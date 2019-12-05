Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Management Presents at Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference (Transcript)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference December 5, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Bob McMahon - Chief Financial Officer

Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI

Vijay Kumar

Okay. Thanks everyone for joining us this morning. A pleasure to have Agilent with us this morning. Representing the company we have CFO, Bob McMahon. From the IR team, we have Ruben Dirado. Thank you both for coming. For those of you who don't know me, I'm Vijay Kumar. I cover life science tools now as well as devices. It's been an interesting start to tools where -- and I have to say Agilent has made my life a little easier here getting…

Bob McMahon

It's our job.

Vijay Kumar

…easing into 3Q. So thank you for that.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Vijay Kumar

So, Bob, maybe just -- well, I guess, this was your fiscal 4Q. Solid start, finish to 2019. Q4 came in above. One of the comments that caught my attention was CrossLabs, because services when I look at across tools, like everyone talks about services and it's been really, really strong. And for you guys coming in better like what's driving this strength, I mean one it seems to be an industry phenomena. Is there anything Agilent-specific that is helping you guys come in much better than internal expectations?

Bob McMahon

Yes. So the CrossLabs Group has been a really great business for us for a number of years, and really the team has done a fantastic job. We ended up as you said better than expected actually delivered 10% core growth in FY 2019. And that core growth was broad-based. It was across almost all of our end markets in all of our regions. And really for us, it is a market phenomenon where our customers are looking for suppliers like us to actually provide solutions rather than just instrumentation. And we think we're very well placed to be able to do that given our breadth of product portfolio on the instrumentation side as well as an increasing level of consumable menu on our instrumentation.

And as we think about our products going forward, our products are actually building in smart intelligence, which actually enables us to actually even have stickier business in our CrossLabs business. So you would have smart alerts, smart consumables and so forth. And think about these as alerts that actually make sure that you have better uptime in your instrument. So there is the market phenomenon. The other area that we think that we're well positioned to be able to do is really drive -- to capture that is drive additional attach rate. So our attach rates are in the kind of mid-20s. And what an attach rate is as we define it is, when we sell a new instrument how much of a -- how many have a service contract, so today between one in five and one in four have a service contract.

But increasingly what you're seeing is the opportunity there is to increase that over time. Some of the best-in-class is in the 40% to 50% range. So there's still a tremendous amount of opportunity for us going forward. And I think as we think about this, the leveraging of our digital platforms and other investments that we're making have really enabled us to be able to really capture more of the wallet -- share of the wallet within the lab. And given that installed base that we have in that portfolio that I talked about we think we're really well poised to not only be able to continue but really drive this for the next several years.

Vijay Kumar

Got you. And just on the attach rate that you mentioned mid-20s. Is there a number? Maybe a few years out this could get to 50%? Is that, you know...

Bob McMahon

It's going to take a number of years. I mean the way to think about -- we have well over 500,000 instruments in the field and these instruments last anywhere from 7 to 12 years depending on the platform and so forth. So I would expect that number to inch up over time because you only have so many opportunities each year. But if we looked at the new attach rate that number is going to be much higher than the kind of the 20% going forward. And as we think about our customers, our pharma business, which is our largest business across Agilent, it's almost 1/3 of our revenues when you look across both ACG, LSAG, and our Diagnostics and Genomics Group, they're really leading the charge. They don't want their scientists or their clinicians spending a lot of time maintaining the instrumentation. They want -- they're all about driving productivity in the lab. And our solutions particularly in ACG are helping drive that opportunity.

So it's really with the grain of what our customers are looking for and we're increasingly adding suite of products not only from a consumable standpoint but also service standpoint. And the beauty of the ACG business as well is just the scalability of it. I think you've seen that in the margins. We ended Q4 with 28% operating profit on our ACG business and it was actually -- across the full year, it was over 24%. It was actually the highest operating profit business that we had across the three businesses.

Vijay Kumar

And just maybe on the attach rate on new instruments. I'm assuming the new instruments are coming in with the smart solutions.

