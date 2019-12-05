Revance Therapeutics: The Real Threat To AbbVie's Dividend

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Robert Falcone as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Introduction

Let's face it, it has been a monster year for M&A throughout healthcare. It seems like companies are taking on astronomical amounts of debt (albeit at historically low rates) in an effort to grow revenue and earnings in this highly competitive environment. My level of bullishness in the sector remains strong barring any substantial legislation. However, my gauge of investor sentiment regarding the new AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) does not appear to be consistent with the risks associated with taking on Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) business.

Revance (NASDAQ:RVNC) Therapeutics is a company going for the jugular in the Botulinum toxin market that is currently dominated by Allergan's BOTOX. Their DaxiBotulinumToxinA known as DAXI is likely to be the first long lasting botulinum toxin. In Revance's phase III trial Sakura, researchers founded a 24 week long median duration in the treatment of glabellar frown lines, resulting in a 28 week long median duration before wrinkles returned to baseline. Ultimately, these findings proved that Revance has a superior molecule to the current competitor's on the market which list a 3-4 month duration. In addition, Sakura showed a 95% response rate. Revance is expecting DAXI's FDA approval for use in glabellar frown lines in early 2020.

(Photo courtesy of Revance Therapeutics investor presentation)

Revance is managed by industry veteran Mark Foley. Foley is most famous for his time at Zeltiq aesthetics, in which he was chairman, CEO, and president. He grew revenue from $68m in 2012 to $350m in 2016 before an eventual $2.5b dollar buyout by Allergan.

Revenue Ramp Up

Diving deeper into the financials, Revance should start DAXI shipments by mid 2020 in an aesthetics market they view as a $2b dollar opportunity. They will also be releasing key clinical results from a Phase III trial assessing DAXI's efficacy in cervical dystonia in 2H 2020 (study titled ASPEN-1). DAXI therapeutics is viewed by Revance management as a separate $2.5b dollar opportunity. I do view the quoted potential for total DAXI revenue (cosmetic + therapeutic) of $4.5b annually as optimistic, but not outlandish. To compare, Allergan reported Q3 '19 domestic Botox cosmetic sales of ~$240m and $165m abroad, with demand rising 10% and 6.5% vs. Q3 2018 respectively. Use of facial injectables should continue to grow as Revance claims only 7% of patients seeking cosmetic procedures have used facial injectables. Revance views the total botulinum toxin market as a $7.7b dollar opportunity by 2025.

(Photo courtesy of Revance Therapeutics investor presentation)

OPEX has been rising annually as expected. The number has tripled from $52m annually in 2014 to what management expects to be as high as $160m for 2019 (on a non-GAAP basis). Obviously, R&D is costly. SAKURA was the largest ever phase III trial assessing a neuromodulator according to Revance. The Phase III trial testing DAXI's potential in Cervical Dystonia (ASPEN-1) is now fully enrolled. We should see R&D come in at ~$100m for 2019. We saw a significant increase in SG&A from 2017-2018 ($16.5m increase) and expect only a slight increase 2019. It looks like management was expecting good results from SAKURA and outreach to providers has been ramping up for a full year now.

We see some short term revenue opportunity coming from a BOTOX biosimilar JV with Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) that could be worth $30m + royalties if Mylan decides to move forward with manufacturing. This is a biosimilar to Allergan's BOTOX and not related to Revance's own DAXI. More info on the JV can be found here: BOTOX biosimilar release. The expected action date by Mylan is 04/30/2020, which is a delay from the original action date and has resulted in an additional $5m payment to Revance. This is a short term catalyst to keep an eye on.

Revance is looking to quickly scale DAXI sales on an international level. They will work with Fosun pharmaceuticals to streamline sales in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. An initial $30m was paid to Revance from Fosun in Q4 2018 with additional development and sales incentives payable to Revance potentially rising to $230m. Further royalty incentives are possible and described as low teen to high teen tiered payments on future sales after the initial $230m. Link to the press release is available Fosun Revance agreement.

CEO Mark Foley expects another equity raise in January and the $5m extension payment due from Mylan to be sufficient to fund 2020 operations.

Reward for Revance is a risk for AbbVie, but don't be concerned just yet

As an investor whose largest holding is AbbVie, I am constantly looking for future areas of weakness outside of Humira losing exclusivity in 2023. The reason I write this article today is to inform readers that a superior molecule to Allergan's BOTOX is about to hit the market. Regulatory approvals for DAXI should start to build soon and revenue will follow. Much of this will come at the expense of what is to be the new AbbVie and its shareholders. AbbVie's predictions of being able to reduce $15b of debt by 2021 is based on $4b in BOTOX sales annually. I don't think Revance will have the capital to receive more than one new indication for DAXI annually and as a result probably will not threaten AbbVie's target debt reduction before 2021. I fully expect by 2023 that revenues from Humira and BOTOX will be lower than they are now. I think we should see DAXI quickly eat into BOTOX's market share following it's regulatory approvals in competing categories.

There are a number of positive catalysts we should see in 2020 for Revance Therapeutics:

1. Approval for glabellar frown lines

2. Mylan moving forward with BOTOX biosimilar JV

3. Positive outcomes in ASPEN-1 (Cervical Dystonia Phase III trial)

I fully expect to see #1 and #3 on this list to materialize. As a result, I expect the share price to rise dramatically in the next year. The largest risk to share appreciation of Revance is a widespread bear market and subsequently losing the ability to raise enough capital to continue R&D. Obviously, negative data in Phase III studies for future DAXI indication's would be disastrous for Revance. Based on my professional judgment, DAXI's longer lasting effect is due to it's stabilizing peptide excipient and low molecular weight. I am very confident that DAXI will post similar superior duration relative to BOTOX in future phase III trials.

Conclusion

Upon researching Revance Therapeutic's novel long acting Botulinum toxin DAXI, I have come to the conclusion that this company has derived a superior molecule to Allergan's BOTOX. The relationships that Allergan's team have created with dermatologists are not strong enough to overcome a superior product coming to market. Remember, AbbVie paid a high price for the relationships Allergan has established with dermatology offices. Price permitting, I expect most cash paying cosmetics customers to opt for DAXI due to its longer duration than BOTOX.

I expect DAXI to show long lasting duration in future targeted indications. This should lead to significant market share capture. In addition, DAXI gives Revance a high ceiling asset that large Pharma companies would love to add to their portfolio. It is no secret that the goal for most clinical stage Biotech firms is a buyout. I would say this company is a prime target in the next 2-3 years.

As a result of this research, my conclusion is that Revance Therapeutics will take a significant portion of the new AbbVie's BOTOX business. However, I do expect label expansion of DAXI to take some time due to limitations in capital. As a result, AbbVie should have no problem reaching their debt reduction target by 2021. By 2023, the additional headwind from DAXI's expected success is likely to raise concern about the safety of AbbVie's dividend. Sales of AbbVie's Rinvoq and Imbruvica will need massive growth by 2023 to help fill the void left by diminishing Humira and BOTOX sales.

In light of all of this information and the recent appreciation in AbbVie's share price, I have decided to take some profit and sell 30% of my position in AbbVie. I took that capital and invested in Revance Therapeutics.

