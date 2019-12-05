NRGX: PIMCO's Efforts For An Energy Fund

PIMCO has become the go-to fund manager for their various fixed-income funds, with the launch of NRGX, they appear to be trying to branch out.

This article was originally published on November 2, 2019. The market and NAV prices have been updated and, subsequently, the discount also reflects this change.

PIMCO Energy And Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NRGX) was launched earlier this year. The fund has a focus on the energy space and is the first PIMCO CEF to target this sector solely. Although, PIMCO isn't new to the equity space as they have other CEF and mutual fund offerings that delve into the asset class. However, PIMCO is generally known for its quasi-expertise in the fixed-income space - of which, they have a solid reputation. Even after their blemish earlier this year related to Argentina bonds. NRGX itself hasn't fared well this year, along with all the other energy sector funds. They are still working on deploying all their IPO'd funds as well. As of September 30th, they are still showing 22.6% of their holdings as being in "U.S. Government-Related" exposure. More specifically, U.S. Treasury Notes when looking at their "Holdings Report."

NRGX has total managed assets of $1.168 billion, making the fund quite large relative to other funds. Yahoo Finance puts its average volume at over 633k, meaning there is plenty of liquidity for most, if not all, retail investors. Of this $1.168 billion, only $825 million are net assets, meaning to reach that final managed asset total they utilize leverage. This is nothing new for CEFs, and as usual, for PIMCO, they utilize reverse repurchase agreements for the bulk of their leverage. These reverse repurchase agreements account for 29.09% of added leverage on the fund. The average borrowing rate for these short-term loans was 2.57% according to their latest Annual Report.

The fund overview provides us some context of what we should expect from the fund. However, they leave the strategy quite flexible and without a longer-term track record, it is hard to know exactly how the fund will be positioned. In fact, my first assumption was that they would have a much higher weighting to fixed-income investments. This doesn't appear to be the case though, as they put equity sector allocation at 50.84%. Disregarding the U.S. Treasuries they hold, we arrive at a considerable amount of equity. Again, not really what they are known for but as a reputable fund sponsor will be able to handle it.

They state in their overview that:

the fund utilizes a flexible strategy by focusing on investments across the full value chain, capital structure and liquidity spectrum of the energy markets to pursue its objective of total return as well as seeking to provide high current income."

They then continue by describing their strategy and portfolio composition.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments. The fund currently expects, under normal circumstances, to obtain significant exposure to master limited partnerships ("MLPs") and other energy companies. The extent of the fund's investments in MLPs and the manner in which the fund makes such investments are limited by its intention to qualify as a regulated investment company for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Under normal circumstances, at the close of any quarter of its taxable year, the fund will invest no more than 25% of its total assets in the securities of one or more MLPs that are treated as "qualified publicly traded partnerships" within the meaning of Section 851(H) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (the "Code"), in accordance with the requirements of Subchapter M of the Code.

The flexibility will allow management to make moves that they deem appropriate, without being held down and restricted by certain stipulations within their investment strategy. This can be viewed as a good thing as they aren't necessarily held to holding an exact percentage within equities or fixed-income. Conversely, this makes an investor more reliant on a manager's discretion and we aren't likely to find out until they update their holdings list a month later on changes of the underlying portfolio.

The other important point that can be derived from the wording is the fact that they want to operate as a registered investment company [RIC], this means that they cannot have exposure to more than 25% of MLPs at a time. This still allows for considerable exposure to the benefits of MLPs, while limiting the fund slightly. Additionally, MLPs have been converting to the C-corp structure in recent years. So, this limitation is less likely to affect the fund going forward as there are fewer and fewer MLPs to choose from anyway. The important distinction for NRGX though as a RIC is that they will not pay taxes at the fund level. This is unlike some other CEFs registered as a C-corp so they can obtain higher exposure to MLPs.

I break this concept down further in one of our recent Income Lab Ideas on return of capital.

MLPs pay out distributions that are passed through to CEFs that hold them. Being that MLPs are also tax-advantaged due to the high amount of ROC they distribute and they are, themselves, pass-through investments. Meaning that they don't pay corporate taxes on revenue either, similar to a RIC. This is why CEFs that want to hold more than 25% of MLPs need to be registered as C-corps. Uncle Sam just couldn't fathom too many of these distributions not receiving double taxation. Similar to a company paying taxes on their revenue and then their dividends being taxed again when shareholders receive them. It is the same concept. If a RIC could hold 100% MLP exposure, then the only distributions to be taxed would be when the shareholder receives them. Since MLPs distribute out mostly ROC, the cost basis for an investor would quickly go to $0. At which time, the additional distributions would be tax-advantaged at a capital gains rate.