Bob McMahon

Yes.

Vijay Kumar

Is there a number on the attach rate for the new instruments versus the mid-20s number?

Bob McMahon

There is. But we're talking about the total as opposed to just the new ones. But what I can tell you is, it's much higher. As we think about our instruments are getting more sophisticated, the lab technicians are getting less technical and so that provides the perfect opportunity for us to be able to fill that void.

Vijay Kumar

That's helpful, Bob. Just maybe switching gears to I think Mike mentioned on the call on order rates outpacing revenue growth. One, what percentage of your revenues are tied to orders because you do have a different mix of business here. What kind of visibility does that order trend that come and provide in the forward revenue curve?

Bob McMahon

Yes. So I think one of the things, so the way we calculate orders is actually across all of our business, so all of our revenue is tied to orders. Just some of those orders are fast turn, right. They immediately turn into revenue on things like consumables and some of the diagnostics and genomics businesses. What that tells us is that we didn't empty the tank in order to deliver our Q4. We actually built backlog over the course of the year or over the course of the quarter. And I think that gives us good confidence that we have momentum moving into Q1 and into FY 2020.

Vijay Kumar

That's helpful. Just on that comment of building momentum, what was -- did this surprise you guys at all in terms of how the order book built throughout the quarter or...

Bob McMahon

Yes. It actually exceeded our expectations slightly, which was actually a positive thing. And it was really across all of the groups. And some of that immediately translates into revenue as I mentioned before but really all three groups had better than expected order momentum. And it was led really by the business in U.S. or our Americas business but really it was pretty broad-based.

Vijay Kumar

Got you. Looking at your 2020 guide 4% to 5%, I think Mike -- he put it aptly when he said it was prudently conservative. I think that was the comment. And just given, I mean, in the context of orders aimed in the last year, I mean even with LSAG being a drag like you guys still had a solid mid-singles rate. Are there any areas that gave you pause or concern to take a 4% to 5% stance at this point of the, I guess, point of the year?

Bob McMahon

Yes. It's a great question. Obviously it's the beginning of the year so as you said Mike said, hey, we're going to be prudently conservative, but it doesn't speak to any deceleration and our belief in the momentum. One of the things we're really proud of for FY 2019 is when you look at the core growth of 5% actually our instrumentation business, the LSAG business was down 1% on a core basis and it was really driven by ACG as we were talking about before, and diagnostics and genomics both had 10% and 9% orders respectively. Going forward, we are expecting a modest recovery in our LSAG business and feel that at this stage given some of the -- given where we are in the year I think we thought that was prudent. The areas that are probably the opportunities, and I would say, there's probably a little bias for upside than downside is two of our markets.

So food, and we've had a lot of discussions about the food market particularly in China, where we didn't meet our expectations in FY 2019. We were down a fair amount. Now we've seen some stabilization over the last several quarters. We were assuming that that could be flattish going into FY 2020. That could be one of the variables.

And then the other variable is really our chemical and energy business particularly on the instrumentation side. We ended FY 2019 with our total chemical and energy business both services and instrumentation at roughly 3% growth. And our current forecast is assuming flattish. Now if the market stays kind of the way it is in terms of PMIs and so forth, there may be some opportunity for upside. But we'd like to see that materialize rather than baking it in at this stage.

Vijay Kumar

That's helpful. Maybe starting on with the commentary around food end markets in China. How much of food -- was it a drag for 2019 numbers? And then when you think about the regulatory changes right, doesn't feel like you just went from centralized to decentralized? I mean, that market would come back. Is there any reason that the market should pause for 18 months to 24 months?

Bob McMahon

Yeah. We don't believe so. But long-term what they -- the intent of what the government was doing is to your point centralizing the -- or decentralizing the testing. They actually have it closer to the food manufacturers and where the food is being produced more similar to the way that it's done here in the U.S. and some of Western European countries. But when you look at the actual amount of testing that China does vis-à-vis the U.S. and other countries, it's actually significantly lower.

