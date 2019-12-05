Gazprom's Pipeline Projects Are Falling Into Place, Making Its Stock A Buying Opportunity

For a number of years now, we have been witnessing an interesting Western geo-strategic effort aimed at forcing Russia to continue to rely on Ukraine as a transit country for about half of its natural gas exports to Europe, even as Ukraine-Russian relations failed to improve. It affected Gazprom's (OTCPK:OGZPY) stock since the 2014 conflict between the two countries began. It is only now that we see Gazprom's stock return to price levels last seen in 2014. Looking at how its longer-term strategic investments are playing out, it certainly makes sense to see its stock recover, and most likely it will continue to gain in value throughout the next decade, even though more bumps along the way should be expected. One bump may occur within the next few weeks, and it should be seen as a buying opportunity.

From bleak picture in 2014, to the current one where everything may fall into place for Gazprom, with some more bumps along the way

In 2014 there was a great deal of rhetoric in the Western MSM, as well as among many prominent European politicians and other influential voices pledging to reduce Europe's reliance on Russian gas. When the South Stream project was obstructed by the EU, which leaned heavily on Bulgaria to pull out of the project, the prospect of the EU reducing its reliance on Russian gas looked increasingly credible. Since then, Gazprom sales to the EU increased by about 25%, making a mockery of the rhetoric that was being aggressively pushed just a few years ago.

Data source: Gazprom

As we can see, Europe's dependence on Gazprom natural gas has been increasing at a steady rate, despite expectations to the contrary. The demand weakness of the 2010-2014 period was mostly a consequence of EU economic troubles which caused industrial activities to suffer. As Europe's economy struggled, so did Gazprom's exports to the EU. But since the economic recovery finally took hold in the EU, natural gas demand increased even as domestic production continued to decrease. Gazprom is the most price-competitive supplier on the market among those who can provide Europe with growing gas supplies, therefore market forces did what they usually do, namely favor the most competitive entities.

Not only did Russia increase its exports to Europe, but it also managed to implement a policy of diversification away from its over-dependence on the EU as a customer as well as Ukraine as a transit country. The Power of Siberia pipeline, with a maximum capacity of 38 bcm/year was just inaugurated, which will take Russian gas to China. Initial supplies will be modest, but it will ramp up to maximum capacity within five years. The TurkStream pipeline will also become operational on January 8. More specifically one of the two lines, which is intended to take gas directly to Turkey will become operational, taking 15.75 bcm/year of Russian gas directly to Turkey, bypassing Ukraine. The second line which is set to take gas to Europe will become operational by 2021 at the earliest.

At some point the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will become operational as well. The earliest time when this will happen will be within about six months. A package of US sanctions against companies involved in building the pipeline may further delay it, but I doubt it will stop it, given that it is now more than 80% completed. Given that a number of powerful and influential EU countries, such as Germany, Netherlands, Austria and others are eager to see it build, as well as Russia's own desire to complete it, some solution will arise to facilitate its completion. When this will be achieved, Gazprom will be in a very comfortable strategic position.

There is an established consensus which assumes that Russia is looking to completely cut off Ukraine from the gas transit business. I am personally skeptical about that. If Ukraine will be completely cut off, Russia's maximum exports to Europe will never surpass 175 bcm. Perhaps a bit more will also arrive in the form of LNG. That is significantly lower than the recent records in exports to Europe that Gazprom achieved in the past few years. Even if we were to assume that Ukraine would resume purchasing gas from Russia directly, using the existing infrastructure, total volumes would still be below the over 200 bcm/year in exports we saw last year. Fact is that with EU-wide plans to phase out coal in the next two decades or so, as well as Germany's plan to eliminate nuclear power and declining domestic natural gas production in the EU, the next decade will in fact be a golden opportunity for Russia to significantly increase its natural gas exports to the EU. The only viable way for them to do that is to continue relying on Ukraine as a transit country. Ukraine will most likely play a diminished role, with average volumes perhaps only half of what they are currently. Its geopolitical influence will decline accordingly, while its economy will suffer a further blow as natural gas transit revenues will be cut by half or even more. But I really doubt that Ukraine will be completely cut out of the transit business. It is not in Russia's interest to do so, therefore I doubt that it ever meant to cut Ukraine out. It just didn't want to be so dependent and therefore vulnerable to pressure via Ukraine.

