Apache: 'Smooth Talking' The Maka-1 Central Results In Block-58, Offshore, Suriname

Apache (APA) has made news in recent times largely for the potential of their Alpine High field in West Texas. The crash in everything shale currently has moved this potential to the back burner, and the company's stock has declined commensurately over the course of the year.

In our last article on APA from early 2018 that dealt mostly with Alpine High, we highlighted something that might be of interest in the future. The future is closer now. Here's a quote from that article and a link back to it, should you wish to read the full analysis on this company.

Suriname Apache has a couple of blocks that potentially could contain a reservoir similar to Exxon Mobil's (XOM) now ongoing Liza development offshore Guyana. After a couple of dry holes in 2017, Apache isn't saying much about this acreage. I imagine that they are reviewing their seismic and other data to look for new drill sites for the future. I wouldn't expect much in the way of capex as the decision has been made to curtail virtually everything that is not Alpine High. Still, down the road this could be interesting.

Apache released results on the recently drilled Maka-1 well that on the face of things seemed to suggest disappointment with the well testing that was done. The stock tanked upon this release, as not much has been going right for Apache, and there were high hopes in the market for better news on this prospect. Our job here at the Daily Drilling Report is too look at little more closely at the information and if we can provide readers with some additional perspective based on a 40-year career in upstream oil and gas well development.

In this article we will parse some of the language used in the release for deeper analysis of the information released. We think there's a possibility that Apache could have been "smooth talking," the market. Additionally, we have an idea or two of our own that will float out.

Note: I'm going to use a lot terms here that may be unfamiliar to you. I encourage you to follow the links I've provided for educational information regarding the topics I touch on in this article.

Suriname- Maka-1, "tite-hole?"

Apache put out what's been described as a very thin news release the other day. Most analysts took this as a negative, and they may very well be right. But there are several tantalizing comments in the quote below.

Upon reaching a depth of 6,200 meters, APA says it decided to conduct various testing activities in two distinct Upper Cretaceous play types; following completion of these tests, the company will set casing, make equipment modifications to the rig, and resume drilling in mid-December to evaluate a third play type in the Cretaceous, with a new target depth of 6,900 meters.

Let's unpack what I've bolded in the quote above.

"Various testing activities"

This is intriguing. The main "testing" activity that occurs to me at this stage is a decision to move from a simple Drill Stem Test, DST, to perhaps running core barrel to take whole cores from the interval. A DST already was planned and doesn't require a lot of out of the ordinary rig up. Taking whole core is a different exercise that may involve specialized drilling fluids, new crew members with specialized training, and will take some rig time. If it's the case they are taking whole core, it's incredibly bullish for this well. Somebody might want to hang out on the freight dock at Core Labs (CLB) for a scoop!

"The company will set casing"

This is not a decision that is taken lightly. Running casing is not done for a P&A, I will guarantee you. It takes several days of rig time to rig up and run casing, and of course the casing is itself expensive. We are looking at a couple of million dollars of additional costs to set casing across this interval.

"Make equipment modifications to the rig"

Now, this is the comment that really got my imagination racing. About the last thing an oil company wants to do these days is spend a nickel more than necessary on a drilling rig. So in this context, what does the quote above mean?

The picture above shows an equipment rig up on a deepwater vessel for an extended flow test. This typically involves a demob of the rig to a shore base for piping fits and a SIT test (a pretest before the real thing to make sure it all works as designed).

There also will likely be a an exercise called a CWOP to work through procedures and get buy-in from the drill crews and service providers. This debugs the operations program and enhances safety and has become a standard practice in the industry before commencing an operation of this type. All of the above can take weeks to accomplish. I have been involved in a number of these over the years and they all followed the format I've outlined above.

My guess is they are going to load out some equipment for an extended well test once the deeper interval (6,900M) is obtained. The picture above shows how tight the "real estate" is on one of these vessels.

During this test they will have dozens of specialized crew members (they may even have to send some regular crew members off the boat to make room for them) working tours to carry out and evaluate this testing in real time.

