10 Stocks Worth Considering For The Next 10 Years

Looking at businesses that have unfair competitive advantages, that provide mission critical software, essential services or act as toll collectors on value creation can be very good places to look.

I like investing for the very long term. When I make the decision to buy a business, I make a mental commitment to try and hold the business for at least 10 years if not longer. Project $1M, my high growth portfolio is based on exactly that philosophy. I endeavor to find the very best businesses and hold them for extended periods of time, minimizing trading costs and taxes.

However the notion of being able to hold any business for 2-3 years let alone ten years is something that is increasingly coming under scrutiny. Progressive waves of disruption unleashed by technology are causing businesses to fail at a faster rate than any other time previously seen. The mess that is being witnessed with physical retail and for brand disruption is something that is likely to only continue into the future, it being ever easier to find alternative pathways to launch products and circumvent physical distribution that was once key to getting a product to market.

In many instances, just buying and holding an S&P 500 (SPY) index is a perfectly legitimate approach. The index separates the wheat from the chaff regularly, discarding those businesses that don't make the cut and steadily increasing the factor weighting in the index of those that do.

However for an individual investor, finding these businesses that can be held for at least the next decade and proactively discarding ones that can't still remains a worthwhile endeavor if they can be found and held with confidence. The ability to compound returns consistently in a strongly growing business can assure solid long-term gains which are multiples of invested capital. I've tried to consider businesses which still have the potential to grow relatively robustly over this next decade. It's for that reason that I excluded businesses such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). I believe their rate of growth may more materially slow over the next 10 years given their already massive size. Nonetheless, all merit honorable mentions.

The approach that I use as a starting point to find these great businesses in my own Project $1M portfolio is to attempt to understand which of them are riding secular growth trends in their markets. Those businesses that can benefit from a shift in physical payments to digital payments or print and television advertising to digital advertising or on premises computing to cloud computing advertising are all worthy candidates for initial investigation.

Now, this is merely a starting point and an investor still needs to do a considerable work to identify whether the business has a strong competitive positioning in a market, and has the financial characteristics and stewardship that a business requires to survive the long term, with minimal debt, strong cash flows and solid returns on equity. This is particularly the case for early stage businesses, where the challenge of identifying those businesses that can last the test of time are infinitely harder, but the long-term rewards, significantly greater. For the last 4 years, such an approach has at least paid dividends for me, with Project $1M handily outperforming the S&P 500.

With that said, here are 10 businesses that I think could pass the test of being candidates worth of being held for the decade of more.

Mastercard (MA)

I'm an unabashed fan of Mastercard and have been for quite some time. This is a business that I've held for many years since IPO, on and off, and largely on for the last 4 years. In terms of a business that is riding strong secular growth trends, there's no more pronounced growth trend at the moment than the shift in physical payments to digital payments. This is only something that is poised to further accelerate with the introduction of new innovation in the digital payment space such as mobile payments via Apple Pay and Android pay which are being more progressively adopted by consumers today. Mastercard published some research recently that suggested that only 15% of global personal consumer expenditure is paid via digital means today, with the majority of payments still occurring via cash and check.

The business generates returns on capital in excess of 50%, converting over 33% of revenue into operating cash flow and consistently growing revenue in the mid double digits percentage range. Even more impressive is this businesses approach to innovation and utilizing the company's considerable assets and relationships to create new business opportunities.

Mastercard has been making significant headroom into the market for real time business payments, which has the potential to be three or four times larger than the existing market for personal consumer expenditure, further accelerating Mastercard's significant secular tailwinds. I could've just as easily used Visa (V) interchangeably here, however I do have a slight preference for Mastercard given it's generated better returns on capital and has positions in emerging markets which are likely to grow quite significantly over the next decade, however Visa also has some notable advantages.

Alibaba (BABA)

Alibaba is a business that's lucky enough to ride not just one secular tailwind but multiple tailwinds. The growth of the emerging middle class in China is one of the most powerful secular tailwinds that will evolve over the next decade. The Chinese middle class is expected to grow from approximately 300M today to between 600M to 700M within the next decade. That will create a broad range of consumption across a wide variety of categories. Alibaba, having the dominant e-commerce platforms in China with more than 50% e-commerce market share across Taobao and TMall is well placed to capitalize on this increased spending like a few other players will be able.