So there's a tremendous amount of opportunity to continue to increase the testing going forward. What we've seen is as part of that transition we were very strong in the central labs, so the government labs and that has penetrated into the commercial labs. And so when that volume shifted, the purchasing of equipment in the government dried up. And that's what we've seen in our business in FY 2018. And this is -- total food in China was a roughly $200 million, so it was about 20% of our $1 billion business in China.

And that ended FY 2019 at roughly $160 million. So it was down fairly substantially. And we're assuming that that $160 million kind of run rate is going to be sustained going into FY 2020. So that took full four points of growth off of our China business that $40 million reduction and almost a full point of growth off of the total company. Now removing that headwind should give us benefit not only in China, but overall for the company. But again, we're not calling that yet.

Vijay Kumar

That's helpful, Bob. The -- are there any, I guess, from our perspective, when we look at China, are there any signs that we can pick on which would suggest that instrument purchasing is back on the market? Like how do you guys get where it is?

Bob McMahon

Yeah. So our business was -- of that $200 million probably 80% of it was with the government or the central labs, I should say, that was funded by the government. And as we've moved, we're in a -- they actually have started purchasing again both the government and obviously the commercial labs.

The central government has been purchasing more on a replacement basis as opposed to expansion. And the commercial labs, our experience is they've been more efficient than the government, because they not only test food, they test environmental and other types of samples. So they actually haven't had the same level of purchasing as the government was.

What we have seen in our business is actually the commercial labs business has been growing at high single-digit, double-digit rate. It was just a -- such a small proportion relative to the government or the central labs business that we weren't able to make up.

Now coming into FY 2019, those are much more similar in terms of size. So both businesses are purchasing, which gives us some confidence that this business will return. The question is at what point in time in FY 2020. We don't think it's going to probably be back at the double-digit growth that we had seen in the past just because the commercial labs are probably a little more efficient than the central labs. But that being said, we do think that this is a grower low to mid single-digits long-term. And we can see that our business could return to that growth as well.

Vijay Kumar

That's helpful comments, Bob. And just maybe the other pie that you mentioned on that chemical and energy. Maybe elaborate on -- you said PMI is hanging in and things could possibly turn around. Is there like a lag effect when PMIs turn and when you see the impact on the…?

Bob McMahon

Yeah. There is. So as we see PMIs are lower today than they were a year ago. But for the last six months, they've been pretty flat. And so then we're -- our forecast kind of then assumes that that is -- the current six months is going to play out for the next 12 months.

In terms of lag, there's usually a three-month to six-month kind of time lag. So, when you see the PMIs pick back up, it would be three months to six months afterwards because the process -- the order process takes some time particularly in some of the more sophisticated instrumentation, which would speak to accelerated growth later in the year for us. And that's kind of how our plan is built.

Vijay Kumar

Great. And you brought up food. Obviously, China, that's been topical. But the other topical issue in China has been the 4+7. I was I guess on the Q4 call. The comments made on biopharma in China up double-digits, but it wasn't clear whether your 4+7 business also grew. Maybe just comment on 4+7?

Bob McMahon

Yes. So our pharma business in China, which is the largest segment within China both small molecule -- all in small molecule and large molecule was up double-digits for the year. We saw a very strong Q1. Q2 which was the area where we saw a bigger-than-expected impact or a pause our growth was still 7%. It just wasn't the double-digit that we had seen. And then it's returned to double-digits both in Q3 and Q4.

Now within that overall pharma number, biopharma is actually driving even higher. But it's a small piece, it's only about 20%. So, the core instrumentation continues to grow very nicely in Q3 and Q4. And what we've seen play out to-date is kind of how we expected it to play out.

When we think about what they're trying to do is, again improve access which will ultimately increase pill count, but they want to do it at a much lower price. And so, this is a centralized procurement process within the various provinces and so forth and you've seen dramatic reductions in price.