This a big deal, and very bullish for the well.

What is the potential here?

You are all familiar with the crazy success Exxon Mobil has had in Guyana with their Stabroeck development. This is what APA is chasing in Suriname. With positive results to report APA could receive billions in a farm-in from one of the big guys. This would be a massive boost to the stock.

What do we have as a comparison?

If analysts thought the announcement on the Maka-1 well was thin, how about the release from a couple of years ago when they DH'd the Kolibrie well?

Apache Kolibrie wildcat, offshore Suriname, failed to hit commercial hydrocarbons. Kolibrie is in Block 53, about 80mi off Suriname. Block 53 covers an area of some 3509 square kilometers, and 500-1800 meters water depth. The Noble Bob Douglas drillship has been released from the location, according to Upstream.

It makes the announcement on Maka-1 look comparatively like War and Peace. It is the sort of announcement you make when you are walking away from a wet prospect.

The Noble Sam Croft

Apache has extended the contract for the Noble Sam Croft to March of 2020. As you can see in the screen capture below the Sam Croft remains in the area.

Taking a page out of Shell's book of "smooth talking"

Any one recall the timing of the announcement of the Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (RDS.B) Whale discovery a couple of years ago? Let's take a stroll down memory lane.

On Jan. 31, 2018, Shell announced a massive discovery in the GoM.

"Shell makes large deepwater Gulf of Mexico Discovery"

If you are a follower of this blog, or even better yet, a subscriber to The Daily Drilling Report, you know I'm a deepwater guy, and firmly believe that deepwater exploration and production will continue to be an important part of the energy mix. Given that, another announcement the very same day caught my attention.

"Shell wins nine of 19 blocks awarded in Mexico's Oil auction"

What do you think the chances are that Shell sat on the results of the well testing done on the Whale prospect until the announcement of these blocks were made in the Mexican auction? Yeah, right!

With masterful timing Shell got deepwater assets in the Mexican auction that what has come to be "advantaged," meaning that they are close enough to their substantial Perdido Hub and Great White hosts to be tied in, saving billions of dollars of infrastructure spending.

My friends, as a smooth talker myself, I can tell you that if you got out your Funk and Wagnall's, you would find this is the very definition of smooth talking!

The Apache comparison to Shell's information release mastery isn't perfect but if you parse the phrasing of a recent conference call you might pick up a thread of Shell's playbook.

Apache's lease commitments for block 58 contain phases, current Phase-1 will conclude in June of 2020. From comments Apache's CEO John Christman made in the Q-1 conference call, negotiations with the oil regulator in Suriname are still in process for the commencement and term of Phase 2.

Analyst question Hey, good morning. I had a question on Block 58 in Suriname. It looks like the lease expires the initial exploration term June 24 of next year. Can you talk about the renewal process or the extension process on that lease? John Christmann Bob at this point, we've worked with the government of Suriname. We've got a one rig or one well, commitment kicks us into the next phase. And obviously we will commence that well ahead of that time schedule, so it'll kick us into the next phase and that's all we've shared publicly at this time.

Tight lipped to be sure. But understandable given the magnitude of the potential impact on the company and the country of Suriname. Time will tell.

Your takeaway

Let's remember one thing. As a techie, I', sometimes guilty of over analysis, and that could be the case here. I have parsed these words very carefully and given my best judgment as to what they could entail. I have indulged in a good bit of speculation here. I could be wrong or misinterpreted something. So keep that in mind if you choose to take a stake in APA based on this outlier potential.

OK, so the disclaimer's out of the way. I really don't think I'm far off here - obviously or I wouldn't have written this article. As I've said a couple of times, there are no other rational explanations for the huge amount of money they are getting ready to spend.

I'm considering getting back into APA based on this conjecture. If this were to have anything approaching the XOM Stabroeck development, just a few miles away, there would be billions of dollars on the line for Apache. Either has a farm-in or an outright sale to an operator who could fund the development of a success case.

I'm going to monitor the price action of the stock to determine if I follow through. Please remember, any decision at this point is highly speculative!

