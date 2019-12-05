Dynatrace: The Emerging Leader In The APM Space

The article was also shared with PRO+ Tech subscribers - find out more about PRO+ here.

Evaluating another recent IPO

Dynatrace (DT) is a new IPO, but a company that has existed for quite some time. The company started out as a small Austrian venture in 2005. It then acquired another company in the monitoring space called Gomez in 2009. Subsequently, it was bought by Compuware in 2011 and was by that time, considered the jewel in the Compuware pantheon. Compuware was not a well-run business and the results of Dynatrace were certainly not exemplary. Eventually, Compuware was taken private by Thoma Brava in 2014, and this company emerged as an independent vendor as Brava reorganized the assets it acquired when it bought Compuware. The company formally separated from Compuware in 2019 and shortly thereafter the company went public raising $544 million.

I believe that high-growth investors will like what they read about this company. There is no doubt that the APM space is crowded, but it appears as though this company has product advantages and a very loyal customer base who are expanding its use of DT solutions at a substantial pace. Unlike many other IPOs, this company is quite profitable at the current scale and has a free cash flow margin of greater than 30%. Its latest quarterly report, showing a 44% growth in ARR has yet to be fully reflected in the company’s share price, I believe.

Thoma Brava did not sell any of its holdings at the time of the IPO and at the present time it holds 200 million out of 282 million shares outstanding, or about 71% of the shares. Brava is thus a control shareholder and there is an overhang of some considerable amount. There is a lock-up provision that lasts 180 days, or until February 2020 - less than 2 months away.

As opposed to other IPOs, of recent vintage, the Brava ownership is likely to be a bit less aggressive in selling its shares given how large its ownership is. I expect that the Brava overhang will be sold in an orderly fashion over several years, but it is a risk in terms of evaluating the shares.

During the process of writing this article, Brava has filed to sell 27.5 million shares, with an underwriter option to sell an additional 4.1 million shares. The announcement of the offering has driven the shares down about 8%. On completion of the offering, Brava will still hold about 60% of the outstanding shares. I think increasing the float and decreasing the overhang significantly is ultimately desirable in terms of maximizing valuation and opening the shares to a wider institutional ownership cohort. I think the share price pullback is providing readers/investors with a favorable entry point into the shares with the EV/S falling on the share price pullback to about 10.8X.

I presume the timing of the Brava filing is related to its bid to buy Instructure (INST) which is going to cost $2 billion. VC firms are in business to buy and sell, and need to sell positions even at what might seem a discounted price in order to make new transactions. I do not believe that the Brava sale should be looked upon as a sign of weakness in the operational outlook for DT.

There are a couple of significant metes and bounds to establish in evaluating this company. Like many other companies in the software space, this company essentially started over to develop a platform that includes APM, DevOps, AIOps and Digital Experience Management in a single full stack approach. This is a different pricing/packaging paradigm than used by the company's most direct competitors and it seems to have resonated with users.

The platform is available as a SaaS offering and also in customer-provisioned infrastructure which allows users to maintain control of the environment where their data resides, whether in the cloud or on-premise. When looking at the financials of this company, much of the historic data masks the performance the company has enjoyed since it has offered its platform, about 6 quarters ago. The results this past quarter are far more representative of the on-going state of the business as the transition from what the company calls its Classic offering to the new platform offering has essentially come to an end.

I have written much and positively about companies that offer functionality in this space. I recently suggested that the desire of users to monitor and optimize seems insatiable. The emergence of Kubernetes has upended the traditional DevOps paradigm. At the moment, the sample high-growth portfolio that I provide subscribers of my Ticker Target service includes Splunk (SPLK) and Elastic (ESTC), both leaders in what is called the SIEM (Security Information and event management) space. I have also strongly recommended Datadog (DDOG), another vendor in the observability space.

This company started its life as a provider of APM technology and it is still best to think of it in that context. It has been an article of faith by vendors in the APM space that just 5% of apps are currently monitored, and that percentage will rise to 20% or more in the coming years. Dynatrace customers apparently have a somewhat higher range of application monitoring - 20%-30% with plans to reach 50%.

I believe that it is self-evident that digital transformations will not work well if users do not monitor their applications and remediate any issues before end-users become unhappy with applications. There are dramatic statistics that show a 1-second delay in response time reduces the chance of a transaction by something like 40%. That simply can’t be done without advanced APM solutions that utilize AI to ensure that the performance of applications remains at planned levels.

What I think is important to realize is that there are going to be multiple winners in a space that has diverse requirements as is the case for observability. Overall, the space is said by Gartner to be running at a $29 billion annual revenue rate with a CAGR that will bring the market size to $37 billion by 2023. Dynatrace itself has calculated a TAM of about $18 billion for the products it offers. While I am not a big fan of these kinds of calculations, the one used by Dynatrace is no worse than most and better than some. Looked another way, the company has about 1800 customers currently, and its target market contains 15,000 enterprises. At the least, I would suggest that DT has a huge growth runway, and the space itself is enormous and will have multiple winners.

