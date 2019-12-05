Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund: Long-Term Growth Outlook Remains Intact

XLV appears to be slightly undervalued and is a good defensive choice as demand for healthcare services does not diminish even in an economic recession.

ETF Overview

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) owns a portfolio of large-cap healthcare stocks in the S&P 500 Index. The ETF is a nice defensive choice as demand for treatment and healthcare services will not diminish even in an economic recession. Stocks in XLV’s portfolio should also benefit from an aging population in the world. In addition, the advancement of technology and the implementation of artificial intelligence should lead to new treatment options and new drug discoveries. Therefore, we believe XLV is a good investment choice for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

The fund should benefit from an aging population

Stocks in XLV’s portfolio should benefit from an aging population in the United States and the rest of the world. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of Americans ages 65 and older is projected to more than double from 46 million today to over 98 million by 2060. The 65 and older age group’s share of the total population will increase to nearly 24% from 15% today.

Source: United States Census Bureau

Besides an ageing population in the U.S. the world’s population is also ageing. According to a report by the United Nation, the number of people aged 60 years or older will double by 2050 from the current level today (see chart below). This presents tremendous opportunities for these health care stocks in XLV’s portfolio to grow their businesses both in the U.S. and in the rest of the world. As can be seen from the chart below, most of the growth in 60 years or older population is expected to come from less developed countries.

Source: United Nations

Stocks in XLV’s portfolio are moaty stocks

The healthcare industry is a good defensive choice especially during an economic downturn because demand for healthcare services will not diminish. Therefore, XLV’s portfolio of healthcare stocks is a nice investment choice especially during periods of economic uncertainties. In addition, stocks in XLV’s portfolio are stocks with competitive positions over their smaller peers. As can be seen from the chart below, all of the top-10 holdings in XLV’s portfolio receive narrow or wide moat status according to Morningstar’s research. These top 10 stocks represent nearly half of XLV’s total portfolio.

as of 11/12/2019 Morningstar Moat Status % of ETF Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Wide 9.71% UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Wide 6.78% Merck & Co (MRK) Wide 6.03% Pfizer (PFE) Wide 5.73% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Narrow 4.17% Medtronic (MDT) Wide 4.09% Amgen (AMGN) Wide 3.72% AbbVie (ABBV) Narrow 3.58% Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Narrow 3.32% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) Wide 2.69% Total: 49.82%

Source: Created by author

Advancement in technology will bring explosive growth in many of these stocks

The advancement of technology will continue to bring transformation to the entire healthcare industry in the next few decades. Medical equipment stocks such as Medtronic in XLV’s portfolio will benefit from the popularity of Internet of Things. In fact, Markets and Markets anticipates that the healthcare IoT market will be worth $158.07 billion by 2022 (a growth rate of 30.8% annually). Besides growth in healthcare IoT market, artificial intelligence is also poised to lead to significant growth in the healthcare industry. Healthcare providers can use AI to help detect many diseases quickly. In addition, AI coupled with big data can also speed up the development of new drugs. Therefore, there is a long runway of growth in the healthcare industry. Stocks in XLV’s portfolio should benefit from this trend.

XLV is slightly undervalued

XLV’s portfolio of stocks has an average forward P/E ratio of 15.90x (see table below). This is about 2.65x multiples lower than S&P 500 Index’s 18.55x. Nevertheless, XLV’s stocks have a higher average sales growth rate of 8.85% than the S&P 500 Index’s 7.06%.

XLV S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 15.90x 18.55x Dividend Yield (%) 1.57% 1.77% Sales Growth (%) 8.85% 7.06%

Source: Morningstar, Created by author

Let us now take a look at the top-10 holdings of XLV’s portfolio. As can be seen from the table, the weighted-average forward P/E ratio of XLV’s top-10 holdings is 15.75x. This is below their 5-year weighted-average P/E ratio of 16.18x. Therefore, we think XLV is slightly undervalued.

as of 11/12/2019 Forward P/E 5-year Average P/E % of ETF Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 14.25 16.29 9.71% UnitedHealth Group (UNH) 15.38 17.19 6.78% Merck & Co (MRK) 14.93 15.43 6.03% Pfizer (PFE) 12.84 13.45 5.73% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 19.46 17.26 4.17% Medtronic (MDT) 23.2 20.21 4.09% Amgen (AMGN) 13.89 13.74 3.72% AbbVie (ABBV) 8.8 11.53 3.58% Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) 22.08 18.39 3.32% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) 17.01 19.68 2.69% Weighted Average 15.75 16.18 49.82%

Source: Created by author

Risks and Challenges

Currency risks

Since many stocks in XLV’s portfolio have sizable businesses internationally, these stocks’ revenues and profits can also be impacted by foreign exchange rates. A strong USD can hurt these companies’ profits.

Investor Takeaway

XLV is slightly undervalued and we see a long runway of growth for investors holding this fund. The fund should continue to benefit from an aging demographic trend in the world in the next few decades. In addition, the advancement of technology such as AI and IoT will lead to new treatment options and new drug discoveries. We believe XLV is a good defensive fund to hold for the long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.