are rolling 12- months as such they are not only impacted by the financial development during the quarter but the three preceding quarters as well. If we start with ROIC, this ended at 8% and we've seen a decrease during the year driven by a lower EBIT affected by higher fuel costs, a weak Swedish krona and the pilot union strikes. Invested capital founded in the denominator has at the same time increased driven by the renewal of the freight which increases capitalized leasing costs. The adjusted net debt to EBITDAR showed a slight decrease to 3.7 compared to 3.8 last quarters. The decrease is mainly driven by the improved EBITDAR development in the quarter.

Financial preparedness increased to 38% mainly driven by the hybrid bond which was issued during the quarter as strengthening cash and cash equivalents with SEK1.5 billion. And as of the 1st of November, we moved into the IFRS accounting standard. And I think it's worthwhile taking some time to describe how this will impact SAS and this we do on Page 21.

Given that SAS has a fiscal year starting on the 1st of November. This has been implemented from fiscal year 2020 in our regard but 1st of January for anyone else. And as a consequence of the implementation of IFRS 16, off balance sheet operating leases are now brought on to the balance sheet. SAS applies a modified retrospective approach which means that the comparable figures will not be adjusted. So basically all leases will be discounted back to the 1st of November 2019. The present value of the future operating lease payments for aircraft and other lease agreements such as property will be recognized as right of use assets and interest-bearing liability.

Lease cost for aircraft will disappear as a line item in the P&L. And other non-aircraft related lease costs will be removed from other OpEx. These lease costs will be divided into depreciation of right of use assets as well as interest costs.

The depreciation and financial expenses will be higher in the beginning and subsequently decline as compared to the previous regime IAS 17 where you had a linear leasing costs. The implications of this for the P&L which you can see on the right side of the page is at the split of the leasing costs will positively affect EBITDA and EBIT but will cost the pretax results to decline. As a majority of the lease liabilities are derived from aircraft leases denominated in dollars. Any currency fluctuations may also impact the statement either positively or negatively.

As key ratios are calculated on a rolling 12-month basis, the return on invested capital, the adjusted net debt to EBITDAR and financial preparedness will have a delayed effect and will be reported under the current or the old IAS 17 accounting standards for the next three quarters and will in Q4 2020 be changed to the new accounting standard of IFRS 16.

If we turn to Page 22, we have our outlook for the year. And looking at our full year outlook, we expect to report an EBIT margin of 3% to 5% under the IFRS 16 accounting standard. There are several considerations behind the outlook. First of all, the new fleet will add capacity as our new aircrafts will come with additional seats and that this will increase our capacity with some 5% in the year.

If we look at the macro picture, we have assumed that the Swedish and Norwegian Krone will continue-- that they will not, I'm sorry, appreciate from their current levels. Furthermore, we assumed that jet fuel price will remain at current levels just below $600 per ton. And looking at the market itself, we see that there is stagnant or reduced amount in the market. But this of course is mitigated and particularly in the short-term by the reduced market capacity that we have seen.

Looking at the expectations on ourselves, we will as Rickard already mentioned deliver SEK600 million in additional efficiency improvements. But it is worth noting that we are given; call it the large increase in number of aircrafts coming onto our fleet in a transitionary year, our fleet, the cost of our fleet will increase significantly in FY2020. Further, the training of our crew also comes with a cost as people are being retrained from Boeing aircraft to Airbus aircraft. This increases both training costs, as well as personnel costs as we need to have pilots to fly our aircraft.

And this, of course, is an investment in the future where we can harvest the benefit all single type fleets that base in Copenhagen, Stockholm as well as Oslo. The IFRS 16 will have as you saw on the previous page have an effect of some SEK400 million to SEK500 on our bottom line for the full year. So altogether, these assumptions leaves us with an outlook of an expected margin between 3% to 5% for the full-year.

And also due to the increase in costs, we expect an increased loss for the first quarter of our first --of our fiscal year.

And with that I'd like to conclude my section and hand back to the Rickard who will summarize this morning's presentation before opening up for Q&A.

