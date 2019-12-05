China Mobile: Too Cheap (Price) To Ignore, High Enough (Yield) To Want More

One way or another, we expect to meet a double-digit total return potential.

Having said that, at this juncture, we still rather play this trade a bit differently by selling PUT options rather than a straight buy.

Nevertheless, the stock has reached a point where both the valuation and the dividend yield are attractive, making it a buy.

China Mobile is suffering from various hangovers: Increasing competition, Chinese government, mounting costs (due to large investments), and the US-China trade deal-or-no-deal.

Background

On a couple of recent occasions we announced (on Wheel of Fortune) that we are looking to buy China Mobile Ltd (CHL) soon. We even mentioned our target: Minimum 5% yield (a level that can be a nice replacement to the income we may lose if the out-of-money covered calls that we sold on our long AT&T (T) position get assigned).

Well, patience has paid off and the day has come.

At the current price of $37.60 the yield is still slightly lower than 5%. The way we enter this trade ensure that we will get the stock (if we get it) for an even better yield than 5%, or (if we won't get it) - the return on this trade would be much greater than 5%.

In a nutshell, we believe that the activity (telecom) + main market (China) + operational results (financials) + dividend (yield) combination offered by China Mobile is hard to resist.

Now, let's address these four elements/factors, one by one:

Telecom

As some of you already know, we like (more accurately, liked) the telecommunications (XLC) sector over the past year. Indeed, this was a decent place to be in. Not only that telecommunication services are the second-best performing sector over the past year (only the information technology (XLK) sector has performed better), but taking into consideration the solid/stable nature of this sector, it's safe to say that this was a good decision from a risk/reward perspective.

However, many stocks have run up quite substantially, including our top picks - AT&T Inc (T), BCE Inc (BCE), and Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) - that pushed way ahead of the Communication Services Sel Sect SPDRETF (XLC) benchmark over the past six months.

Now, the telecommunication sector is fairly priced, in our opinion, and you may even claim that it's trading a bit ahead of historical valuations.

Here's Fidelity, checking the current vs. historical valuation, based on earnings and free cash flow yields:

According to both metrics, the sector is now slightly behind the norm.

Nevertheless, we believe that while the sector (as a whole) is less attractive than it was a year ago, China Mobile is much more attractive than it was a year ago.

This time, unlike our usual approach, we play micro (the company), not the macro (the sector). Similarly, instead of a top-down analysis, we are doing a bottom-up analysis. In such an analysis, the world market and the sector (as a whole) are less important than the company's specific numbers and its local/min market.

While macro trumps micro, we believe that in the case of CHL, this is certainly the more appropriate way to look at this investment.

China

There's potential of the market and the ability to grow locally without much of a need to compete internationally.

According to Statista as of September 2019, there were ~1.6 billion mobile phone registered subscriptions in China. This is above 1/4 of the total number of mobile Internet subscriptions, worldwide, even if we include non-smartphone mobile devices in the mix.

That translates into revenues of near RMB 1 trillion, or about $140 billion, per month.

As you can see, the growth rate is phenomenal (over the past year) and although it's slowing (and expected to slow further), simply due to market saturation, it's clear that being a telecom operator in the world's most populated country is a pretty solid-promising business to be in.

As such, there's really no need to CHL to look too much, and certainly not too often, into other markets (outside of mainland China) as there's still plenty of meat on the Chinese bone.

Having said that, China Mobile doesn't stand still, and when an opportunity arises it may jump in, trying to grab it. For example: Two months ago, O Globo reported that CHL, together with Huawei, are mulling a purchase of Oi SA (OTCPK:OIBRQ), a Brazilian (EWZ) struggling carrier, in an attempt to boost their footprint in Latin America's largest market.

Anticipation for a significant growth in business, especially once Brazil starts deploying its 5G network, combined with Oi's 224,000 miles of fiber infrastructure, is an attractive combination the JV that two Chinese giants are considering to form.

