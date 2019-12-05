Finding Yield In Wonderland

The flip side of Wonderland is that it is becoming increasingly difficult to find yield for investors. One of the last segments in the markets that still offer some double-digit yields are closed-end funds.

We continue to live in "Wonderland" I tell you. Alice is pratting about and the Mad Hatter is hosting the tea party.

For American borrowers, I say, take what advantage that you can, because lower rates will mean more stock buy-backs, more refinancing of both Investment Grade and High Yield debt, lower mortgage rates, lower rates on student loans, and it will be a boon for the REITs, and other holders of commercial property, as you will be able to borrow for less and less and less.

This is step-one of a protracted process, in my view. We will eventually get to the point where lower yields will "no longer move the needle" and then, "Watch Out." However, we are not there yet. We are still in a "Borrower's Paradise" where those needing money, for any purpose, are standing inside "Heaven's Gates."

Hallelujah.

"I suppose I ought to eat or drink something or other; but the great question is what?"

- Alice

The flip side of Wonderland is that it is becoming increasingly difficult to find yield, anywhere, for investors. This is a decided negative for insurance companies, banks, pension funds, savers and retirees, who depend upon yield, and cash flow payments, for their profits and lifestyles and even their existence. It will be equities "up," Real Estate prices "up," other hard assets "up," initially, as both people and institutions alike are forced into riskier assets, in an attempt to cover their expenses and support their lifestyles. The problem here is that many mistakes will be made and my forty-five years on Wall Street tells me that many people, and institutions, will get burned in the process.

I do point to one of the last segments, in the markets, that still offers some double-digit yields and that is Closed-End Funds. These securities are complicated and a lot of homework has to be done, to separate the wheat from the chaff, but, in opinion, it is well worth the time, or, perhaps more realistically, I suggest that you find someone that is experienced, in this segment of the markets, and knows what they are doing.

Double digit yields can be found in closed-end funds, even now, in the MLP space, in the energy and pipeline space, in some High Yield bond portfolios, in some mostly Investment Grade bond portfolios, in some REIT and Real Estate funds, and in some hedged dividend plays. Yes, many Closed-End Funds have leverage but I also point out that the leverage is theirs, and not yours.

I also point out another huge advantage, in this sector, and that is that some of the closed-end funds pay monthly dividends. Here you get compounding of interest, the opportunity to have money for your monthly expenses or to re-invest some of it, and grow your principal value, upon which the dividends are based. While it is certainly true that some dividends can be cut, they can also be increased, and some funds have paid out special year-end dividends. The monthly payments also let you assess your portfolios, and what looks attractive, each month, so that decisions can be made every 30 days, or so, on what will benefit your portfolios the most.

"When I used to read fairy tales, I fancied that kind of thing never happened, and now here I am in the middle of one!"

- Wonderland

Let's compare notes, utilizing the Bloomberg Indexes:

SECURITY YIELD

Treasuries 1.754%

Corporates 2.870%

MBS 2.529%

High Yield 5.634%

Munis 1.811%

Think about it, carefully chosen closed-end funds, that pay monthly, and it is possible to find double digit yields. This sector of the markets, in my opinion, is the "last man standing" to achieve any meaningful yield. I point out that if you need yields, and cash flows, that this is the sector to find it and that would be about period, and end of story, and you also get diversified portfolios in the funds which help to minimize any credit risk.

Closed-end funds, in my estimation, are the most overlooked, and least appreciated, sector of the markets presently and another man's ignorance can be your profit. Money managers continually tout Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) because the more money that come in, the more money the manager makes. This is not the case in closed-end funds.

For those of you needing yield I suggest a careful look at this market sector and then you can enjoy the crumpets, at your own tea party, as the money rolls in each month. You see, I have found an exit out of our "Fixed-Income Hell" but whether you wish to open the door, is certainly up to you.

