Amazon Prime Reveals A Big Success

Amazon (AMZN) has focused on improving the value proposition of its Prime membership by adding new services to this subscription. Despite an increase in shipping and content costs, Amazon has built a strong subscription segment that can provide a strong tailwind to future services launched by the company.

In the latest quarterly earnings, the subscription segment reported revenue of $4.95 billion which was 35% higher than the year-ago quarter, excluding F/X fluctuations. At the current pace, the company should be able to report $30 billion in subscription revenue on an annualized basis by the end of 2020.

Amazon is adding new services to its Prime membership. Recently, the company announced free AmazonFresh grocery delivery for Prime users. This service was earlier sold for $14.99 per month. Amazon is also giving big discounts on purchase of devices and services for Prime members. By adding faster delivery, new services, more video content, and other benefits to Prime membership, Amazon has improved its ecosystem and built a strong moat for its subscription business. Many of these benefits are front-loaded at lower membership prices in international regions.

No signs of saturation

As Prime membership base has grown over the past few quarters, several analysts have forecasted a saturation within the subscription segment. However, recent earnings show that this segment is still expanding at a quick pace. The subscription services grew by 35% on a YoY basis with quarterly revenue of $4.95 billion.

On a trailing twelve-month basis, the subscription services have shown $18 billion in revenue. If the current growth trend holds for the next few quarters, Amazon should be able to hit $30 billion level on an annualized basis by the end of 2020.

We should also note that Apple (AAPL) has also given a target of hitting $50 billion in Service revenue by 2020. Both Amazon and Apple are vying for the same revenue pie in several services like video and music streaming. Both of them also compete in the smart speaker segment which helps in building a better subscriber base for them. While Apple's Services segment growth has fallen to mid-teens, Amazon's subscription growth has been in the range of 30% to 40%.

Adding new services

Amazon has recently added its AmazonFresh grocery delivery service to Prime membership. Now Prime members can avail of this service for free. Earlier, the cost of this service was $14.99 per month. In the near term, Amazon would have to spend additional capital on shipping while it won't get any incremental subscription revenue from this move. However, in the long term, this initiative should increase the value proposition for Prime members and also improve the delivery capability of the company.

Amazon is competing against Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) in the delivery business. Walmart had launched Delivery unlimited in June for $98 per year. Target provides a similar free delivery through Shipt service which costs $99 per year. While Amazon Prime is more expensive than Walmart's and Target's options, Prime members also get a range of other benefits in streaming content, music, devices, etc.

Amazon has a strong grip on the smart speaker market. It controls over 70% of the market share in this industry. Prime members can get music streaming options at a discount with Echo smart speakers. This strategy increases the music subscription revenues and also increases the retention rate for Prime members. At the same time, Amazon has increased the user base for its Echo products. It is highly likely that Amazon will use a similar option for future devices launched by the company.

International regions

Amazon is replicating the success of Prime in international regions. In the past few quarters, it has launched Prime membership in important markets like Australia and India. The Prime membership fee in Australia is AUD 54 per year (approx. $38 per year) and in India, it is INR 999 per year (approx. $15 per year). Many Prime benefits like content streaming are provided in these international regions. Amazon should be able to show higher growth in these regions by front-loading the benefits and keeping membership costs low in the early stages.

In international regions, the success of Amazon's strategy can be gauged by the fact that several important competitors have started imitating Amazon's initiatives. In India, Flipkart which is backed by Walmart had launched Flipkart Video in early 2019. It has recently launched 'Flipkart Video Originals' to rival the growth of Prime Video. However, Flipkart suffers from a big disadvantage in this field due to a lack of content investment by Walmart in US. Several original series produced by Amazon for US market are quite popular in international regions also. This helps Amazon gain an important tailwind from its massive investments in new content.

Future direction of subscription business

There will be a limit to Prime membership revenue as the company gets close to saturating its total addressable market. But with the launch of new services, Amazon should continue to show good growth trajectory in its subscription business. For example, the company recently launched a fashion subscription service. This service called Personal Shopper provides a curated box of clothing every month for a monthly membership cost of $4.99. Amazon would be using its strong fulfillment capability to deliver a better shopping experience for customers through this service.

We should continue to see new subscription services like these in the future. This will help Amazon in differentiating itself from Walmart and Target. It also provides a boost to subscription revenue growth. A $30 billion annualized revenue rate seems quite possible by the end of 2020. Amazon Prime is the biggest moat for Amazon in the long run. A good growth trajectory within the subscription segment improves the ability of Amazon to enter new segments and also invest heavily in content.

Investor Takeaway

Amazon continues to show good growth in the subscription segment. It will face competition from rivals like Walmart and Target in the delivery business. Amazon also faces a challenge from Apple, Disney (NYSE:DIS), and other streaming rivals. However, the recent growth trend in this segment shows that Amazon can continue to deliver good growth rate despite a higher base.

Amazon has expanded Prime membership to international regions where it is providing subscription at a lower cost. This should help in the rapid growth of paying subscribers and build a defensive moat against future rivals.