But the generics were very profitable and are still very profitable. But what -- if we look at the ones who can afford a roughly 50% reduction in price, it's -- there's a long tail of generic manufacturers in China by our calendars 3000. I've heard numbers higher than that.

When we look at that though, we are over-indexed into the larger generic manufacturers whether they be multinationals or the large Chinese manufacturers because they value the robustness in the quality of our instrumentation and service. And so, we've seen through the first couple of phases actually the ones who have won the tenders, are the ones that are the larger and stronger more well-capitalized which plays to our strength.

So it's -- where in food, the testing volume was moving away from where we had strength in the 4+7, it's actually moving towards where we have strength in terms of market penetration. So we actually feel like this is an opportunity for us and then over time, given the fact that the number of instruments are correlated with pill count because it's obviously QA/QC and sample -- sampling that ultimately is a good thing for the industry.

Vijay Kumar

The one I guess, I'd heard on the 4+7 point was because while it's true that the pill count is going up, but maybe it's now because you're consolidating volumes by one player. You could batch and maybe the consumable pull-through per instrument could actually go down. Does that make sense Bob? Or...

Bob McMahon

Is there an opportunity for -- a manufacturer to be perhaps more efficient because they're running a longer lots of one chemical entity? Yes, that's probably true. That being said, the focus on actually increasing uptime and driving the pill count or the throughput within the QA/QC will actually continue to go up.

And I think that that actually will help drive our services business in China, the ACG business which has been continuing to grow really across all of the groups as well as helping them standardize on a single fleet or a fewer types of models. And I think both of those played to our strength.

Vijay Kumar

And that -- you mentioned that, ACG. When I look at the fiscal 2020 guidance, you just did extremely well in 2019 double-digits. Now it's moderating. Any reason that...

Bob McMahon

Yes. Don't mistake that for any change in our enthusiasm about that business. We're extremely pleased with that business. It continues to exceed our expectations and growth. But when you get to numbers that are $1.8 billion, I'm not ready to say, hey we're going to continue to grow at 10%. We'd be very pleased with 8% 9% and 10% as well obviously but that -- we feel very good about the momentum in that business.

Vijay Kumar

Got you. Switching gears to DGG anatomic pathology. It looks like you're gaining share. Now I also realized your main competitor had some issues on the instrumentation side. Did that help you guys at all in 2019 or what's driving anatomic pathology?

Bob McMahon

Yes. So our -- for our business in diagnostics and genomics, so FY 2019 we grew 9% across the business, crossed the $1 billion mark for the first time. So we're very excited about that. Half of that business, half of that $1 billion is roughly pathology-related and this is really cancer diagnostics, tissue staining, as well as companion diagnostics and so forth. And that business grew at roughly 7%.

The overall business grew at 9% really driven by some of the NASD which I'm sure we'll talk about. And -- but we do believe that we're gaining share in the market, really on the back of a couple of things. Certainly one of our competitors has had some challenges. I'm sure that that helped us a bit.

But really, I think more importantly what we've seen is traction with our Omnis system which is the automated pathology system that has been around for a while, but now is starting to gain traction. We had talked about over the course of the last couple of years, a number of notable wins with some larger accounts.

And what we've always been known for historically, this is the former Dako business that had been acquired by Agilent back in 2012 was the antibodies. So we always had world-class kind of staining capabilities, but we just didn't have instrumentation really to put it on.

Now with the Omnis this provides us with an automation and again, consistent with other labs within the hospitals and the clinics, automation and turnaround times and walkaway times are very critical. And so this is really helping drive that productivity and so forth.

So we're seeing that gain traction. In addition the companion diagnostics area with PD-L1 we have a great relationship with Merck and some others. And obviously Merck's KEYTRUDA business has done fantastically well. And that is -- it requires a PD-L1 test with it. So we're benefiting from that as well. So those are the two areas. I mean, we probably have been benefited a little by the impact of one of our competitors, but I think it's more our better execution.

