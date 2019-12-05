SPX FLOW: A Look Following The Power & Energy Sale

Given the modest sales price, run-up seen in the share price already and the margin expansion required going forward, I am having a neutral stance here.

I like the potential of the business, yet real margin work needs to be done to create further upside.

SPX FLOW (FLOW) announced a noteworthy deal as of recent as it has reached a deal to sell its Power & Energy business to Apollo Global Management in a deal worth nearly half a billion. While this looks reasonable, the price tag falls a bit short to whisper numbers as SPX needs real margin gains to provide further upside from here.

The Deal

SPX FLOW has sold its Power & Energy unit to Apollo Global Management in a cash deal worth $475 million. The deal is set to close in the first half of 2020, allowing the company to reduce debt and return proceeds to investors.

CEO Marc Michael notes that the deal marks a milestone in the transformation of SPX FLOW, as it tries to focus on regulated sanitary and specialty industrial markets, thereby unlocking value of the overall business and creating value for shareholders.

With the sale the company aims to focus on engineering expertise, recognised product brands as well as customer intimacy, velocity and vitality. The sale of these lower-margin activities should allow SPX to report EBITDA margins in their mid-teens by 2021.

The Impact

SPX FLOW generated $2.08 billion in sales last year on which it reported GAAP operating earnings of $168 million, although operating earnings come in around $200 million if we exclude amortisation charges.

The 42 million shares outstanding were trading around $30 at the time, that is early 2019. This valued equity of SPX FLOW at $1.26 billion, or close to $1.8 billion if net debt of $556 million was included. That valued the entire business at around 0.9 times sales and around 9 times adjusted operating earnings, modest multiples by all means.

Power & Energy generated sales of $590 million last year and reported operating income of $52 million. This means that a 0.8 times sales multiple does not look that great, yet margins of the division are somewhat lacklustre. While the near 9% margins look in line with the rest of the firm, note that these are segment margins and are pre-corporate cost allocation margins. With corporate costs running at $50-$60 million a year, those costs are significant.

The Power & Energy business is responsible for nearly 30% of total sales, which means that corporate cost allocation of the segment should realistically be around $15-$18 million. This suggests that the operating earnings of the unit realistically come in at $34-$37 million. In that light, the multiples look a lot more fair, certainly given the uneven outlook of this segment.

On the other hand, Seeking Alpha reported that the deal tag could come in at $700 million in recent weeks. The price of $475 million represents a $225 million shortfall, equivalent to about $5 per share. Despite this softer than expected deal tag, shares hardly reacted to the deal announcement.

What Happened?

Since the company reported its 2018 results earlier this year, the company outlined an initial guidance calling for 2019 EBITDA of $255 million, plus or minus ten million, and adjusted earnings between $2.40 and $2.75 per share. Note that this compares to EBITDA of $239 million and earnings of $2.32 per share as reported in 2018.

When the company reported second quarter results and the Power & Energy business was identified as a discontinued operation, the company reiterated the guidance for the remaining activities with sales seen at $1.50 billion, EBITDA of $180 million and earnings of $1.85 per share (all at the midpoint of their respective guidance). Alongside the third quarter results being released, the company hiked the midpoint of the EBITDA guidance to $183 million, with earnings seen at $1.90 per share. A net debt load of $500 million will almost be eliminated overnight in its entirety following the sale of the Power & Energy unit of course.

With the company targeting mid-teens EBITDA on $1.5 billion in sales, the company more or less suggests that EBITDA should improve from $183 million currently to about $225 million in a year or two. The D&A component runs at around $40 million, and stock-based compensation at around $15 million. With net debt eliminated nearly in its entirety, I see pre-tax earnings potential at around $170 million if the company delivers, for net earnings close to $140 million if I assume a 20% tax rate. That works down to $3.30 per share in earnings power for an unleveraged and better-positioned business, the reason why shares have risen from $30 at the start of the year to $47 currently. After all, a better-positioned industrial name trades at 14 times potential earnings with an unleveraged balance sheet.

That does however require about $40 million in EBITDA improvements, still to be delivered upon. That suggests a $32 million after-tax boost to the bottom line, equal to about $0.75 per share. That means that at the current moment, earnings power comes in around $2.50 per share, for a 19 times earnings multiple at a current price of $47 per share.

With the deal tag coming in a touch lighter than perhaps hoped and the business relying on significant margin gains (about 2-3 points) to create real appeal, I am a bit cautious given the run seen in the shares so far this year. Nonetheless, this is an interesting story to follow, although the company has some to prove with a modest track record created in recent years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.