Much of the increase in Chinese consumer spending will take place in regional centers, Tier 2 to Tier 5 cities. These markets require a sophisticated logistics infrastructure to be able to ship and manage inventory across such a broad geographic area. Alibaba is one of the few national players that has the scale and ability to execute in such a fashion.

Perhaps even more significantly for investors is Alibaba's strong presence in the cloud computing market, a segment that is really just getting started globally, and in China specifically. Alibaba has managed to capture almost 40% market share in the Chinese cloud computing sector already, and this is a market that will grow at over 44% annualized over the next five years as more and more Chinese businesses shift their enterprise computing needs from on premise to the cloud.

Both enterprise cloud computing and e-commerce are very 'moaty' businesses with considerable network effects where the dominant participant typically has winner takes most or winner takes all economics.

If there was one other China oriented business other than Alibaba that I would look to consider for a decade long holding, it would be Tencent. Like Alibaba, Tencent also has another visionary founder/CEO at the helm that is paving the way for domination across numerous markets. Tencent has achieved broad-based success in its home market in building a robust gaming business across both mobile and PC games, including such well-known titles as Honor of Kings and League of Legends franchises.

However what's starting to gain in prominence for Tencent and is the more exciting part of its business is the company's WeChat ecosystem. WeChat dominates social communications and daily interactions for over 1B Chinese consumers on a monthly basis. It can be used to not only communicate with friends, but also book taxis, buy goods and services, make payments and manage wealth all in one. It's like a combination of Uber (UBER), Facebook, PayPal (PYPL), Visa and Mastercard not to mention dozens of other services, all wrapped up into one. Even more significantly, this is an asset that is chronically under monetized, and probably carries only 20% of the ad load that Facebook does, so the long-term potential for investors from this asset alone is significant over the next decade.

Finally, Tencent is aggressively positioning itself to dominate the industrial Internet of Things era which will likely be an opportunity in the hundreds of billions within the next five years. Tencent is investing aggressively to bring enterprise cloud computing technologies and data and analytics platforms to provide the intelligence and insight from this data, enabling corporations to better understand their customers. The Internet of Things and data and analytics from the industrial Internet will be a profound trend that plays out over the next decade.

Facebook (FB)

If there is one business on my list of 10 businesses to consider for the next decade that's drowning in controversy at the moment, it would have to be Facebook. Facebook is almost universally reviled by all parties in Congress, and a desire to regulate the company seems to be the one thing that they're both able to agree on, which is no mean feat. However that doesn't diminish in any way from the vast competitive advantages and secular trends that Facebook and its bevy of properties including WhatsApp and Instagram will ride over the next 10 years.

User engagement on the Facebook platform continues to remain strong. Its mobile app users continue to spend almost 1 hour a day on Facebook, significantly more than any other mobile app by quite some margin.

For advertisers, Facebook still offers the easiest way to tap into targeted pools of users across different demographics, at scale, across the globe, in a way that no other platform has been able to do. Revenue for the business continues to grow strongly, up over 25% year on year versus 2018.

Digital advertising spending globally is expected to grow by more than 50% to $517 billion in 2023 from $333 billion today. Also tantalizing is the role that ancillary services such as commerce, payments and other value-added services can play in Facebook's revenue stream. Payments, dating, and local commerce are all areas where a charge to business to receive direct payments from users on the platform or a listing fee for items for sale or a subscription-based revenue stream for dating profile can be monetized. With such a sizable user base, Facebook has the luxury of time on its side to monetize new concepts and see what sticks.

The Trade Desk (TTD)

While one can achieve very satisfactory returns with large cap businesses that can ride long-term secular trends over an extended period, investor returns are arguably enhanced if you can find an emerging mid cap or small cap business that is riding those same trends and is able to ride them for an extended period of time. This is infinitely harder to do, but when you pull this off it can be very satisfying. The Trade Desk is one name that I would nominate that could fit into this category.