ROC will likely be a significant factor in the characterization of the distribution for NRGX - I would encourage readers to read that prior piece.

NRGX has a management fee of 1.35%; when factoring in the expenses, this climbs to a total expense ratio of 2.63%. This isn't too awful for a CEF, and I would put it right around average. PIMCO can get a little rich in the management fee department with some of their other offerings.

Performance

In general, their performance has tracked that of the broader energy sector, which is down. This is on a total return and share price consideration. Although, on a YTD basis, some of the other funds are showing positive returns. This was helped fueled by last year's selloff and the subsequent rebound for the broader market that occurred earlier this year. For NRGX only coming out at the end of January of this year, they didn't have this luxury. Although going forward this inception date may prove to help them in the long run. If energy can recover going forward, they won't have the year of 2015 on their record to drag down performance. Nor will they have 2018 on their books to drag it down either.

The current share price is $15.78 and the NAV price is $16.49, giving investors a discount of 4.31%. This is rare for a PIMCO fund to receive a discount when the market is so elevated. However, in this case, I believe it is expected for the fact that they are in the energy sector.

Data by YCharts

They were able to trade at a premium level at a few different points this year, which seems wild to me with no track record and nothing sets them apart from the rest of the space so far. I guess this is the PIMCO premium that we often see.

Data by YCharts

The other interesting point is that when compared to our other CEF/ETF Income Laboratory energy-focused holdings - First Trust New Opportunities MLP and Energy Fund (FPL) and Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fund (KMF) - they have significantly underperformed for the last 6-month period. This first chart is their total price % change.

Data by YCharts

This second chart shows us a comparison between their total return on market price, with the bottom chart a total return NAV for the last 6 months. Again, there is considerable underperformance from NRGX. This is even considering that most of the portfolio was held in U.S. Treasuries that have rallied this year. The returns are illustrated below for the various treasury holding ETFs.

Data by YCharts

Of course, NRGX's holdings in U.S. Treasuries are and were only temporary as they are looking to deploy their funds.

Additionally, since the fund invests in the broad spectrum of the various capital structures of a company, then perhaps another fund may be more appropriate to compare it to. The fund I had in mind is the Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure Fund (TPZ). TPZ also invests across the board, including debt and equities. The fund can also brag about being a Tortoise fund, a sponsor that specializes in the energy sector. Basically, the quasi-experts of the energy sector. This is in addition to the fund sponsor First Trust, they are also being held in high regard to the area of energy.

Data by YCharts

When looking at the returns for the past 6-month period, we can easily see a large divergence, especially in the last couple of months. Unfortunately, this doesn't look good for NRGX, as they continued to deploy their funds.

For context, TPZ is invested in about 47% in equities and 53% in fixed-income. The fund is also significantly smaller than NRGX, with slightly under $200 million in total managed assets.

Finally, I wanted to compare the fund to its Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) counterpart.

Data by YCharts

We see the same underperformance here too. Remember, we are looking at the last 6-month returns as the fund hasn't existed until earlier this year. Even looking at YTD returns would not be a fair comparison as NRGX launched January 30th. Thus, they didn't have the sharp rebound that the other funds experienced after December 2018's lows.

With such a short history, I don't believe that NRGX can be written off completely yet. I would like to see a bit more of a track record before making a decision one way or another. However, with their brief history, it isn't looking too encouraging. Perhaps PIMCO has stepped into a sector that they shouldn't have? That is yet to be determined. This is coming from an investor that invests in other PIMCO funds too, with a positive opinion of the sponsor in general.

Distribution

The current distribution works out to a generous 9.6%, paid on a quarterly schedule. The NAV distribution rate works out to 9.02%. This isn't that unrealistic for an energy fund.

(Source - CEFConnect)

What we have experienced though, with many other funds in the sector has been continual cuts to distributions. For PIMCO, we don't have a track record yet for NRGX. However, as we know with some of their other funds, they will maintain distributions for as long as they can at a steady rate. This can be seen as positive for some investors. Even if they are unsustainable and lead to large crashes in their share price. For example, the PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) that also holds equity positions.

