Expedia's Total Yield Will Lead To A Significantly Higher Stock Price

If all the buybacks are completed, Expedia is worth $139.88, an upside of 32.5%.

My base estimate is that Expedia is worth at least $124.32, up 17.8%, if only one-half of the buybacks are completed in one year, based on its present dividend yield.

Expedia is a bargain given its buybacks, prospective 7.4% cash flow yield, and its total yield of over 12% (dividend yield plus annual buyback yield).

Expedia's Massive Buyback And Total Yield Will Push The Stock Higher

Expedia's (EXPE) announcement on Dec. 4, 2019, that a management shuffle had led to a massive new buyback program is really good news for prospective and existing shareholders. This article will explain the simple math of what the buyback program will mean for investors.

Here is what happened. Barry Diller, who controls about 49.3% of the voting power of the stock fired the CEO and CFO. Essentially, the company expects to produce better earnings under new management that Diller will install. To underscore the point, EXPE said it is going to add 20 million more shares to the 9 million shares in the buyback program. In addition, Diller expects to buy back shares himself. (By the way, both of these moves will take his stake well over 50% of voting control.)

The Effect Of EXPE's Buybacks On Shares Outstanding

You can tell that I don't really care what will happen to sales, earnings and to some extent cash flow. The truth is that Expedia has on average produced about $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion in free cash flow ("FCF") on a last 12 month ("LTM") basis each quarter. In addition, the company has consistently been using about 52% or so of FCF for buybacks. You can see this in the following table I put together:

The quarterly buybacks have been seasonal based on the FCF available each quarter, but the annual LTM buybacks have been consistent.

This is important since it has affected dividend per share growth. Look at the following table. This shows that the number of shares outstanding has fallen 4.5% over the past two years:

The reason this drop in shares outstanding is important is that the dividend per share is now higher than it would otherwise be.

Effect On Dividend Per Share From Buybacks

You can see this effect in the following table I have prepared:

This table shows that quarterly dividend payments to shareholders have increased by 19% from $42 million in Q1 2017 to $50 million in Q3 and Q4 2019. But the dividend per share has increased at a higher rate: 21.4%. This is 100% due to the lower number of shares outstanding (i.e. 4.5%). You can also see that the quarterly increase in dividends per share is even much greater than the quarterly increase in dividend payments.

So you can probably see where I am heading with this analysis. With the new 29 million buyback program, the increase in dividend per share should go into high gear. Let's do some dreaming.

First, what if the 29 million in buybacks took place over 2 years, and let's also assume that the stock price would at least climb 10% just from the buyback pressure on the stock. What is the effect on the stock?

Source: Hake

This table shows that 29 million shares represent 20% of the existing number of shares outstanding (144.886 million as of November 19, 2019, when the latest 10-Q was filed). But if the stock rises 10% over the period when 29 million shares are being bought back, the total amount of purchases would be $3.367 billion. This represents 22% of EXPE's stock market value. It would also represent a quarterly buyback yield of 2.75%.

Total Yield Effect

In fact, Expedia stock's total yield, (dividend yield and buyback yield) would be about 12%. This can be seen in the following table:

Valuation Of Expedia Stock

So, using these figures what is the likely value of EXPE stock assuming (1) all the buybacks occur, which reduces the shares outstanding, increases the dividends per share higher than would otherwise occur, (2) regular dividend payment increases, and (3) with the same dividend yield. Here is a table that shows my estimates of EXPE's true value:

Here is how to read that table. In the first column assume only 50% of the buybacks occur in the first year or so. That would reduce the total number of shares outstanding to 130.4 million. Now assume that the annual dividend increases 4.4% (see the table above which shows that average quarterly dividend payment increases have been 4.4%).

This brings the annual dividend payments to $208.84 million, up from $200 million. Now since there are only 130.4 million shares outstanding, the new dividend per share will be $1.60 per share in one year. And using today's dividend yield (i.e. take $1.60 and divide it by 1.29%), you can derive the value per share of $124.32 per share for EXPE.

The same methodology brings the value to $139.88 per share if 100% of the buybacks occur over one year.

But can EXPE really spend $3.4 billion or more on buybacks in one year? Probably not. It produces $1.4 billion in free cash flow on average (see the table above). The company would have to borrow money to do all of the buybacks in one year. Here is EXPE's capitalization:

This shows that EXPE has net debt of $1.78 billion. So, since the excess of $3.4 billion over $1.4 billion or so in free cash flow (less $200 million-plus for dividends), means EXPE would have to borrow $2.2 billion if it wanted to complete the buyback program in one year.

I doubt EXPE will increase its net debt over a one-year period to complete the 29 million buyback program.

Therefore, my best estimate is that Expedia's stock is worth $124.32 per share, or 18% more than today's price.

Summary And Conclusion

Expedia stock has a 1.29% dividend yield, and with the new buyback program executed over 2 years, the buyback yield is 11.01%. Therefore, the total yield to shareholders is 12.3%.

This makes sense since we estimated that Expedia stock is worth at least $124.32 per share in one year or so, or 18% higher than today. The difference between the two (i.e., 12% total yield and 18% upside) is due to (1) an expected increase in dividends over the next year, and (2) the compounding effect that lowering shares outstanding has on the dividend per share increase. In addition, we estimate that the normal upward pressure of the buyback activity will have at least a 10% upward bias on the stock price.

Lastly, if Barry Diller buys more shares as he says he will, this will also have the same effect as a buyback. His purchase of shares will effectively reduce the supply and float of shares outstanding on a real basis. This is a sort of hidden catalyst for the stock as well.