Rickard Gustafson

Thank you, Torbjorn. And final update is on Page 23 where we can conclude that in summary that the fourth quarter in isolation has been a strong quarter driven by improved revenue and strong operational efficiency. We are though; however, I am satisfied with the full-year results as we explained during this presentation. We foresee that we need to take further efficiency measures going forward and those four key areas that we have highlighted both in the third quarter and this quarter will yield benefits in a range of SEK1.5 billion to SEK2 billion in 2023 and beyond.

We are actively pursuing options for the midsize operation that will be an important addition. And part of the jigsaw as we move forward. And as you heard, Torbjorn and also for the full year forecast, we forecasted EBIT margin of 3% to 5%. And unfortunately, we believe that the first quarter in 2020 will compared negatively versus the first quarter in 2019.

So with that I'll hand back to the operator for help to facilitate the Q&A session. So thank you and operator, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

And our first question is from Achal Kumar from HSBC. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

AchalKumar

Yes, hi. Just want to understand couple of things. One on the recent announcements by the Norwegian air shuttle about withdrawing the flights from Copenhagen and Stockholm to the U.S. How do you see that in the overall context and how do you think will benefit you? So that is my question to you.

RickardGustafson

Okay. I'll take that. Well, I think, firstly, I would like to stress that I think that is recognition of how difficult it is to generate a decent return in the market conditions as of today. And I think that sets SAS performance in maybe in a different context, where we operate obviously for the full year with a small profit. And our long haul operation is performing well for us. But to answer your question, I think it's in the short term of course a positive. If we have a better balance between demand and supply in the market and the market has been characterized by a significant oversupply in the recent years.

So I think short-term that is good. That is good for the market in general and it's good for, therefore it's good for SAS. But I have to draw your attention to the fact that we also see a decline in demand and how severe that will be and so forth time will tell. So how well the decline in capacity will meet the demand development. It's a bit too early to tell. But in general terms, of course, short term a better supply balance will help the industry in general for sure.

AchalKumar

Right. So that was in the context of the Norwegian and overall environment on the long haul. But how do you see the revenue environment in the short haul especially as you rightly pointed out that you will see a pressure on the demand in Swedish market? And you're facing flying shame. So how do you see the overall picture in the domestic market and in Europe?

RickardGustafson

That's true. We do as we tried to outline here also in this presentation which is also part of the outlook. We foresee --we're concerned about the GDP development in our home markets. We know that it's a very clear correlation between GDP development and demand for aviation services. On top of that, we have experienced a negative development of the Swedish krona nowadays also Norwegian krone versus the US dollar, but also versus the EURO which will mean that we'll be more expensive for Norwegian and Swedish consumers to travel abroad, which will have an impact on demand.

And then to your point, we also faced a situation where the sustainability debate is very, very active in our markets. And which will also in some respect, have an implication here. I think what we do and I think it's very clear that we need to further drive our efficiencies as we described. But I also like to stress the importance of the sustainability equation of our strategy going forward.

We are determined to rapidly move our company and hopefully drag our whole industry with us towards a more sustainable future. It is required, if we should be able to continue to develop our industry in direction that we would like. And that we also can maintain the strong value that aviation brings to the overall society. So I think the sustainability dimension of this for us in the markets where we operate is not just lip services, it's absolutely an integrated part of our operation and our strategies going forward.

AchalKumar

Right. I mean so if I read it this way that of course there is a pressure on the demand in the short haul. Similarly in the long haul, if I read that I mean looks to me that you are guiding capacity growth of 5%. That looks quite high. I mean so do you think there will be a continuous pressure on the yield going in FY2020 and the load factor?

RickardGustafson

No. You are right. And I'd like to make sure, clarify that the capacity growth that is anticipated is driven by the fact that we are getting more Airbus 320neo that are replacing smaller aircraft, our 737 600 and 737 700. So therefore there will be more seats and not more legs, not more aircraft, same thing on long haul where we now take delivery of our 350s that will replace the 340s, but the 350s contained more seats then the aircraft that we replace. So again, we don't anticipate any growth in terms of legs or in terms of aircraft. In some markets, we have also reduced the capacity. But in terms of ASKs, it's true that we will grow due to the fact that we take delivery of larger aircraft.