Data by YCharts

We can see the severe effects that a distribution cut has on funds when they finally make their needed adjustments. We can go back and compare it to TPZ again, which I believe is an appropriate "benchmark" as they appear to be invested similarly. TPZ actually has only one cut since its inception date towards the end of 2009. Although, the cut they have was after they raised from their initial payout. In fact, the fund is paying out the same rate that it started from inception still.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

I would have shown the distribution in Ycharts but the large special distribution really throws off the chart and doesn't make it useful.

Since NRGX doesn't have the long-term history, we are having to rely on other similar funds to try and gain some insights on how they may be able to perform going forward. This isn't ideal; so bearing that in mind, we should be skeptical until they get more established.

Holdings

(Source - Fund Website)

The largest allocation to the industry at this time is in the pipeline space. This isn't out of the ordinary to see for an energy/infrastructure fund. The pipeline space has the benefit of not being completely reliant on the price of oil and natural gas. This is because they have fixed-fee contracts that allow them to be paid regardless of the price of energy at the time. The other various breakdowns are interesting. I'm not entirely sure why they have exposure to areas like media cable, mall REITs, or healthcare. Perhaps, this is again a reflection of their temporary holdings until they are completely up and running.

As referenced above, U.S. Treasuries made up 22.60% of their portfolio at the end of September 30th. At this time, it would be likely that this exposure has continued to dwindle down, we will have to wait and see when their next holdings list is released.

(Source - Fund Website)

In a typical bond fund, the metrics of maturity and duration would be important. In the case of NRGX, we are seeing a massive misrepresentation as the U.S. Treasury securities would skew these numbers significantly. Unfortunately, just another metric that is in a "wait and see" mode.

Looking through their latest holdings list and it appears their top holdings are ONEOK, Inc. (OKE), Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) and Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI). This is after you factor out their other presumable "temporary" positions. OKE constitutes 4.206% of net assets, EPD comes in at a weighting of 3.34% and KMI comprises 3.236%. These are considered to be among the top energy companies. OKE and KMI being C-corp structured and EPD being an MLP. These three funds make up more than 10% of the portfolio. These are also very popular top holdings among other energy-related funds. In fact, I could almost guarantee these three are in the top 10 holdings of 99% of the other funds, without confirming - I'm going out on a limb here.

EPD is a prized holding for their continually increasing of their distribution every quarter.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

EPD basically didn't hear about 2015 and the plunge in energy prices. They just keep ticking away.

KMI, on the other hand, ran into a bit of trouble during that period but have slowly started to work their way back up to raising their dividend. KMI is a result of the conversion from an MLP to a C-corp as they took these steps in 2014.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

These top holdings should have seen NRGX perform a little bit better than we had seen. Going forward, the equity holdings can continue to raise their distributions and dividends. These raises should help provide coverage for NRGX's own distribution. As these specific companies are also included in many other MLP/energy funds, NRGX doesn't get any advantage here either.

Conclusion

NRGX is a fund that trades at a discount, unlike many of the other PIMCO offerings. This is positive. Although, this could be deservedly so. The fact is that NRGX hasn't been able to show attractive returns for the last 6 months compared to its peers. This would be a negative. I know that we can't judge a fund merely because of one metric. However, the fact is that other funds offer similarly holdings and a distribution rate too. Nothing is setting NRGX apart from the rest of their peers at this moment. Additionally, many of the other peer funds are showing larger discounts. TPZ is showing a 9.31% discount, KMF comes in with a whopping discount of 14.23% and FPL comes in with an 8.66% discount. This makes me believe that PIMCO's NRGX discount of 6.04% isn't exactly a great value at this time.

The quarterly distribution is a nice touch, at a rate of 9.6%. However, similarly to its discount, this just isn't an edge to their peers. TPZ at 8.8%, KMF at 8.78% and FPL at 10.40% - these funds also all pay on a monthly rate. A monthly rate isn't also a sole factor to use, but it doesn't hurt.

The whole energy sector has been beaten up for much of the time since 2015. The U.S. began producing much of its own supply helping to alleviate the energy prices around the world. This has led to further declining prices amid a global slowdown in economic growth. Not of which is helped by the continuing conflicts regarding the U.S.-China trade war.

My conclusion on NRGX is a neutral one. I don't see anything setting this fund apart from its peers that warrants a higher valuation when all the factors are considered. Although, PIMCO funds have shown in the past to defy reasonable valuations and become fruitful investments shelling out attractive returns for their investors (myself included). With that being said, NRGX can go on the watchlist for now.

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMF, EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.