Reviewing the numbers

Last quarter, reported on Oct. 30, and the first quarter the company reported since its IPO, represented a substantial beat and a decent guidance raise for the company. Specific numbers included total revenues up by 27%, ARR up by 44%, Subscription and Service revenues, now 98% of the total up 37% and DBE at 123%. The company added 250 new users in the quarter, or a quarterly growth of 16%. I continue to suggest that readers should focus a bit on the RPO metric when evaluating the progress of subscription revenue companies. For this company, RPO is now $653 million, and that is up almost 90% in the past year. The RPO which will be recognized over the next 12 months rose to $380 million, a 70% year-to-year increase. The RPO metric suggests that the company is enjoying outsized success with its selling motion and perhaps belies the very conservative forward guidance the company provided.

The company achieved non-GAAP margins of 23%, up from 17% in the prior year. Free cash flow rose a bit; the free cash flow margin was 21% in the quarter. The company provided guidance that shows a 6.5% increase in revenues with operating margins of 22% for the next quarter, and for revenue growth of 24% for the full year with operating margins of 13%. Presumably those are minimum numbers designed to be beaten, although with only one quarter of results in hand, just how much guidance can be expected to be exceeded is not knowable.

The company is forecasting a further increase of $75 million, or 26% in ARR in the next two quarters. There does not appear to have been any anomalous conditions in Q2, so there is no reason to expect growth to contract materially. As is typical for IT companies, historically, this company has seen a bit stronger sequential growth in calendar Q4 and slower sequential growth in calendar Q1 compared to the average. Last year, sequential growth in calendar Q4 was 13%, so the current revenue and margin forecasts are almost certainly ones that can be expected to be exceeded.

The company is achieving 83% non-GAAP gross margins on subscriptions and is breaking even on services. Given that subscription revenues are rising far faster than services, it might be reasonably anticipated that overall gross margins will increase.

The GAAP expense numbers have to be discarded as they reflect very significant one-time reported stock base comp payments. Non-GAAP operating expense during the quarter was about 60% and that compares to 64% in the year earlier period. Overall, non-GAAP margins rose by 600 basis points year on year.

What makes Dynatrace different - what are reasonable growth assumptions for this company?

There is probably more activity within the observability space than any other segment in enterprise software. The management of DT says the space has always been competitive and the difference is one of perception - but regardless of how perceptions have changed, there are loads of competitors in the space and to make a case for DT, and particularly for DT vs. competitive vendors, one has to see how it is differentiated. I believe that the reason competition seems more heated now is because as the trend of digital transformation has escalated, the need for managing and optimizing the digital-based experience has become crucial for the success of such initiatives.

The definition of observability, and its 3 pillars means different things to different observers. This article is not intended to be a primer on whose on first in observability, but is focused on the merits of Dynatrace as an investment. Different users will develop different strategies that fit their unique use cases for observability. The reality is that Dynatrace simply doesn’t compete with vendors like Splunk (SPLK) very often and it will often coexist in an account with Datadog. The competition really is focused in the APM space.

What is interesting, and distinguishing about Dynatrace is that it essentially replaced in legacy solution - what it calls Classic - with a brand new platform about 18 months ago - it just rewrote its solution from scratch and while it provided a migration bridge for its installed base, what it sells now is essentially the newest (and DT will say) the most advanced and capable offering in the market. Usually, that is not a strategy followed by legacy vendors and that is why there has been room for new vendors to exploit the changes in technology (think Coupa (COUP) displacing Arriba/SAP (SAP)).

Based on what can be determined in looking at the Gartner report linked here and comparisons with Cisco’s (CSCO) AppDynamics and New Relic (NEWR) linked here, it would seem that Dynatrace has a solution that is best suited for the enterprise space - their target market. Indeed, I am inclined to believe that some of the success that DT has enjoyed has come at the expense of both New Relic and AppDynamics. As I have mentioned in reviewing other vendors within similar competitive environments, one thing that sets DT apart is that it can be used to support either a full SaaS, on-prem and hybrid installations in a seamless fashion.

Dynatrace is intended as the high-end tool to use in its space. It really does not yet overlap with many of the infrastructure vendors who approach the market differently. Perhaps there will be an eventual shoot-out as the products evolve - but that is not the case today and it is important to understand that in evaluating competition.

One of DT’s principal claims/competitive differentiators is the “wall” faced by other vendors. Its management talks quite a bit about what it describes as “the microservice wall.” Essentially, its strategy has been to differentiate its offering in terms of dynamic web-scale workloads. I obviously cannot validate the problems that this wall creates for users or the extent to which DT is differentiated. I do know that 3rd party observers consider this a significant differentiator.

Just recently, the company announced the ability to use one of its clusters with 50k hosts while maintaining system performance, and the company now supports the clustering of clusters. I am clearly not an expert on evaluating capacity and performance in this market segment - but those that are suggest this to be a big deal and I think it is obvious that digital transformation apps simply have to be performance-optimized.