What this means for Gazprom in the next decade is a roughly 50% increase in its total maximum natural gas exports. I am assuming that the Power of Siberia pipeline will become fully operational, adding 38 bcm to Gazprom's total export capacity. Ukraine's transit share will most likely decline by about 40 bcm, but Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream will add about 87 bcm, for a net gain to Gazprom's capacity of 47 bcm. Gazprom will also see a significant increase in LNG sales. I should also mention that Russia is looking to greatly increase its petrochemical industry output, which will bolster domestic demand for Gazprom gas. There is also talk of a second pipeline project towards China. If Nord Stream 2 will ever face the unlikely fate of being abandoned, the second China pipeline will become reality. At this point, most of these factors are likely to fall into place, even if at times things will look bleak, with delays caused by obstructions, and some geopolitical play-acting by the actors involved. The end-game to all of this will be for Ukraine to have a role secured as a transit country, which will enable the EU and the US to declare a strategic victory, even as Russia will get exactly what it wants.

Gazprom will be growing exports profitably

There has been much rhetoric declaring that Gazprom will in fact lose money or at the very least struggle to carve out some profits from its new deal with China for gas exports. The added costs of the expensive Power of Siberia pipeline are cited as some of the top reasons why this will be the case. Thing is that Gazprom's cost of production of gas in Russia is very low.

Source: East European Gas Analysis

In US dollar terms, the average cost of natural gas production for Gazprom was around $30, in large part thanks to the decline in the value of the ruble since the Ukraine crisis started, which coincided with the decline in oil prices, which started in mid-2014. The average cost of Russian gas in the EU is about $160/1,000 cm at the moment. From my understanding, Russia is getting a similar price in China, although details in this regard were never fully disclosed. Transport and other costs would have to rise to about $130/1,000 cm on average in order for Gazprom to start losing money, which will never be the case.

Gazprom's low cost of production is reflected in its financial results. For the first nine months of 2019 it recorded a profit attributable to owners of Gazprom of 1,106,948 million rubles, which is $17.24 billion. It is a 4% increase on last year. Long-term debt may have been a source of concern given how many major infrastructure projects Gazprom was involved in since 2014. Its debt increased from $48.4 billion at the end of 2014, to $59 billion by the end of the third quarter of this year. Given the magnitude of its latest projects, it was by no means a huge increase in this regard. The Nord Stream 2 project alone is estimated to cost about $10 billion, while Gazprom is picking up half of the cost, with its European partners picking up the rest. The Power of Siberia pipeline project was estimated to cost as much as $55 billion in total. TurkStream was estimated to cost $12.5 billion. In effect, for the price of a $10.5 billion increase in debt, Gazprom is getting about 125 bcm/year in new pipeline capacity. That is about $20 billion worth of gas that will be transported every year through these pipelines, given current gas prices.

I have been keeping an eye on this stock for a while now, and I wrote a number of articles pointing out the fact that things will likely fall into place in a positive manner for Gazprom. While I have been tempted to buy some Gazprom stock on a few occasions, I found the geopolitical risk associated with it to be unappealing. Now that the end-game is starting to look ever more clear and set, I am looking to find a dip to buy. I think I will get my opportunity as soon as US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 will be announced, given that the measure was attached to the defense bill, which is set to pass soon. The markets should react strongly to that measure, which ignores the fact that the pipelines to China and Turkey are good to go at this point, while even Nord Stream will most likely get done, even if it will be delayed. Even though I expect this stock will have a volatile future ahead of it, mostly due to geopolitics, I also think that it is becoming a very good long-term investment opportunity worth holding in the next decade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.