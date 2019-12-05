Ocado's Rerating Has Started Already - Long-Term Bullish

The money in a gold rush is in selling shovels which is just what they're changing their focus to.

It started by trying to do home delivery of groceries and now is moving, instead, into providing the technology to do that home delivery.

Back two weeks I suggested that Ocado was looking interesting as it pivots its business strategy.

Ocado (OTCPK:OCDGF) and gold rushes

Back a few days I suggested that Ocado (OTCPK:OCDGF) was looking good as a medium term holding. The argument was that selling groceries - even via home delivery - was a low margin business. Further, given the competition in the UK market from Aldi and Lidl, one that was becoming ever lower margin by the month.

Moving from competing there into selling other grocery chains the technology to do that work seemed to me like a good idea. Because, as above, the money in a gold rush is in selling shovels. Or, perhaps, the jeans that people wear, that's how Levi Strauss started out in the 49er rush after all.

Ocado's Japanese deal

I didn't have - no, honest - any inside information on this but the rerating came quite early on.

Japan's biggest supermarket chain has called on Ocado to build its new automated warehouses, even though the country leads the world in robot technology. The deal, which marks the British technology and online retail group's first move into Asia, lifted its shares by as much as 22 per cent yesterday before they closed 117p, or 9.7 per cent, higher at £13.25, valuing it at £9.5 billion.

OK, pat on the back for me perhaps. The stock price certainly reacted:

(Ocado share price from London Stock Exchange)

My tip was at 1,152 but now what needs to be explained is why has it fallen back again?

Ocado's bond issue

Ocado has issued a bond:

Ocado is raising £500 million to help pay for dozens of robot-powered warehouses around the world. The online grocer and technology licensing group is to issue bonds that will turn into equity if its stock climbs by between 40 per cent and 45 per cent. The convertible bond will mature in six years' time and pays a coupon of between 0.75 per cent and 1.25 per cent. Shares in Ocado fell more than 7 per cent on the back of the fundraising, reversing some of the gains from Friday when it signed an agreement with Japan's largest supermarket chain.

So, the gains have been wiped out by that financing move.

I read this rather the other way.

Firstly, I like convertible bonds - as a method of financing a corporation that is not necessarily as a buyer. Especially when they can be got away at such tiny interest rates. The cost of these funds is negligible in cash flow terms. If the stock does rise by that near 50% then we'll be happy enough with the dilution as well.

Secondly, with that issue now away and dusted we know that Ocado's well-funded for the next few years. That means we're not likely to have a rights issue to raise more capital.

My view

Ocado is still pivoting over to that likely more profitable business of being a high tech provider to grocers rather than being a grocer competing for slim margins itself. We've even the proof that they can go and win contracts.

Ocado is also now fully - well, I think fully at least - financed.

I think that this falling back in the price will be reversed soon enough. More people are going to see the value of the new business stance and the rerating will recommence.

The investor view

I think that Ocado is a buy for the medium term. Decent management team, properly funded, a likely rerating to be a tech, not grocery, stock.

Of course, there is risk here so any position should be modest. But something to tuck away for that medium term on the bull story of the coming rerating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.