Why Simon Property Group Should Buy Macerich Now

Simon Property Group and Macerich, both high-end mall REITs, each have problems that could be solved by combining.

The more things change, the more they stay the same. --Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr

American Dream Mall

Backdrop

This Fall, the newest mall in America opened, offering a glimpse of the future of high-end retail. The $5 billion, 3 million square foot American Dream mall will ultimately devote 55% of its space to entertainment and 45% to retail.

Among the entertainment options will include a ski slope, ice rink, theme park with several dozen roller coasters and rides (Nickelodeon Universe), water park (DreamWorks), LEGOland, and movie theater. And each of these will be indoors. It's paradigmatic of the mall model that experts believe will characterize the future of the industry.

That is, the experience-based, mixed-use model is paradigmatic of the malls that will survive in the long run.

It's clear that as the e-commerce revolution explodes, the United States has far too much retail real estate. The US is sitting on roughly quadruple the amount of retail square footage than most other advanced nations.

Source: Business Insider

Less than one new regional mall per year has been developed over the last ten years. On a net basis, the number of active malls has fallen over the past decade and is set to fall significantly further over the next decade. Experts may disagree over the number of malls that will remain standing once the bulk of the e-commerce disruption has run its course, but everyone agrees that it will be far fewer that the current supply. The consensus seems to be that of the presently active 1,200 American malls, 200-400 will remain, and most of those will thrive as retailers hone their omnichannel strategies.

The Problem

High-end mall real estate investment trust Macerich Company (MAC) has a big problem. But then again, so does its much larger and financially stronger peer, Simon Property Group (SPG). The respective problems of each are very different, but they may in fact be complementary. Let me explain what I mean.

MAC is paying out 86% of its expected full-year 2019 funds from operations ("FFO"), which leaves very little retained cash flow for the redevelopment opportunities that will not only be needed for growth but also to re-lease vacant spaces and to keep attracting foot traffic. Sears and other department stores are likely to vacate the giant spaces in MAC's malls in the coming years, and this will require hundreds of millions of dollars in capex. However, MAC will only retain about $60 million in cash flows this year, leaving a sizable hole to fill to fund redevelopments.

If the company had a strong balance sheet and low debt, it could take advantage of the extraordinarily low interest rate environment by issuing bonds. But unfortunately, net debt to forward EBITDA already sits at 8.6x, so issuing large amounts of new debt would be problematic. Likewise, issuing shares of equity is definitely out, considering the double-digit yield of MAC's stock. The vast majority of its liquidity comes from its $750 million line of credit and property-level refinancings.

So, without cutting the dividend, self-funding isn't an option, and liquidity is limited. The company's asset and location quality is ultra-high, but much of its potential asset value will not be unlocked without ample funding.

And then there's SPG. With a leverage ratio around 5.6x, an A credit rating (low cost of debt) and a dividend yield around 5.6%, SPG still enjoys the ability to raise capital at low enough costs to make accretive investments. Liquidity and the redevelopment pipeline are both robust, and same-store growth was by far the strongest of all mall REITs this past quarter. The company has enough cash flow to fund both generous dividend hikes and share buybacks.

What problem could this well-capitalized high-end mall landlord have? In a word: Size. More specifically, size in relation to the market for new mall developments or transactions. The delivery of new malls in SPG's core markets has slowed almost to a halt. To move the growth needle, SPG may need to resort to riskier investments going forward.

The Solution

Or... Simon could just outright buy Macerich. With MAC trading at around half of its net asset value, SPG could make an offer higher than MAC's market price while still at a significant discount to its NAV.

In fact, SPG has already thought of this -- four years ago. In 2015, SPG offered $16.8 billion ($95.50 per share) to completely buy out MAC, while the latter's market cap was ~$14 billion (~$88 per share). MAC rejected the offer, arguing that it undervalued the stock, which then fell and, in fact, never reached the $95.50 level thereafter. But back then, MAC's dividend payout ratio was more comfortable, its leverage ratio was lower, and its share price had been steadily on the rise over the previous five years.

Today, the situation is much different. NOI growth is getting harder to come by without significant redevelopment or tenant improvement capital expenditures. MAC's payout ratio has crept up to a dangerously high level, as has its debt ratio. And the investment community has soured mightily on retail.

MAC's shareholders would be more likely to look favorably on a buyout offer today, given the extremely poor performance of the stock price. And it would save management from having to resort to an embarrassing dividend cut, which would undoubtedly push down the stock price further.

What would SPG get out of it? Almost fifty top-tier mall assets, which offer both organic growth and an expansion of SPG's pipeline of redevelopment opportunities. In short, it offers a way for SPG to continue needle-moving growth in metros with the richest consumers in the world.

What about MAC's debt load? The newly combined company could sell partial or full stakes in some of its properties to pay down debt in lump sums, or it could simply cease buybacks and use retained cash flow to pay it down over time. With a leverage ratio well below 6x, SPG has plenty of room to expand its own debt load as well. Besides, SPG's net debt would only increase by 21.5% if it took on all of MAC's net debt.

Conclusion

The mall landscape is evolving, and it may evolve faster in the near future than many assume. The creative destruction of capitalism is a potent force in the world of retail. It probably always will be. Not every mall will need to transform itself into a lookalike of American Dream, but all will require significant investment going forward in order to remain competitive and attractive to customers who have other options, most notably online outlets.

Market actors have ways of mitigating the pain of creative destruction, including mergers & acquisitions that increase scale and margins. I submit that the shareholders of both Simon and Macerich would benefit from integration in this case. It would provide a timely bailout for MAC shareholders and a significantly expanded growth runway for SPG.

Though I made my case for fellow high-end mall landlord Taubman Centers (TCO) over SPG a few months ago (see here), SPG around $148 (12.2x P/FFO) or under strikes me as a great bargain for this blue-chip dividend growth REIT.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, TCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.