The Trade Desk provides a real time bidding exchange which facilitates the efficient matching of ad inventory with advertiser demand. Unlike the walled gardens of Google and Facebook, The Trade Desk provides advertisers with real time visibility as far as where their ad dollars are being spent and at what price. The Trade Desk has also made a concerted effort to integrate its platform with connected TV inventory and take advantage of this rapidly growing medium. Furthermore, it has integrated into major Chinese suppliers of ad inventory such as Alibaba, Baidu (BIDU) and Tencent to allow US advertisers to reach the Chinese market through its platform.

Arguably as significant in the case of the Trade Desk as its platform and significant connection points into other players of scale is the fact that it has a visionary experienced founder, with a previous track record of success, as well as significant financial discipline. Not only is revenue growth strong and in excess of 30% annually, but the business has strong returns on invested capital of over 25% and free cash flow generation of around 17% of revenue.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

There is a broader universe of businesses to invest in beyond just those in the US and China. Latin America has been a region of significant economic potential for years, but has somehow also failed to realize this potential. This notwithstanding, MercadoLibre is a business that has managed to shine and achieve major market and investor gains.

MELI leverages the tailwinds of strong Latin American consumer spending growth, as well as the steady shift from offline commerce to online commerce and the shift from cash-based payment to digital. E-commerce is a very small percentage of total commerce in Latin America, barely reaching an average of 3% across the region. This is expected to grow at a fairly rapid clip over the next few years, approaching 10% annualized. MELI has more than 50% of the registered Internet users on its e-commerce marketplace and is well-placed to succeed long term.

However, the crown jewel of MercadoLibre may well be its payments processing business. The company has a strong foothold in the digital payments market in Latin America. It processes almost $6.5 billion in payments each quarter, doing almost as much in payment volume off-platform as it does on-platform. With investment and a commercial partnership with the likes of PayPal, this is a business poised for great long-term success and could grow to be a legitimate contender to Amazon in the Latin American market.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce is a pioneered cloud-based, customer relationship management. When you think of SaaS (Software as a Service), one has to naturally think of Salesforce. The business has come a long way since the days of its sales cloud and has since added a suite of ancillary services including a Service Cloud, a Commerce Cloud and a Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns.

The company's flagship product is used by sales and marketing teams to manage sales prospects through a funnel from initial lead all the way to customer and to run campaigns against a prospect database. CRM systems are complex and critical to managing the sales pipeline and overall revenue generation. However, having an external vendor provides the management and delivery of CRM infrastructure major advantages for an IT organization.

Once such a system is in, IT departments are loath to remove it given the massive loss of productivity and potential revenue implications that it will cause to sales and marketing. Salesforce's adjacent offerings are critical to the longevity of its customer retention. Not only do they bring in additional revenue for the company, but they also make it virtually impossible for the company to leave Salesforce's grip, without significant productivity loss. This is borne out in Salesforce's metrics. More than 50% of its enterprise customers use multiple clouds, and customer retention is above 90%, something that will probably trend higher with increased adjacent offerings. Salesforce will generate close to $17B in revenue for 2019, with a market for its products and services that the company previously estimated last year was more than $140B, which subsequently increased to $160B with the acquisition of Tableau. This means that the company has a substantially long runway to capitalize and ride industry tailwinds which favor consumption of cloud applications, and that it has captured barely more than 10% of what it anticipates its market potential to be.

Adobe (ADBE)

The creation of rich, high-definition media for content consumption is a trend that has been accelerating over the last few years. Fast mobile networks, devices with increasing processing and a shift to content monetization via digital advertising have all come together to create strong demand for digital content creation and accompanying analytics and marketing tools. These are forces that will gather further momentum in the decade ahead.

Adobe is the platform of choice for rich media content creation and editing. The company's Photoshop product has an iconic place in the creation and editing of images, to such an extent that image manipulation is now known more commonly as having just been "photoshopped." Beyond Photoshop, Adobe Premier Pro, Premier Effects and After Effects subsequently followed and took their place as best-in-class video software creation and editing tools.

