Weibo: Getting Into Online Lending

Weibo (WB) recently received approval for its first ABS that is valued at RMB 1 billion.

The bottom line

On the surface, the amount does not appear to be significant but the direction on where WB is heading cannot be understated. With a declining engagement level, competition from ByteDance and other short video formats, and a soft macro that is pressuring the ad revenue, WB needs to find other sources of revenue to further monetize its current user base before they churn to other platforms.

Given WB’s existing DAU base, pivoting into fintech is a natural progression and no other products can be more profitable than online lending if WB manages to find the right business model (microloans vs. loan facilitation), accumulate competitive risk management practice and achieve lower funding cost (ABS funding cost is lower than that from the banks).

Given the ongoing consolidation of the traditional online lenders such as Qudian (QD) (see: ), Yiren Digit (YRD) (see: Yiren Digital: Avoid At All Cost ), FinVolution (PPDF) (see: FinVolution: Lipstick On A Pig), Lexin (LX) (see: LexinFintech: A Rare Quality), and 360finance (QFIN) (see: 360 Finance: Getting Warmed Up), WB could potentially carve out its own niche in this consolidating market by leveraging its brand and support from its parent Sina (SINA).

However, we are not optimistic about WB’s prospect of entering this crowded field as it subjects the company too much greater regulatory oversight and potential regulatory scrutiny which could negatively impact the stock price. Besides, WB has no proven track record of being an online lending fintech platform so its competitive differentiation vs. the other lenders remains unclear.

Setting up the ABS

The ABS product is under a subsidiary of Sina, which accounts for 90% of Sina Fintech’s revenue.

Upon opening the Weibo Loan product page, the borrower can obtain a credit line of up to RMB100,000 with IRR ranging between 14% - 36%.

Source: Sina.com

There are two other products including an interest-free credit line of up to RMB5,000 and an installment payment credit line of up to RMB300,000.

Source: Sina.com

We are bearish on WB (see: “Weibo: Not Impressed” and See "Weibo: A Relic With Diminishing Value") as we believe that the app is facing the structural risk of engagement churn due to the rising competition from ByteDance.

Heading into online lending allows WB to maintain a certain level of engagement as its users could take on accessible credits via WB in case they cannot obtain similar credit conditions in the other online lending platforms.

However, we question WB’s competitiveness in the online lending space as they are relatively a new platform with limited risk management track record. Additionally, the main demographics of the online lenders (ie. Low income, blue-collar borrowers) are not the core user group for WB hence to question how much traction this product could eventually achieve.

Social and regulatory concerns

We are also concerned about WB Loan’s business practice which could subject the platform to greater regulatory scrutiny. We note that recently rolled out a promotion involving WB Loans in which a user can take on a loan and have the ability to multiply the amount of “like” to their KOLs, idols or celebrities to promote their idols.

For users that borrow more than RMB1,000, they can see their “likes” double, more than RMB5,000 in loans could see their “likes” increase 5x, and an RMB8,000 loan could see an 8x increase in “likes”.

Source: Weibo

The controversy around WB Loan is that this could be considered the predatory lending practice to induce naïve celebrity-chasing teenagers in obtaining online credit and subject them to the high-interest rate. We note that several online borrowers pointed out that WB Loans cannot be repaid early and could subject the borrowers to an IRR of 54%, which is greatly above the national allowable 36% IRR.

Anything that hints predatory lending or excessive interest could peek the regulator’s attention. Although WB Loan is not significant to WB or Sina in terms of economics right now, this could be a significant revenue stream if done properly and WB needs to be 100% compliant with the fintech regulation especially when the regulators are cracking down on the entire online lending sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.