QIWI: Curb Your Enthusiasm

There is a lot of uncertainty around the sale of Rocketbank and what this means for the business as a whole.

This is not the best timing for the dividend, as M&A should take precedence.

About the Company

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) is a provider of payment services in Russia and former Soviet Republics, focusing on physical, online and mobile channels. The company deploys virtual wallets via kiosks and terminals, enabling merchants to accept electronic payments. QIWI offers a network of physical distribution points and virtual wallets, with the goal of facilitating payment infrastructure in Eastern Europe and eventually expanding into other geographies.

Valuation

Given the top-line slowdown we are seeing across QIWI's business segments, we believe that the 2020 PE multiple of 9x is appropriate and that not much premium should be given to potential geographic expansion, until we see solid results on the ground. When we apply this multiple to our EPS estimate of $1.84, we get the target price of $16, which is approximately a 20% downside from the current levels. We, therefore, reiterate our Sell rating.

Why We Are Cautious

Signs of saturation: As we analyze in-depth the revenue streams from Payment Services and Consumer Financial Services segments, we see early signs of saturation, which may likely lead to revenue growth deceleration in 2020-21 and may be driven not so much by tough comps but by client losses and lowered business scope.

Tochka platform is nothing new: The company actively advertises its Tochka payments platform, but, in our view, Tochka lacks a clear value proposition or a differentiating element from other firms in the industry. During the last earnings call, management failed to provide specific details about Tochka, except saying that the "Tochka project has booked some positive net profit this quarter." Overall, we were unsuccessful in getting more details about this project.

SOVEST project likely faces margin pressures: While we haven't completed our channel checks on SOVEST, it is our preliminary conclusion that this project is likely facing above-company-average margin pressures, which may create some bottom line problems for guidance in 2020.

Dividend misguided at this point: While we welcome capital return for any company, we believe that a dividend institutionalization at this point is not the best usage of QIWI's free cash flows, which should be channeled toward tuck-in deals instead and (if the deals are right) support geographic expansion.

Rocketbank uncertainty: Recall that in 2017-18, the company executed a series of transactions to acquire and transfer software and hardware of Tochka and Rocketbank from Otkritie Bank. However, merely a year later, the company found that Rocketbank's financials were not what they initially seemed and that there were "limited potential synergies with the core business of the Company." At present, QIWI is busy trying to sell Rocketbank and it is not clear if 1) there will be a right buyer at the right price and 2) if the company will be able to break-even on the transaction. As for Tochka - we have other reservations, as we outlined above. Overall, we expect the company to incur incremental costs around this transaction in 2020.

Risks To The Upside

Geographic expansion: The company may launch new markets sooner than anticipated, which would lead to a temporary stock rally.

Economy improvements: Russia's economy could benefit from sanctions relief and thus meaningfully expand in the coming 1-3 years, which could lead to higher revenue growth for QIWI.

Partnerships with large-cap companies: We believe that partnerships with companies, like Visa (NYSE:V) and MasterCard (NYSE:MA), would be of great benefit for QIWI, albeit we do not see them on horizon at present.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.