AchalKumar

Right, perfect. Second thing I wanted to understand about the unions. I mean is that all done and dusted or do you see some bit of risk going forward?

RickardGustafson

Sorry. I couldn't hear you, clear. Can you please repeat your question?

AchalKumar

So I'm saying I mean I just want to understand the risk of other strikes or other unions and is everything being done and dusted agreed or do you see further risk of the strikes or how do we expect in that context? How do you expect going in FY2020 - FY2021?

RickardGustafson

Right. In terms of, if I start with the pilot though, there we signed a three-year agreement. But every year in SAS, we have collective bargain negotiations with a number of different unions. That's the norm. And we have been through a significant transformational journey in the last few years and unfortunately we have had a few conflicts. But the absolute vast majority of all the negotiations we have end up without conflicts and with a joint and collective agreement going forward.

And I foresee that that's the spirit that we are going to take on also in 2020. And that we will be able to manage through those agreements that are due to renegotiation also in 2020.

Our next question is from Andrew Lobbenberg from HSBC. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

AndrewLobbenberg

Hi. Can I just follow up where Achal was --where my colleague Achal was going on the labor side? Because I mean if we look back at the pilot strike that we had this year. I mean it seems that somehow that gets linked back to the introduction of SAS Ireland which fed, I think or is it looks from here fed tension into the relationship. Even if it wasn't explicitly about that I think that fed the tension. In that context, how do we look at your thinking about the new mid-sized narrow-body aircraft because that looks like it kind of reopens that whole debate? I appreciate you need to go there. But isn't there another risk that that adds to tension?

And then my second question would be just to look for a little bit more explanation as to why the quarter that we're in at the moment, why specifically we get softer trading year-on-year in this quarter, please.

RickardGustafson

Okay. Thank you, Andrew. I'll try to answer both of them and then maybe it's over to you supplement on the second one. But when it comes to the operating model and the tension with the unions as you as you kind of described, I'd like to draw your attention a couple of things. First and foremost that potential future mid-sized platform will have to be based in Scandinavia. Otherwise, we will not get the productivity out of those aircraft operating the network we wanted to produce. So we're talking about future Scandinavian employees and Scandinavia agreements.

So I think that's an important clarification. Secondly as clear that the alternative, if we cannot fulfill those prerequisites that I described that we can secure the significant investment in 1 - type fleet for SAS Scandinavia, we can't capitalize on that. And if you can't get an agreement that is fit-for-purpose for mid-size we even not place an order. And in that case, we are going to shrink. So there is on those are the alternatives. So even if we find a solution or we're going to shrink. It's as simple as that in that regard actually.

So we understand that will be, it will take some efforts to define how this will work and all of that. But I want to make sure that we cannot walk away from those prerequisite that are described and alternative is then not to place an order and actually shrink the business. So that's answer to your question number one I think. And number two try to give us some flavor on the weak trading on the first-quarter this --in 2020 versus first quarter in 2018-2019.

Well, a number of things. Firstly, it's concerns that we have regarding the development in demand. Secondly, it's the fact that the Swedish and Norwegian krone remains at on favorable levels versus the U.S. dollar in the eyes of SAS. For us that would have a negative, further negative implication. Thirdly, I need to also, we need to understand, acknowledge that in this quarter 2020 we have, we will have more brand new aircraft serving our customers than we had in the first quarter a year ago. That's the positive to some extent but those aircraft are significantly more expensive than those aircrafts that they have replaced.

So the cost for aircraft will increase in the first quarter comparable, on a comparable level. And finally, I would like draw attention to what Torbjorn went through and then the implications of the new accounting standards of IFRS 16 that will also add negative component to the EBT line for the first quarter that was not there at the first quarter a year ago. Torbjorn, did I miss anything that you would like to add?

TorbjornWist

Well, I think you summed it up well.

AndrewLobbenberg

Thanks for that. I'm being stupid. Won't be the first time. I get all of those points that they make perfect sense. But I don't see why any of those are more acute issues for Q1 rather than for the complete full year?

RickardGustafson

Well, Torbjorn maybe.