In addition to this capacity capability, the company has recently launched Davis, its AI engine that can provide answers regarding dependencies and goes beyond metrics, logs and traces. Again, I am not purporting to be an expert at this level of granularity as to who offers a better monitoring/remediation/AI capability - but I believe this is why 3rd parties positively evaluate Dynatrace. Davis is an add-on service and I think it will significantly expand the TAM and the growth rate potential for DT.

So, what is a reasonable growth rate to assume for this company. First thing - there is absolutely no reason to believe that growth rates for DT ought to compress now, or in the next several years. The basic undergirding for that statement is that so few applications are currently monitored and how many applications - particularly cloud-based applications need to be monitored. The statistics are that 5% are monitored now, and users claim they will monitor 20% of applications in 2-3 years and some DT users have a goal of monitoring more than 50% of their applications. And the opportunity the company has in terms of AI and its other ancillary functionality has not been really factored into the growth rate forecasts currently in use.

The company is forecasting growth in the mid 20% range and that is the growth rate embodied in the First Call consensus for next year as well. The result of that kind of forecast is a mis-cast consensus price target which is currently $27.80. Not that I find price targets a particularly useful metric, but in the short term, anyway, that can impact share price performance.

Obviously, last quarter produced metrics far above consensus growth forecasts or company guidance. The growth in RPO alone was so high that it beggars the imagination. The 44% growth in ARR and the 37% growth in reported subscription and services revenue are metrics that cannot be readily ignored. I used a 3-year growth rate estimate of 28% in putting together my valuation metrics - and yet I feel that there is at least a 50% chance that this estimate can be exceeded. I do believe that the company has the right products and the right strategy to be one of the notable winners in its space.

Valuation and risk/rewards

Currently, DT has an EV/S based on a forward basis of about 10.8X. That is a premium valuation for a sub-30% growth rate. Part of the valuation premium is based on the company’s profitability and cash flow generation. It is a bit difficult to nail down free cash flow generation because of the tax consequences of the reorganization of DT as part of the IPO process. But just based on what has been presented, the free cash flow margin looks as though it is greater than 31% in the last 6 months and it likely can go higher. That is one of the higher free cash flow margins to be seen in the IT world and is comparable to that of names such as Veeva (VEEV) that enjoy premium valuations despite their somewhat modest mid-20% growth attainment.

Part of the valuation premium is the fact that the ARR growth most recently reported was 44%. Most investors are looking at the 44% ARR growth, the 37% growth in subscription and support and the expected growth of the APM space and come to a different conclusion on growth than that set forth by the company. The company is now forecasting ARR growth of 38% for the full year and as I have written many times, using ARR is a far more accurate portrayal of growth than any of the other metrics that have been presented. There has to be some value as well associated with the 83% growth in RPO which has reached $653 million.

I have used a compromise approach in guessing at a 3-year growth rate - which is to look at the latest quarterly results, and look at company guidance and come in the middle between the two. But I think looking at 44% ARR growth and normal seasonality suggests that the current consensus growth rate as carried by First Call - about 23% - is not really a credible number. Self evidently, the growth in ARR and the growth in revenues eventually have to converge. I think my 28% forecast for 3-year growth is quite conservative and I would be surprised if it were not exceeded.

Many readers will not be enthused about DT shares simply because the company plays in a very competitive space. Indeed, I would contend that the problems being faced by New Relic have to do with the aggressive competition from DT, more than the issues of sales execution. But overall, APM is a large market growing at double-digit rates - see the IDC study linked here and I imagine that the focus of DT is on the segment of the space that is seeing the most rapid growth. I would point out that the linked study did not include the dramatic growth acceleration that DT has enjoyed in 2019 which changes many of the parameters that IDC looked at.

Not that I purport to analyze the performance of competitive products as a primary skill, but I am willing to look at third party evaluations, and to the cadence of revenue growth and draw conclusions that this company is the fastest growing vendor in the space and has been able to become so because of its new platform product offering.

In a segment such as this, I would suggest that the most significant risks are sales execution and potential convergence. I think any rational investor has to be concerned about sales execution for a high growth vendor and typically that is why CFO’s try to manage expectations to ensure they, and analysts and investors are not blown up. While the convergence of multiple vendors on the observability space is almost a given, I doubt that it will really have much impact on the potential growth of this company over the coming years. There will probably be some segment consolidation and given the ownership of Brava, the consolidation of DT cannot be ruled out as a possibility.

The company has an experienced management team and its CTO, Bernd Greitfeneder is both a serial entrepreneur and a thought leader in the monitoring space. One risk to note is that Bernd is involved in alpine and oceanic adventures - I am always concerned about people with lean and hungry looks who choose adventurous venues for relaxation given that my adventures tend to center around the dinner table and a beautiful beach. The CEO, John Van Siclen, has been the CEO of Dynatrace since 2008 and has led it through several chapters. The CFO has been at DT for more than 3 years and has held a variety of management roles in the IT space.

I think the combination of accelerating growth, high profitability, and technology advantages makes these shares a candidate for anyone’s high growth portfolio. While I do not currently own the shares, I will acquire them on an opportunistic basis. I think DT will produce positive alpha for its owners over the coming years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.