Oil Update

The US continues to produce crude at record levels, but draws bring inventories to a net 4.8mil BBL below the 5yr mov avg for US Crude Inventories.

It appears we are exiting the fall shut-down period and refining inputs are rising which in turn cause a rise in gasoline inputs.

US Crude Production remains at record 12.9mil BBL/Day but US Crude Inv fall 4.9mil BBL (~6.4mil BBL below 5yr mov avg).

US Refinery Inputs rise to ~16.8 mil BBL/Day, but remain near lower-trend level.

US Gasoline Inv rise ~3.5mil BBL with higher refinery inputs.

WTI prices have fully recovered from Friday's 4% decline to $58.20/BBL.

This could be the start of a sustained decline in US Crude Inventories till the Spring shutdown period. Traders typically trade WTI higher with US Crude Inv levels below the 5yr mov avg. It will take several more reports before a clear trend is observed. If a WTI uptrend occurs with accompanying improved perception of the US and global economic activity (which appears to be developing), then a sizable rise in WTI is to be expected.