Vijay a Kumar

Got you. That's helpful. And that -- you mentioned PD-L1, like how -- when you think about that business, how big of a driver could that be for when you look at anatomic pathology, as you look at more and more immuno-oncology drugs coming down the pipeline?

Bob McMahon

Yes. So we're very -- we've been very excited about that. We have PD-L1 both in our core pathology business which would be the IVD, as well as the companion diagnostics which is additional indications. And so that business we feel very good about and are continuing to invest as well as our partners are investing in additional indications for that, as well as other biomarkers that we have.

So that -- we think that this could be a driver for a number of years, we're investing. PD-L1 is now on the Omnis system that, I was just referencing in Europe where we are planning to submit that in the U.S. FDA this year. So it will be on the automated platform here in the U.S.. It's already here, but on a manual autostainer.

So once you have that I think it will get further traction. And so, we feel good about that. Now there's other competitors in PD-L1, so we're not the only PD-L1 out there. But certainly, we have -- we believe first-mover advantage and by putting it on an automated platform which has broader menu obviously that creates nice stickiness in the labs.

Vijay Kumar

Got you. I mean the U.S. FDA is there a time line on approval? Or--

Bob McMahon

We would expect that sometime in the second half of 2020 or first half of 2021.

Vijay Kumar

Got you. I guess the other half of the DGG that's where the NASD and cell analysis comes in.

Bob McMahon

The cell analysis is actually in our LSAG business.

Vijay Kumar

LSAG?

Bob McMahon

Yes.

Vijay Kumar

Okay. Thank you. The -- I guess, on the NASD before we move to cell analysis. I think the capacity doubling up we've all done our math. I think we all have some idea on where the revenue should fall out. But beyond I guess the way you guys have explained this, the exit rate is going to be doubled. That means there is a tailwind in the fiscal 2021 as well right when you think about this business?

Bob McMahon

Yes, yes. Yes certainly. So, for those who may be not as familiar with this business it is a -- we're providing oligos to our pharma customers for RNA-based therapeutics. And we've had a facility and had this business for a number of years and it had been for the last several years been capacity-constrained. So, we actually had more demand than we had capacity for us. We are ramping up a new facility.

So, this business exited a little north of $100 million of the $1 billion in diagnostics. It was about $80 million the year before. And we've built a new facility in Colorado that effectively has the capability to double that capacity from roughly $100 million to $200 million.

Now, that's going to ramp up over the course of FY 2020. And people have estimated hey that could be roughly a $50 million incremental. And we would say that that's in the ballpark which would suggest that FY 2021 there would be another opportunity as you get that capacity fully onboard.

The question is the size of the -- or the slope of the ramp in the 4% to 5%. It's not for lack of demand from a customer standpoint. It's just getting that facility up and running is something that we want to make sure that we're doing it in a high-quality way.

The beauty of this business is the way that we built that facility is actually it has expansion capabilities. So, we've built one, we call train, but it's basically a manufacturing line. All of the piping and raw material requirements are actually built such that you have the ability to put in multiple lines.

If you look at the clinical pipeline today of RNA-based therapeutics, it's never been richer. Our $100 million of revenue is effectively all clinical trial demand. There are two products from Alnylam that are now approved. Their targeted therapeutics are orphan drugs so the population is actually not a broad population. So, the commercial demand for those commercial -- or the quantity -- the demand for those commercial quantities is not that great.

But what it does speak to is actually the ability -- the effectiveness of RNA-based therapeutics getting through FDA. And so you've got some that are in the pipeline that have broader populations of opportunity which would actually dramatically increase the commercial demand.

And I would expect us to be able to make a decision depending on some of the commercial uptake some time in FY 2020 and whether or not we would need to make additional investment in that facility.

Now, that wouldn't generate revenue in FY 2020 and may not even generate revenue until the very tail end of FY 2021, but it would certainly be another positive sign going forward.

Vijay Kumar

And that addition on the capacity expansion is that subject to some of these drugs getting FDA approval and the commercial ramp up?