TorbjornWist

No. I mean both of them are -- they are reflected in both the full year. I mean what we're giving on the bottom page on the outlook is the guidance for the first quarter specifically as we did last year. And the components, the factors that Rickard walk through are things that will affect the first quarter results in particular. As you know, this is the first time we introduced it. But, of course, they are also reflected in the guidance for the full year. So it is the addition of the new aircraft. It is the implementation of the IFRS 16. It is the continuation of the weak currency aspect. So those things given the transitionary face we're in, we're just explaining in our outlook for the year that this will have a negative effect on the first quarter, which will make it worse than last year.

AndrewLobbenberg

But then if I put it the other way around, the outlook for the full year is small profits than last year and obviously is that just not having a strike effect than having cheaper fuel? Is that what I think? I mean I think which is wide range too of course but --

TorbjornWist

I think you need to separate between the two. The outlook we gave for the full year is at the EBIT level. But in terms of the guidance for the first quarter, we have said that we expect an increase loss at the result level compared to last year. And that is because you get all the effects that we've been through on everything from the training of pilots, the new aircraft, the IFRS 16.

AndrewLobbenberg

Yes, okay. I guess what Achal didn't ask on this long-haul trading to Asia. How does that go? I mean I can't imagine Hong Kong is nice, but more broadly we are hearing out the carriers talk with some caution about China for trade issues and competitive issues from the Chinese carriers, Hong Kong, weak. How does that blend out?

RickardGustafson

That is correct. It is more challenging in long haul towards Asia compared to long haul towards North America. Of course, as you mentioned Hong Kong is not developing favorably and given the situation there and we have taken some caution. And we have actually, we will -- during the low season in January and February, we are going to reduce some frequencies in order to trying to meet some of the negative development in demand there.

In terms of our operations to China, it's still something that we're not very happy with it. But we do see in this year a further pressure in that market and our earnings there as well. And I think that's also an equation of June last we received a lot of additional direct competition where at China start to operate a direct link from, to Copenhagen which it didn't do before in direct competition with our operation. We have seen other Chinese carriers coming in. So we now have direct Chinese competition on all destinations in China. While on the other hand, have seen a maintained strong and good development in our operation towards Tokyo.

And our next question is from Jacob Peterson from Sydbank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

JacobPedersen

Hi, guys. I have a couple of questions. First of all, you talked about CapEx of around SEK6 billion in 2020. Can you give us a split on the purchase of aircraft and leasing?

RickardGustafson

Sorry. We will do follow up directly with you on that. We don't specifically break that out, but we can do that now. Long term, I mean long-term we tried to do 50-50 but we can help you put some frames around it.

JacobPedersen

Thanks. You also say that have this ambition of SEK1.5 to SEK2 billion in efficiency measures towards 2023. And does that include the 600 in 2020?

RickardGustafson

No. No that's actually on top of the 2020, 600 numbers.

JacobPedersen

Okay. Good to get it clarified. And also you now guide on EBIT and can you shed any more light on the positive effect on EBIT from you stepping into the IFRS 16 regime.

RickardGustafson

Yes. And that is we're not going to sort of go into the specific breakdown for that, but I think we can walk you through some conceptual thing. But I'd suggest you do that directly with Investor Relations.

JacobPedersen

Okay. And then for the Q1, Q1 you say lower earnings than Q1 last year. And we've heard a lot about demand development and also the cost side of things. What is your yield expectation for the Q1 that we're in now? Should we expect an increase in yield and still lower results or how do you see things the very short term?

TorbjornWist

Well, Jacob, I think is going to disappoint you. We are not guiding on the -- I'm not going to start that journey today. We, as I said through the previous question, yes, I think it's a positive that we'll see some reduction in capacity in our core markets, but I still need to understand the development in demand before we can really dictate what the implications will be from that.

End of Q&A

And it looks like we have no further questions. So I will hand it back to the speakers for any final comments.

Rickard Gustafson

Well, again then I thank you so much for your interest in our company today. And for joining us for this conference call. And I wish you a very good day. And when that time comes also a great holiday break. So with no further ado, I think we say thank you and goodbye.