Given the market dominance of Adobe in content creation, there is an expectation that creative digital professionals entering the workplace have a working knowledge and ability to use Adobe products like Photoshop and Premier Pro to create their content. This expectation is reinforced in the industry and academia, where the training courses for many creative design professionals heavily lean on the family of Adobe products to assist the learning experience of students.

This business will be one to watch over the next 10 years as the demands on producing graphic rich, interactive content for monetization and social communications continue to increase.

Amazon (AMZN)

Now I realize Amazon is already an enormous business and already commands an impressive market cap of just under $900B, so the question is how much more can it scale from here? That being said, the business has its hands in so many pies, and is riding so many secular trends that I can see continued growth for the business going out ten years or more. Amazon's e-commerce dominance shows no signs of slowing down. Incredibly, e-commerce still only accounts for 15% of retail sales in North America. Amazon does more in e-commerce volumes than the next 10 retailers combined and has over 50% of e-commerce share in North America.

What I think has far greater potential for Amazon over the next decade is the company's cloud business, AWS. AWS will function as a toll on any data that flows to the public cloud. The trend away from private data centers is accelerating as enterprises look for lower cost ways to store data and move it from point to point. The immense scale of AWS provides significant economies of scale advantages over all competitors, something which is borne out in the amount of revenue Amazon is generating in the business. With the massive increases in data generation from the industrialized Internet, this data flow will only increase.

Another possible growth engine for Amazon going forward is likely to be the company's range of cashierless physical stores, Amazon Go. In addition to cashing in on existing grocery spend, Amazon's new store OS could potentially yield a new monetization model for other retailers looking to boost margins and customer experience, through leveraging Amazon's technology to automate their own store concepts.

While the preceding 9 businesses have a strong technology focus, businesses in the healthcare arena are also poised to have a strong role to play in the next decade as they ride secular tailwinds of an ageing and more chronically ill population. CSL is a relatively unknown business in a rather obscure, but very important, industry. CSL's core business is in blood collection, fractionation, and commercialization of plasma proteins and constituents derived from blood products. Ageing populations will require more critical medical procedures, and blood transfusions from platelet rich plasma, as medical advances extend lives through the use of life changing surgery, thus the outlook is good for the business over the next decade.

Plasma production thrives on economies of scale, in the collection of plasma, the processing and fractionation of plasma, and the ultimate distribution of plasma. As such, there are inherent barriers to entry for any new entrants trying to break into the market to achieve the necessary scale required to be a meaningful player, not least of which are having the capital required to build out necessary facilities, the marketing, reach and reputation to convince members of the public to provide blood for processing and the necessary regulatory permits to operate blood processing facilities.

Additionally, CSL has other irons in the fire which could cause this business to significantly scale over the next decade. Most notably, CSL112 is a potential blockbuster cholesterol killer. The drug has the potential to 'suck up' bad cholesterol and reduce the incidence of repeat heart attacks via a unique mechanism that reduces the build-up of plaque in arteries. CSL112 has made it into Phase 3 trials, with data collection currently taking place across 44 countries. As populations age, the incidence of cholesterol and people affected by cholesterol conditions is likely to skyrocket, creating a significant windfall for the business.

Concluding Thoughts

Identifying, buying and holding very high quality businesses with unfair structural advantages is a recipe for long-term wealth creation. However it requires significant focus and discipline to drown out the noise and take the perspective and attitude of a business owner. If applied correctly however, the potential long-term rewards can be significant.

To see other ideas of high quality, growing businesses that are positioned to be long term wealth creators, please consider a Free Trial of Sustainable Growth. Ideas based on the philosophy of Project $1M, which has outperformed the S&P500 by more than 50% for 2019, and over the last 4 years

for 2019, and over the last 4 years Access to Large Cap, Emerging Leader and High Conviction Model Portfolio



Watch list that covers a broad universe of businesses with 'unfair competitive advantages' in fast growing markets

Exclusive ideas on potential 'Wealth Creators of tomorrow'

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, V, MA, GOOG, FB, MELI, ADBE, CRM, TTD, CSLLY, BABA, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.