Bob McMahon

Yes. We have -- obviously, we have -- I just mentioned Alnylam. And The Medicines Company is another customer of ours that has allowed us to talk about them. That's not to say that those are our only two customers. We have a broad base of customers that are -- we're supplying. That next decision is in consultation with our partners in terms of how their clinical profiles are going and the clinical data.

So, the short answer is yes, it would be either a combination of additional volume associated with clinical trials for additional indications what have you or commercial uptake in -- or expected commercial uptake in some of these drugs.

Vijay Kumar

Got you. And then I guess switching to LSAG. The improvement in LSAG for fiscal 2020 is that all just being driven by cell analysis?

Bob McMahon

Yes, there is some in cell analysis. And so our cell analysis business is we think a really exciting opportunity for us. A big piece of the cell analysis revenue is going to show up in our M&A. So, we're talking 4% to 5% core growth, but actually when you look at reported growth, our reported growth is going to be 6.5% to 7.5% next year a large piece of that being BioTek. But the recovery of our LSAG business in FY 2020 is a function of -- some of that will show up in organic, our ACEA business and some of the areas around cell analysis as well as some easier comps.

The first quarter is going to be our most challenging comparison. But when you look at going through that the course of the year the new product uptake that we've had as well as easier comps should make it a little bit easier next year.

Now, we've expect -- again building into our forecast, we're expecting a modest recovery. So, it's flattish versus down 1%. And if food does better if chemical and energy get us better, it's in the instrumentation side. So, that would be the area that would probably have the most opportunity going forward.

Vijay Kumar

That's helpful. And just I guess the comment that Mike made on cell analysis a $250 million business growing double-digits. How sustainable is the double-digit trend, because it's a pretty broad term cell analysis. What goes into cell analysis?

Bob McMahon

Yes. So, it's really a function of a series of acquisitions that we've made really since 2015. So, the first one was actually our Seahorse business that's actually just down the road here in Lexington, Massachusetts; and then we acquired some assays to put on that test with a company called Luxcel, very small; and then ACEA earlier this -- almost a year ago now; and then the latest being BioTek.

What cell analysis is for us is really -- we've got some specialized flow cytometry instrumentation that comes out of ACEA, so -- as well as cell imaging. And what this group does and why we're so excited about it, it's a multibillion-dollar opportunity that's really focused right now in academic and research pharma research, but it allows us to interrogate live cells.

And when we think about targeted therapeutics for immuno-oncology, CAR-T, and some of these other areas, the ability to understand the impact on a cellular basis on live cells real-time increases the throughput of the -- to be able to actually look at the various targets as well as get better information.

And so we see this as a front-end to some of the biopharma activity and opportunity. And so we see this while it's in research -- in kind of the research areas of some of our pharma customers, we really see this in line with large molecule R&D investments and see this as a sustainable double-digit grower. When I look at all three of those major components: our Seahorse business grew double-digits. ACEA grew very nicely in double-digits. And on a pro forma basis the BioTek business has done very well. We just acquired that in August of this year and actually the first two months that we had it exceeded our expectations. And it's entering our fiscal 2020 with some very nice momentum.

Vijay Kumar

That's helpful. And just some of the comments you made on this is for cell therapy is there -- I guess is it a stretch for me to think about these technologies could be used on the production side down the road?

Bob McMahon

Yes. They're probably -- today they're more oriented towards research. There could be some of the technologies that could be leveraged in the production, but that would be down the road Vijay. One of the things that we're seeing as an opportunity here is, when you look at a research lab you've got a number of these different instruments. And when you take a sample and manipulate that sample across these various instruments, there's no one place where all the information is tied together. So our first -- when we look at this, we think while these businesses are individually small collectively we have a broad-based portfolio that really no one else has. And by being able to tie these together from an informatics standpoint, we think that we can actually be able to provide more insights to the research community to be able to help drive more productivity. Down the road that could be an opportunity though.

Vijay Kumar

Got you. And that segues us into the next topic. I mean we, you know, M&A, it’s for a variety of reason I think it's topical right now. And you guys have done a really good job. I feel like a few years ago Dako, the initial transition I think was a tough year.

