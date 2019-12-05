MTS Systems Corporation: Insiders Pony Up After Post-Q3 Decline

The stock tumbled after Q3 results, but insiders have stepped up to the plate and added more than $800,000 worth of shares to their holdings.

We continue to look at new insider buying to try to find new potential investment ideas with the market hovering near all-time highs. Tuesday, we highlighted a buy-write option idea on Expedia (EXPE) on Live Chat at The Insiders Forum as after a big dip that online travel company saw an insider purchase nearly $2 million in new shares. It was the first insider buy in that stock in over 5 years.

The stock jumped over six percent Wednesday on a major restructuring announcement. Timing is everything in life and as is in golf, sometimes it is better to be lucky than good. Today, we take a look at a lesser-known name where several insiders made purchases totaling over $850,000 last week.

Company Overview

MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) is a testing and industrial concern that is based just outside of Minneapolis. The firm builds and supplies road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

The company sports a nearly $900 million market capitalization and has grown organically as well as via a series of 'bolt-on' acquisitions over its history. Despite a decent market cap, MTSC is definitely an 'off the radar' concern. The last article focused on it here in Seeking Alpha was back in April of 2017.

Insider Buying:

Four insiders including the President of the Sensor division as well was the CEO bought over $800,000 worth of shares in aggregate on November 27th. The CEO also purchased just over $100,000 worth of shares in May. Those are the only insider transactions so far in 2019 in this stock.

Recent News:

The company posted mixed Q3 results two days before these latest insider purchases. The company slightly missed bottom line expectations while somewhat exceeding revenues estimates. Sales rose some 13% on a year-over-year basis to a tad south of $225 million. The company now expects FY 2020 sales of ~$955M-$995M, with adjusted EBITDA between $138M-$158M and adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $2.20-$2.55 a share.

The company also purchased a small Danish firm engaged in designing and manufacturing of test systems. The price was $55 million upfront with another $25 million in potential earnouts based on performance. The purchase brings another $40 million in annual revenues to the company and expands Test & Simulation's technology base and market presence for wind energy and aerospace markets globally. Both markets are growing consistently.

Q3 Results and guidance knock the stock down substantially as can be seen above.

Analyst Commentary And Balance Sheet

The company has nearly $60 million of cash on the balance compared to just over $500 million of debt. Its ratio of net interest-bearing debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 3.5 times at the end of the third quarter. Much like on Seeking Alpha, the company gets little attention on Wall Street. Since mid-May, only one analyst firm has chimed in on MTS Testing Corporation. That was last week when Sidoti downgraded the name to a Hold. It should be noted their price target is $60 which is some 25% above the stock's current trading level.

Verdict

With the recent decline in the stock, the shares go for approximately 20 times forward earnings and have an over two and a half percent yield. The stock is much cheaper on a price to sales basis. The shares do seem to be trying to put in a bottom in recent sessions after last week's post Q3 decline.

MTSC does seem to a be good proxy with this growing space. Options are available on this stock. If the shares go below $45 on the next dip in the market, I will probably start a small initial position using the July $45 calls within a buy-write order. I will be looking to be capturing a couple of quarterly dividend payouts, at least $3 in option premiums and some minimal capital appreciation potential which would be a nice solid single.

I offer up this analysis for those that might want to do the same or want a 'watch item' position in this name insiders are buying off last week's decline in front of what could be a 'bounce back' year in 2020 especially if trade tensions ebb.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXPE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.