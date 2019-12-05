Low Float Power REIT Could Be The Next Innovative Industrial Properties

PW has only 1.8 million shares outstanding and a float of 1.2 million so cannabis. Food deals will be very accretive to shareholders with their low cost of capital.

PW is not limited to high yielding cannabis deals. They also have active pipeline for the high growth Controlled Environment Agriculture for the food market.

IIPR has been one of the hottest and most stable ways to play the cannabis sector as they provide much needed capital for properties with attractive returns.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR), a REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) has been one of the hottest stocks of the last year and one of the most stable ways to play the cannabis sector. Their most recent earnings had the best growth and profitability in the sector and was one of the only cannabis-related companies to go up after earnings.

Cannabis companies need capital for properties and facilities as most traditional banks will not work with them currently. IIPR buys the properties and leases them back to the cannabis companies at very attractive yields that have averaged 15%.

REIT's are measured by funds from operations (FFO), which essentially are the cash flow from their operations. Similar to EPS (earnings per share) or EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) for non-REIT companies.

IIPR recorded adjusted FFO for the first three quarters of 2019 at $1.91 per share. If the fourth quarter adjusted FFO was similar to the third they will reach approximately $2.77 for the year. IIPR currently trades at $78 for an FFO multiple of 28X. Additionally, IIPR trades approximately 1.97X the estimated NAV (net asset value per share) as well. There is an immense pipeline for deals and they average yields of 15%. It is my belief as well as this author that IIPR gets a premium multiple because of their growth, their profitability, and the yields on their deals which are much higher than traditional REIT yields.

Power REIT (NYSEMKT:PW) is also a REIT that has traditionally had very stable returns and results from their railway and solar properties.

They recently announced they will expand their focus for acquisitions to include Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) for food and cannabis properties. They made some initial cannabis purchases and stated they have an active pipeline for more. PW is not limited to high yielding cannabis deals as they also have active pipeline for the high growth Controlled Environment Agriculture for food market. The CEA food market is projected to be a trillion dollar market by 2024. The entry into these markets places PW in two of the highest growth markets going forward: medical cannabis and sustainable agriculture.

PW is likely to limit near-term dilution, helping maximize shareholder value. Their balance sheet was under-leveraged for the industry so they can use debt and not stock initially to expand into high yielding cannabis deals. They just announced closing on $15.5 million of financing at a very attractive fixed interest rate of 4.62%, fully amortizing over the life of the financing which matures in 2054 (35 years).

PW's first and recent cannabis deals had a yield of 19% (IIPR averages 15%), and they are accretive to Core Funds from Operation by approximately $340,000 per annum which is more than a 30% increase from historical FFO levels. Power REIT is currently in discussions regarding the expansion of one of the two greenhouse properties. Because of the small share structure, these accretive deals can add impactful shareholder value. These deals alone should add approximately $0.18 to FFO, a 30% increase from traditional $0.56 steady levels. With a small share structure (only 1.8 million shares outstanding) it's not hard to see what several of these deals could do to FFO like this chart below speaks to.

Additionally, PW's stated (see slide below) current Net Asset Value is $12.48 per share. This is somewhat conservative as it records the recent cannabis deals at cost. PW currently trades at $8, well below their stated NAV. IIPR trades at approximately 1.97X their NAV. At that multiple PW's share price would reach $25 versus the $8 it trades at today. NAV should theoretically only rise higher if more accretive deals are completed by PW.

PW should reach $0.65 in FFO this year (due to the increase from the recent cannabis deals and next year jumps to $0.74 based on those deals) and they said they are going to do more accretive deals. IIPR trades at a multiple of 28X for recent year FFO. At that multiple, PW's current FFO would drive a share price $20.72.

To model a scenario, if PW were to deploy the $15.5 million dollars they recently secured, and do similar controlled environment food and cannabis deals like the recent ones (where they spent $1.77 million and added $340 thousand per year to FFO), this would drive approximately $3.0 million more in FFO. Less interest expense of $716 thousand (4.62% on the $15.5m debt), $2.3 million in additional FFO would be remaining, representing $1.22 per share of FFO ($2.3m divided by 1.87 million outstanding shares). Combined that with current FFO run rate of $0.74 would bring their FFO to approximately $2.00 per share. If we the market applied IIPR's FFO multiple of 28X, we're looking at a $56 stock price for PW.