Financials

Look below (past decade changes) and judge for yourself.

Even if the company maintains its current level of net profit (per 1H/2019), at only about $16 billion* per annum, we are looking at a P/E of 10x.

*RMB 56,063 million = ~$8 billion (for the first six months of 2019)

Source: China Mobile

This also is supported by the current market estimates for the next couple of years. Nonetheless, in two years - based on an expected EPS of $4.23 and a share price of $37.60 (at the time of writing), the forward P/E is down to 8.9X.

As you can see below, this is better than what you can get out of other leading telecom provides.

It also should be noted that while the company's main activity (personal mobile) is still suffering, all other three, newer-developing, engines (household, corporate, emerging business) are growing and become more and more significant as time goes by.

Source: China Mobile

The company also maintains extremely low leverage, with only about 1/3 ratio of liabilities-to-assets (and no debt being part of the capital structure! Now compare this to T, VZ, BCE, and VOD).

Source: China Mobile

Yield

We spoke about the yield already but it's important to remember that this is coming from the largest Chinese telecom company. So it's not a 5% (or more) from a weak/small company rather from a major conglomerate.

True, over the last couple of years, growth has been tepid.

Source: China Mobile

However, even during that period, CHL managed to maintain small but solid growth when it came to the EBITDA and FCF.

Source: China Mobile

This allows the company to offer its investors an usually low (thus attractive) payout ratio <50%, which is a very attractive and safe ratio.

Source: China Mobile

Risks/Concerns

Don't get us wrong. Not everything is rosy, otherwise the stock wouldn't trade where it is. The stock has lost a lot of ground, not only since trading over $100/share prior to the subprime crisis, but it also halved in recent years, since reaching $75.52 in late April 2015.

There are few main risks/concerns around CHL:

1. "Big Brother" effect: The control and involvement of the Chinese authorities in the company's operations.

While normally a government intervention is deemed as a risk, in this case we believe it to actually be an advantage. As we already shown above, China is the largest telecom market worldwide, and it's certainly a faster-growing, market than the US (SPY) when it comes to mobile sales/growth. As such, CHL isn't really concerned about the world (international markets) as much as it's competing within the local market. Putting it differently, CHL doesn't need to be more competitive than T, VZ, BCE, or VOD, rather to remain a valuable asset in the eyes of the Communist Party, that serves the "people's best interest," both financially and (more important) politically.

The Chinese government owns 73% of the company through its 100% ownership in China Mobile Communications Group Co. ("CMCC").

Source: China Mobile

When a market is controlled, and even manipulated, by forces that are not necessarily taking business-related decisions based on business-related factors, one should assume that the participants won't reach their full potential. On the other hand, in such a market, participants also benefit from the "big brother" protection, allowing them to compete and even flourish, although they may have not be doing so well under normal (purely competitive) circumstances.

As such, the half-empty of the glass is that CHL (as well as its competitors) won't be able to reach their full (purely business) potential. As such, we believe that CHL is unlikely to move anywhere close to the glorious days, when its market-cap eclipsed that of other (non-Chinese) telecom giants, such as Verizon, AT&T, BCE, or Vodafone.

On the other hand, it's also very likely that the Chinese authorities won't allow CHL to remain a leading company.

Even if they are looking for its lead over China Telecom Corp Ltd (CHA) and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd (CHU) to be smaller - and they do - it's hard to see how they let this systematically crucial operation lose more steam than it already did.

CHL's market cap is now, more or less, in-line with the subprime-crisis era's valuation, which is a ridiculous outcome taking into consideration the growth and improvement in the company's financials since early 2009.

2. Spending/Costs: Capex in general, and the amount the company will need to invest into its 5G network.

It's not a secret that the Chinese government wishes to speed up the country's 5G launch. The "tech cold war" on one hand, and the Huawei trade ban on the other hand, are playing a significant role in China attempt to ensure that it doesn't remain behind (neither the US, nor South Korea).