Bob McMahon

Yeah.

Vijay Kumar

And now it's paying dividends. And some of these cell analysis acquisitions I mean they've all been home runs for you guys. How much more opportunity is there for you guys on -- when you think about cooler like cell analysis, one? And two, when you go down your M&A criteria is there a size restriction for Agilent?

Bob McMahon

That's a great question. And so obviously Mike mentioned something on the earnings call about our willingness to do bigger deals than we've had in the past. And that's really a couple of things. First and foremost, it's really an acknowledgment of the number of acquisitions that we've done internally in building that M&A capability and muscle in terms of integration and so forth. And what we wanted to signal was that BioTek wasn't the ceiling in terms of size of deal that we could do which was a little over $1 billion. When you look at our balance sheet, we have a very healthy balance sheet.

Certainly, our intent is to maintain investment grade but where we are right now at basically, one time levered, we have plenty of opportunity to be able to do that. So I would say, we would -- our sweet spot is probably BioTek and maybe multiples of BioTek in terms of size. We haven't said that there is a size limiter other than maintaining investment grade, but our criteria are exciting areas that we can leverage our channel or areas that we know that are accretive to our overall growth rate ideally accretive to our margins -- or excuse me, our operating profit and then margins over time. And then achieve our financial hurdles which is ROIC greater than weighted average cost of capital usually within five years.

Vijay Kumar

And now just on the -- when you think about ROI above WACC is that -- I mean I don't know I used a 7.5% WACC. Is that sort of in the rough ballpark?

Bob McMahon

Yes. We use a little higher than that in the eight-plus range because we're investing in these things for a long time. When you do the ROICs today with such low interest rates those -- that can make you make some potentially decisions that you necessarily don't want to do 15 years from now. So we use a longer-term rate to really focus on it.

Vijay Kumar

The one I guess -- switching to below the line now on tax and I guess the OpEx leverage. Maybe starting with the tax one. You called out one-off payments for fiscal 2020, which should pay dividends down the road. Maybe flesh that out a little bit?

Bob McMahon

Yes, yes. So I would say we've been very pleased with our performance both above the line and now below the line, and if you look at where our tax rate has been able to be trending down over the last several years. Just a couple of years ago, it was 18% and then we ended up lower than that. This year, we're forecasting to be around a little over 16% in FY 2020. We have done a great job of providing kind of a road map. In FY 2020, there is a roughly $200 million payment that we're doing to move some IP around. That actually will help provide not only tax benefits in probably 2021 and beyond, but some operational benefits and so forth and moving one of our acquisitions I think I mentioned it was Dako moving some of that IP.

The beauty of this is actually we're able -- we have to pay a transition tax as part of the U.S. tax reform. And this payment is actually going to be creditable against that anyway. So it's not incremental for us over time. It's just paying kind of forward for that and actually enable us to have tax opportunities going forward. So we feel good about this kind of cadence of call it 50 basis points improvement for the next several years.

Vijay Kumar

Oh, wow, okay next several years. That's impressive. Just maybe one last one on margins, Bob. I mean incrementals for you guys have been really, really steady. A phenomenal job on the OM expansion front. When you think about the next few years that algorithm any puts or takes on the margin front?

Bob McMahon

Yes. In the last several years, we've seen a lot of benefit on the gross margin side. What I think we're seeing is investments that we made in the last several years are actually now paying dividends on the operating expense side and I see it going forward. We still feel good about kind of a cadence of 50 basis points kind of improvement per year on the operating margin side. Most of that's going to come in OpEx. But with the ACG business being a bigger component and faster-growing that's actually got a lower gross margin, but as I mentioned before actually very accretive on the operating margin. Just that's a different business model. So we feel very confident about our ability to continue to drive operating margin leverage.

Vijay Kumar

Great. I think that would -- that's -- we're at the end of the time. Thank you so much Bob.

Bob McMahon

Thank you.