As I stated earlier, it is my belief as well as this author that IIPR gets a premium multiple because of their growth, their profitability, and the yields on their deals which are much higher than traditional REIT yields. PW is entering in to the same field with the added diversification into sustainable controlled agriculture for food, another booming growth market. The comparison in valuation convinces me that PW is currently undervalued, and that they have the potential to repeat the same process that made IIPR one of the top growth stocks of this past year.

Theoretically, were the share price to appreciate much higher, PW could do very small equity raises and continue buying properties for accretive deals going forward, similar to what IIPR has done with small equity raises. They could also reinstate a powerful common dividend once they deploy the $15.5 million facility, as IIPR did once they deployed their initial capital.

Risks & Common Questions

1) Will potential government regulation open up competition for banking services to medical cannabis companies?

Congress passed its first ever standalone bipartisan marijuana legalization bill in 2019. The House of Representatives voted in September to approve the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act, a bill that would allow state-legal marijuana businesses to access financial institutions without running afoul of federal law.

The bill's movement through the Senate could be more fraught. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo (R–Idaho) initially promised to hold a vote on the SAFE Banking Act. But in early November, he said that impeachment proceedings might force a postponement until 2020. No vote was scheduled as of press time. With only four Senate GOP co-sponsors, the bill faces an uphill climb.

There seems to be no vote on this until 2020 and this bill could face partisan challenges in the Senate. If it were to be passed, it could take a while to implement and some banks still may be hesitant. That leaves plenty of time for PW to deploy the $15.5 million and potentially more if it all works out. Additionally, PW is also diversifying into the high growth, capital intensive, controlled environment agriculture market for food. This gives them exposure to sustainable farming which is a huge growth theme as well.

2) Where is the dividend on the common shares?

Long story short a few years ago PW sued their main railroad tenant and suspended common dividends to pay the legal fees but they lost. On the bright side, any reinstate dividend should be tax free since they can write off $17 million dollars from the settlement. Future dividends will be considered returned of capital instead of capital gains.

Instead of reinstating the common dividend with cash on hand this year, PW initially invested those funds in their initial cannabis deals. The acquisitions primarily accounted for the 25% growth in Core FFO for Q3 2019 over Q3 2018. This dynamic growth is a function of the high yield for the recent acquisitions as well as Power REIT’s relatively small market capitalization.

PW could theoretically reinstate a powerful common dividend once they deploy the $15.5 million debt facility, as IIPR did once they deployed their initial capital. However the bonus to this as mentioned is that these dividends would be characterized as return of capital for tax purposes. This is alluded to in their presentation.

3) The biggest risk to PW in my thesis has been overcome and is no longer a risk. If PW was not able to get a debt facility at all or only one with unattractive terms, that would have taken any high growth scenarios off the table. Instead they were able to secure $15.5 million in bonds which carry a fixed interest rate of 4.62% and fully amortize over the life of the financing which matures in 2054 (35 years). They exceeded my expectations for both the nominal amount and low rate over 35 years. With only 1.87 million shares outstanding, above average yields on that 4.62% capital deployment will make a material impact to the PW bottom line.

A quote from the recent press release sums this up, "Power REIT believes that it can create significant earnings growth by acquiring additional Controlled Environment Agriculture assets and has an active pipeline of potential acquisitions. The potential for significant growth is a result of the relatively high yield relative to other traditional real estate asset classes combined with Power REIT’s relatively small market capitalization."

Summary

1) The hottest growth stock in the cannabis sector is IIPR and until PW there were no other public cannabis REITS

2) PW has only 1.8m shares outstanding and a float of 1.2 million shares and these low float stocks have made some of the biggest moves in the market

3) PW is currently trading below their stated NAV of $12.84, with a very low FFO multiple. Yet they are in the process of expanding with more accretive deals.

4) PW is not limited to high yielding cannabis deals as they also have an active pipeline for the high growth Controlled Environment Agriculture for the food market.

5) Even if PW were to reach a fraction of the multiple that IIPR gets, it would equal well over $20 per share.

Additional Links

Recently Announced Financing For Accretive Deals

PW Fact Sheet

PW Investor Presentation (all slides in this article are from this presentation)

PW Press Release Announcing Cannabis / Indoor Food Strategy

PW Recent Quarterly Press Release

PW Website

Disclosure: I am/we are long PW.

Additional disclosure: This is not investment advice. This article is for information only. I am not an investment advisor.