Therefore, the Chinese government already gave the "green light" for mobile carriers to start rolling out next-generation networks through granting licenses to the three major state-owned companies (CHL, CHA, CHU) as well as to China Radio and Television.

Source: China Mobile

While the investment into the 5G network certainly is going to cost a lot of money - for all these names, especially CHL - the company is very minded of that part, and is guiding for a gradual increase in its capex.

While in 2019, this increase won't be felt that much, over the coming years this is going to be quite a burden.

Source: China Mobile

CHL is planning to build more than 50K 5G base stations in 2019 alone to serve more than 50 (large Chinese) cities. The company set a fund, aimed at reaching RMB 30 billion (after already raising RMB 7-10 billion).

It's expected for 5G capex in China to peak around 2022-2023 and then after, the heavy burden would start slowing.

What many people forget is that this investment also is going to increase the potential growth and revenue as the market shift from 4G to 5G, most probably for more expensive mobile usage and additional services.

Like in any risk/reward, the risk is clear - and certainly should be taken into consideration - but in the case of CHL, it seems like investors only address the risk and forget that there's also a potential reward on the other side of this huge investment in infrastructure.

3. Competition: Accelerated (and accelerating) competition among the Chinese telecom/mobile scene.

There are three main telecommunication providers in China that split the enormous market. According to China Mobile data, when it comes to the mobile market, the company enjoys ~60% market share while China Telecom and China Unicom only have ~20% market share each.

However, when it comes to the wireline broadband market, CHL's lead is much smaller with ~45% vs. CHA's ~35%, and CHU's ~20%.

Over recent years, CHL has been losing market share in the mobile market (running on 4G network), but has been gaining market share in wireline broadband market.

Overall, it's safe to say that China Mobile is the leading telecom provider of China by a relatively wide margin.

Source: China Mobile

As mentioned above, while we believe that while the Chinese authorities may press CHL a bit more, probably looking to make the Chinese telecom field more even, it looks like as if we're closer to the bottom than to the peak (from a political pressure stance).

Although the company itself notes "stiffening market competition" as one of the heavyweights that the company needs to deal with, the fact that EBITA is holding up nicely - from both absolute and margin perspectives - is evidence of CHL's resilience and (apparent) stabilization.

Source: China Mobile

5G is an opportunity, not only a threat!

The recent (not too big) loss of market share is mostly attributed to the fact that the 4G existing-old network (which doesn't require heavy investments anymore) opened the field to fierce competition based on lower prices. In such a situation, the smaller-weaker competitors are more likely to gain market share because the place where they are far behind (i.e. being able to dedicate a lot of resources to capex) is becoming a less of an issue.

However, once the need to invest huge amounts into the new 5G network, they can't keep the same strategy of reducing prices, because they now need to think about savings and about optimizing their resources' allocation too. Putting it differently, while CHL is going to take the lion share of these heavy investments, it should be easier for CHL to meet its part than to its competitors.

In addition, once the new and improved infrastructure is in place, it's likely for CHL to benefit from it more than its competitors, at least in the first phase, because CHL will be able to (then) offer more attractive deals that its main competitors might find it hard to offer.

How do We Play this?

We were targeting a price of $37.20, where the ~$1.86 annual distribution is turning into a 5% dividend yield.

As such, first of all, we are watching the stock price closely and should it reach our PT, we are likely to hit the "straight buy at market" button. Till then, if it happens, we're looking to ensure that we hold the stock, albeit at our required (as a matter of fact, even cheaper) price.

Due to the recent volatility in the stock on one hand, as well as the ongoing trade war saga on the other hand, we rather play this a bit differently. Instead of buying the stock straight in the market (for $37.60/share), we've decided to sell an in-the-money PUT option. That way, we're putting ourselves in a situation where on one hands, there are decent odds for us getting the shares (through an option assignment, and if so) at an even cheaper price than the one we are willing to pay.

SELL (to open) CHL 06/19/2020 40.00 PUT @ $3.52

Source: Wheel of Fortune, Trading Alerts, November 29th 2019

Here's how we will get more than 5% yield (on the stock) or make a much higher return (out of the trade), out of selling this option:

Source: Wheel of Fortune, Trading Alerts, November 29th 2019

Pay attention to the following:

1. CHL is paying distributions semi annually, not quarterly.

2. The $0.932 is an estimation based on the average of the last two distributions.

3. Getting the stock at $36.48 would equate (assuming the distribution remains the same) a dividend yield of 5.11%.

4. We're selling deep in the money strike because we genuinely wish to own the stock, even now (straight buy).

And if the option isn't assigned? 18% (annual return) over 6.5 months on one of the world's largest telecom providers doesn't sound like such a bad deal.

We intend to keep monitoring the situation in here, and should the stock continue its downtrend - we're likely to hit the BUY again, either straight (this time round) or by selling another PUT, probably with a lower strike.

SELL (to open) CHL 06/19/2020 37.50 PUT @ $2.20

Source: Wheel of Fortune, Trading Alerts, December 3rd 2019

Here are the possible scenarios out of selling this lower-strike ($37.50 instead of $40.00) PUT options:

Source: Wheel of Fortune, Trading Alerts, December 3rd 2019

Pay attention to the following:

1. The implied annualized yield of this trade is lower than the previous one involving the $40 strike. This is a result of the higher odds (or risk, if you'd like) of the first option to be assigned. Putting it differently, the market is willing to pay you more upfront (premium) for your increasing willingness to buy the stock at a higher price ($40/share) later.

2. While the difference in the annualized yields is significant (in the case of no assignments), the difference in the net price are smaller. $35.30 is only about 3.2% cheaper than $36.48. Of course, if we annualized that we will get very close (unsurprisingly) to the difference in the annualized yields.

3. Getting the stock at $35.30 would equate (assuming the distribution remains the same) a dividend yield of 5.28%

4. Unlike the previous trade, this option has lower odds to be assigned. As such, the yield is becoming increasingly important (whereas in the first trade, it's the net price we get the stock for). Still, making circa 12% (annualized return) on a stock like CHL is certainly not a bad deal.

Bottom line

Although the stock price is spelling trouble, we don't view it as a falling knife, rather as (the result of) political pressure.

China can't be viewed as a plain field where all market participants get the same opportunity. Business decisions always are a mix of business factors as well as political aspirations. Sometimes the latter is more evident/significant than the former.

We view the current situation in the Chinese telecom market as a reflection of more political than business forces. Furthermore, when we look at the shift over recent years, it seems like this political pressure - or, putting it differently, politics overcoming economics - is now over half way through, at the very minimum.

Somewhere in 2022-2023 , we expect the true/pure business aspects to take full charge again, making CHL not only looking very cheap today, but also a very attractive investment for anyone who is having an investment horizon of at least 2-4 years.

China Mobile was and will remain China's leading mobile carrier.

Source: China Mobile

Although we're witnessing a transitioning period, seeing China (and the world) moving from 4G to 5G network - this period won't last forever. As a matter of fact, once the transitioning peaks - CHL will be in a fantastic position to regain market share and to benefit the most out of the new-improved infrastructure.

We don't expect the stock to make "wonders" over the near future, but we definitely see an upside potential of between 20% ($45/share) to 33% ($50/share) over the next two to four years. Combining this with the 5%-plus dividend yield, the company's size and line of business - and you get yourself a pretty solid investment.

Source: China Mobile

Due to the risks embedded with this investment, we rate CHL "only" a buy (or bullish, according to SA metrics), and not a "Strong buy" (very bullish).

On the other hand, we believe that the downside potential is limited too. The price of $34.33, or about $140 billion market-cap - where the company bottomed in late-October 2008 - seems to be the support level, so from the current price there's still some room for the stock to fall further.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCE, T, VOD, VZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short the two put options mentioned in the article



